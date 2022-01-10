Implements support for Waterline ORM in Sails.
This is a core hook in the Sails.js framework. You can override or disable it using your sailsrc file or environment variables. See Concepts > Configuration for more information.
In order for this hook to load, the following other hooks must have already finished loading:
If this hook is disabled, in order for Sails to load, the following other core hooks must also be disabled:
This hook's responsibilities are:
When Sails loads, this hook calls out to
sails.modules.loadAdapters() (exposed by the
moduleloader), loading any custom adapters defined within the app. It also loads adapters which are installed as dependencies of the app itself (i.e. in its
node_modules/ folder). These adapters are used when instantiating Waterline.
sails.models.*
When Sails loads, this hook calls out to
sails.modules.loadModels() (exposed by the
moduleloader), loading model files from the app's models folder.
Since instantiating Waterline currently has the effect of auto-migrating existing data (dependending on the
migrate configuration), the orm hook shows a prompt before instantiating Waterline if no
migrate setting is explicitly configured.
As mentioned above, since all configuration, models, and adapters are loaded, this hook can safely instantiate Waterline.
sails.models
It then passes them to Waterline to turn them into Model instances with all the expected methods like
.create(), and then exposes them as
sails.models. Conventionally this models folder is
api/models/, but it can be configured in
sails.config.paths.
sails.models also includes Waterline models which were implicitly created as junctors (i.e. for any
collection associations whose
via does not point at a
model association).
sails.models are keyed by their identities. That is, if you have a model file
Wolf.js, it will be available as
sails.models.wolf.
If enabled (
sails.config.globals.models set to true), use the inferred
globalId of each model to expose it as a global variable.
This hook sets the following implicit default configuration on
sails.config:
|Property
|Type
|Default
sails.config.globals.models
|((boolean))
true
sails.config.models.datastore
|((string))
default
sails.config.datastores.default.adapter
|((ref))
require('sails-disk')
i.e.
{
globals: {
adapters: true,
models: true
},
// Default model properties
models: {
// This default datastore for the app will be used for
// each model unless otherwise specified.
datastore: 'default'
},
// Connections to data sources, web services, and external APIs.
// Can be attached to models and/or accessed directly.
datastores: {
// Built-in disk persistence
// (by default, creates the file: `.tmp/localDiskDb.db`)
default: {
adapter: 'sails-disk'
}
}
}
hook:orm:loaded
Emitted when this hook has been automatically loaded by Sails core, and triggered the callback in its
initialize function.
hook:orm:reload
This event is no longer emitted by this hook. This event will likely be replaced by making
.reload() a public function.
This event is experimental and is likely to change in a future release.
hook:orm:reloaded
Emitted when a reload is complete. This event will likely be replaced by expecting a callback in
.reload().
This event is experimental and is likely to change in a future release.
Reload the ORM hook, reloading models and adapters from disk, and reinstantiating Waterline.
sails.hooks.orm.reload();
API: Private
- Please do not use this method in userland (i.e. in your app or even in a custom hook or other type of Sails plugin).
- Because it is a private API of a core hook, if you use this method in your code it may stop working or change without warning, at any time.
- If you would like to see a version of this method made public and its API stabilized, please open a proposal.
Call the
teardown() method for adapters which have one, and which were previously loaded by the ORM hook.
sails.hooks.orm.teardown(cb);
|Argument
|Type
|Details
|1
|cb
|((function))
|Optional. Fires when the teardown process for the hook is complete.
API: Private
- Please do not use this method in userland (i.e. in your app or even in a custom hook or other type of Sails plugin).
- Because it is a private API of a core hook, if you use this method in your code it may stop working or change without warning, at any time.
- If you would like to see a version of this method made public and its API stabilized, please open a proposal.
If you have a question about this hook that isn't covered here, please feel free to send a PR adding it to this section (even if you don't have the answer, a core maintainer will merge your PR and add an answer as soon as possible)
This repo contains a hook, one of the building blocks Sails is made out of.
This hook is a dependency of Sails core as of Sails v0.12, in Sails v1, and beyond.
Yes. To disable this hook, merge the following JSON into your project's
.sailsrc file:
{
"hooks": {
"orm": false
}
}
Yes. To override this hook, define your replacement hook with
identity: orm in your
.sailsrc file or your app's
api/hooks/ directory.
The Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.