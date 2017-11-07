Feel free to continue to use this hook in existing projects, as-is, as long as it's doing the job for you. Just note that it's no longer the approach the Sails core team uses for new apps. Instead, we are now recommending the approach for sending emails that is bundled as part of sails new in Sails v1. To try that out, run sails new foo --caviar using Sails >= v1.0 and Node <= v7.9. If you're unsure or need advice, visit https://sailsjs.com/support.

Email hook for Sails JS, using Nodemailer

Note: This requires Sails v0.10.6+.

Installation

npm install sails-hook-email

Usage

sails.hooks.email.send(template, data, options, cb)

Parameter Type Details template ((string)) Relative path from templateDir (see "Configuration" below) to a folder containing email templates. data ((object)) Data to use to replace template tokens options ((object)) Email sending options (see Nodemailer docs) cb ((function)) Callback to be run after the email sends (or if an error occurs).

Configuration

By default, configuration lives in sails.config.email . The configuration key ( email ) can be changed by setting sails.config.hooks['sails-hook-email'].configKey .

Parameter Type Details service ((string)) A "well-known service" that Nodemailer knows how to communicate with (see this list of services) auth ((object)) Authentication object as {user:"...", pass:"..."} transporter ((object)) Custom transporter passed directly to nodemailer.createTransport (overrides service/auth) (see Available Transports) templateDir ((string)) Path to view templates relative to sails.config.appPath (defaults to views/emailTemplates ) from ((string)) Default from email address testMode ((boolean)) Flag indicating whether the hook is in "test mode". In test mode, email options and contents are written to a .tmp/email.txt file instead of being actually sent. Defaults to true . alwaysSendTo ((string)) If set, all emails will be sent to this address regardless of the to option specified. Good for testing live emails without worrying about accidentally spamming people.

Example

module .exports.email = { service : 'Gmail' , auth : { user : 'foobar@gmail.com' , pass : 'emailpassword' }, testMode : true };

Templates

Templates are generated using your configured Sails View Engine, allowing for multiple template engines and layouts. If Sails Views are disabled, will fallback to EJS templates. To define a new email template, create a new folder with the template name inside your templateDir directory, and add an html.ejs file inside the folder (substituting .ejs for your template engine). You may also add an optional text.ejs file; if none is provided, Nodemailer will attempt to create a text version of the email based on the html version.

Example

Given the following html.ejs file contained in the folder views/emailTemplates/testEmail:

< p > Dear < %=recipientName% > , </ p > < br /> < p > < em > Thank you </ em > for being a friend. </ p > < p > Love, < br /> < %=senderName% > </ p >

executing the following command (after configuring for your email service and turning off test mode) :

sails .hooks .email .send ( "testEmail" , { recipientName : "Joe" , senderName : "Sue" }, { to : "joe@example.com" , subject : "Hi there" }, function (err) { console .log (err || "It worked!" );} )

will result in the following email being sent to joe@example.com

Dear Joe, Thank you for being a friend. Love, Sue

with an error being printed to the console if one occurred, otherwise "It worked!".