Integrates newrelic with your Sails application

Install

Note: This library requires sails >= 0.11.0

npm install sails-hook-newrelic

Usage

1) Setup your newrelic connection in config/newrelic following the rules of newrelic package like:

module .exports.newrelic = { app_name : [ 'your-app-name' ], license_key : 'your-license-key' , logging : { level : 'warn' , }, rules : { ignore : [ '^/socket.io/.*/xhr-polling' ] } };

2) If you want to override the newrelic configs for the particular environment, add it in config/<ENV>/newrelic or config/<ENV> or config/local .

3) add the following line in the first line of your app.js :

require ( 'sails-hook-newrelic/register' );

License

MIT © Kiko Beats