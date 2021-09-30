openbase logo
shc

sails-hook-cron

by Eugene Obrezkov
3.2.0 (see all)

Sails hook for running cron tasks

Readme

sails-hook-cron

Sails hook for running cron tasks.

Getting Started

Install it via npm:

npm install sails-hook-cron

Configure config/cron.js in your project:

module.exports.cron = {
  myFirstJob: {
    schedule: '* * * * * *',
    onTick: function () {
      console.log('You will see this every second');
      console.log(`Also, sails object is available as this, e.g. ${this.config.environment}`);
    }
  }
};

Examples

Schedule field syntax is:


// ['seconds', 'minutes', 'hours', 'dayOfMonth', 'month', 'dayOfWeek']

module.exports.cron = {
  firstJob: {
    schedule: '30 47 15 17 may *',
    // in May 17 15:47:30 GMT-0300 (BRT)
    onTick: function() {
      console.log('I will trigger in May 17 15:47:30');
    },
    timezone: 'America/Sao_Paulo'
    // timezone Brazil example
  }
};

You can define cron tasks only with required fields:

module.exports.cron = {
  firstJob: {
    schedule: '* * * * * *',
    onTick: function() {
      console.log('I am triggering every second');
    }
  },

  secondJob: {
    schedule: '*/5 * * * * *',
    onTick: function() {
      console.log('I am triggering every five seconds');
    }
  }
};

You can define advanced fields:

module.exports.cron = {
  myJob: {
    schedule: '* * * * * *',
    onTick: function() {
      console.log('I am triggering when time is come');
    },
    onComplete: function() {
      console.log('I am triggering when job is complete');
    },
    start: true, // Start task immediately
    timezone: 'Ukraine/Kiev', // Custom timezone
    context: undefined, // Custom context for onTick callback
    runOnInit: true // Will fire your onTick function as soon as the request initialization has happened.
  }
};

You can get created jobs and start\stop them when you wish:

// config/cron.js
module.exports.cron = {
  myJob: {
    schedule: '* * * * * *',
    onTick: function() {
      console.log('I am triggering when time is come');
    },
    start: false
  }
};

// api/controllers/SomeController.js
module.exports = {
  someAction: function(req, res) {
    sails.hooks.cron.jobs.myJob.start();
    sails.hooks.cron.jobs.myJob.stop();
  }
};

Context

There are three states for the context, i.e. this on onTick call:

  • When you don’t declare context - this points to the Sails object.
  • If you declare it as a null (context: null), this points to the original context from the cron library.
  • Otherwise, if you declare a context with some object (context: {foo: 'bar'}), this will point to the object instead.

License

MIT

