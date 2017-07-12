openbase logo
sails-hook-newrelic

by Kiko Beats
0.3.4 (see all)

Integrates newrelic with your Sails application

Popularity

Downloads/wk

117

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

sails-hook-newrelic

Build Status Dependency status Dev Dependencies Status NPM Status Gittip

Integrates newrelic with your Sails application

Install

Note: This library requires sails >= 0.11.0

npm install sails-hook-newrelic

Usage

1) Setup your newrelic connection in config/newrelic following the rules of newrelic package like:

module.exports.newrelic = {
  app_name: ['your-app-name'],
  license_key: 'your-license-key',
  logging: {
    level: 'warn', // can be error, warn, info, debug or trace
  },
  rules: {
      ignore: ['^/socket.io/.*/xhr-polling']
  }
};

2) If you want to override the newrelic configs for the particular environment, add it in config/<ENV>/newrelic or config/<ENV> or config/local.

3) add the following line in the first line of your app.js:

require('sails-hook-newrelic/register');

License

MIT © Kiko Beats

