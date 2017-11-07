There are no updates planned for this hook for Sails v1.0 and beyond.
Feel free to continue to use this hook in existing projects, as-is, as long as it's doing the job for you. Just note that it's no longer the approach the Sails core team uses for new apps. Instead, we are now recommending the approach for sending emails that is bundled as part of
sails newin Sails v1.
To try that out, run
sails new foo --caviarusing Sails >= v1.0 and Node <= v7.9.
If you're unsure or need advice, visit https://sailsjs.com/support.
Email hook for Sails JS, using Nodemailer
Note: This requires Sails v0.10.6+.
npm install sails-hook-email
sails.hooks.email.send(template, data, options, cb)
|Parameter
|Type
|Details
|template
|((string))
|Relative path from
templateDir (see "Configuration" below) to a folder containing email templates.
|data
|((object))
|Data to use to replace template tokens
|options
|((object))
|Email sending options (see Nodemailer docs)
|cb
|((function))
|Callback to be run after the email sends (or if an error occurs).
By default, configuration lives in
sails.config.email. The configuration key (
sails.config.hooks['sails-hook-email'].configKey.
|Parameter
|Type
|Details
|service
|((string))
|A "well-known service" that Nodemailer knows how to communicate with (see this list of services)
|auth
|((object))
|Authentication object as
{user:"...", pass:"..."}
|transporter
|((object))
|Custom transporter passed directly to nodemailer.createTransport (overrides service/auth) (see Available Transports)
|templateDir
|((string))
|Path to view templates relative to
sails.config.appPath (defaults to
views/emailTemplates)
|from
|((string))
|Default
from email address
|testMode
|((boolean))
|Flag indicating whether the hook is in "test mode". In test mode, email options and contents are written to a
.tmp/email.txt file instead of being actually sent. Defaults to
true.
|alwaysSendTo
|((string))
|If set, all emails will be sent to this address regardless of the
to option specified. Good for testing live emails without worrying about accidentally spamming people.
// [your-sails-app]/config/email.js
module.exports.email = {
service: 'Gmail',
auth: {user: 'foobar@gmail.com', pass: 'emailpassword'},
testMode: true
};
Templates are generated using your configured Sails View Engine, allowing for multiple template engines and layouts. If Sails Views are disabled, will fallback to EJS templates. To define a new email template, create a new folder with the template name inside your
templateDir directory, and add an html.ejs file inside the folder (substituting .ejs for your template engine). You may also add an optional
text.ejs file; if none is provided, Nodemailer will attempt to create a text version of the email based on the html version.
Given the following html.ejs file contained in the folder views/emailTemplates/testEmail:
<p>Dear <%=recipientName%>,</p>
<br/>
<p><em>Thank you</em> for being a friend.</p>
<p>Love,<br/><%=senderName%></p>
executing the following command (after configuring for your email service and turning off test mode) :
sails.hooks.email.send(
"testEmail",
{
recipientName: "Joe",
senderName: "Sue"
},
{
to: "joe@example.com",
subject: "Hi there"
},
function(err) {console.log(err || "It worked!");}
)
will result in the following email being sent to
joe@example.com
Dear Joe,
Thank you for being a friend.
Love,
Sue
with an error being printed to the console if one occurred, otherwise "It worked!".