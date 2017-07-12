Integrates newrelic with your Sails application
Note: This library requires sails >= 0.11.0
npm install sails-hook-newrelic
1) Setup your newrelic connection in
config/newrelic following the rules of newrelic package like:
module.exports.newrelic = {
app_name: ['your-app-name'],
license_key: 'your-license-key',
logging: {
level: 'warn', // can be error, warn, info, debug or trace
},
rules: {
ignore: ['^/socket.io/.*/xhr-polling']
}
};
2) If you want to override the newrelic configs for the particular environment, add it in
config/<ENV>/newrelic or
config/<ENV> or
config/local.
3) add the following line in the first line of your
app.js:
require('sails-hook-newrelic/register');
MIT © Kiko Beats