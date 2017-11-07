openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sails-hook-email

by balderdashy
0.12.1 (see all)

Sails email hook

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

359

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sails-hook-email

There are no updates planned for this hook for Sails v1.0 and beyond.

Feel free to continue to use this hook in existing projects, as-is, as long as it's doing the job for you. Just note that it's no longer the approach the Sails core team uses for new apps. Instead, we are now recommending the approach for sending emails that is bundled as part of sails new in Sails v1.

To try that out, run sails new foo --caviar using Sails >= v1.0 and Node <= v7.9.

If you're unsure or need advice, visit https://sailsjs.com/support.

Dependency Status

Email hook for Sails JS, using Nodemailer

Note: This requires Sails v0.10.6+.

Installation

npm install sails-hook-email

Usage

sails.hooks.email.send(template, data, options, cb)

ParameterTypeDetails
template((string))Relative path from templateDir (see "Configuration" below) to a folder containing email templates.
data((object))Data to use to replace template tokens
options((object))Email sending options (see Nodemailer docs)
cb((function))Callback to be run after the email sends (or if an error occurs).

Configuration

By default, configuration lives in sails.config.email. The configuration key (email) can be changed by setting sails.config.hooks['sails-hook-email'].configKey.

ParameterTypeDetails
service((string))A "well-known service" that Nodemailer knows how to communicate with (see this list of services)
auth((object))Authentication object as {user:"...", pass:"..."}
transporter((object))Custom transporter passed directly to nodemailer.createTransport (overrides service/auth) (see Available Transports)
templateDir((string))Path to view templates relative to sails.config.appPath (defaults to views/emailTemplates)
from((string))Default from email address
testMode((boolean))Flag indicating whether the hook is in "test mode". In test mode, email options and contents are written to a .tmp/email.txt file instead of being actually sent. Defaults to true.
alwaysSendTo((string))If set, all emails will be sent to this address regardless of the to option specified. Good for testing live emails without worrying about accidentally spamming people.

Example

// [your-sails-app]/config/email.js
module.exports.email = {
  service: 'Gmail',
  auth: {user: 'foobar@gmail.com', pass: 'emailpassword'},
  testMode: true
};

Templates

Templates are generated using your configured Sails View Engine, allowing for multiple template engines and layouts. If Sails Views are disabled, will fallback to EJS templates. To define a new email template, create a new folder with the template name inside your templateDir directory, and add an html.ejs file inside the folder (substituting .ejs for your template engine). You may also add an optional text.ejs file; if none is provided, Nodemailer will attempt to create a text version of the email based on the html version.

Example

Given the following html.ejs file contained in the folder views/emailTemplates/testEmail:

<p>Dear <%=recipientName%>,</p>
<br/>
<p><em>Thank you</em> for being a friend.</p>
<p>Love,<br/><%=senderName%></p>

executing the following command (after configuring for your email service and turning off test mode) :

sails.hooks.email.send(
  "testEmail",
  {
    recipientName: "Joe",
    senderName: "Sue"
  },
  {
    to: "joe@example.com",
    subject: "Hi there"
  },
  function(err) {console.log(err || "It worked!");}
)

will result in the following email being sent to joe@example.com

Dear Joe,

Thank you for being a friend.

Love,

Sue

with an error being printed to the console if one occurred, otherwise "It worked!".

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial