Sails hook for running cron tasks.
Install it via npm:
npm install sails-hook-cron
Configure
config/cron.js in your project:
module.exports.cron = {
myFirstJob: {
schedule: '* * * * * *',
onTick: function () {
console.log('You will see this every second');
console.log(`Also, sails object is available as this, e.g. ${this.config.environment}`);
}
}
};
Schedule field syntax is:
// ['seconds', 'minutes', 'hours', 'dayOfMonth', 'month', 'dayOfWeek']
module.exports.cron = {
firstJob: {
schedule: '30 47 15 17 may *',
// in May 17 15:47:30 GMT-0300 (BRT)
onTick: function() {
console.log('I will trigger in May 17 15:47:30');
},
timezone: 'America/Sao_Paulo'
// timezone Brazil example
}
};
You can define cron tasks only with required fields:
module.exports.cron = {
firstJob: {
schedule: '* * * * * *',
onTick: function() {
console.log('I am triggering every second');
}
},
secondJob: {
schedule: '*/5 * * * * *',
onTick: function() {
console.log('I am triggering every five seconds');
}
}
};
You can define advanced fields:
module.exports.cron = {
myJob: {
schedule: '* * * * * *',
onTick: function() {
console.log('I am triggering when time is come');
},
onComplete: function() {
console.log('I am triggering when job is complete');
},
start: true, // Start task immediately
timezone: 'Ukraine/Kiev', // Custom timezone
context: undefined, // Custom context for onTick callback
runOnInit: true // Will fire your onTick function as soon as the request initialization has happened.
}
};
You can get created jobs and start\stop them when you wish:
// config/cron.js
module.exports.cron = {
myJob: {
schedule: '* * * * * *',
onTick: function() {
console.log('I am triggering when time is come');
},
start: false
}
};
// api/controllers/SomeController.js
module.exports = {
someAction: function(req, res) {
sails.hooks.cron.jobs.myJob.start();
sails.hooks.cron.jobs.myJob.stop();
}
};
There are three states for the context, i.e. this on
onTick call:
this points to the Sails object.
context: null),
this points to the original context from the cron library.
context: {foo: 'bar'}),
this will point to the object instead.