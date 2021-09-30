Sails hook for running cron tasks.

Getting Started

Install it via npm:

npm install sails-hook-cron

Configure config/cron.js in your project:

module .exports.cron = { myFirstJob : { schedule : '* * * * * *' , onTick : function ( ) { console .log( 'You will see this every second' ); console .log( `Also, sails object is available as this, e.g. ${ this .config.environment} ` ); } } };

Examples

Schedule field syntax is:

module .exports.cron = { firstJob : { schedule : '30 47 15 17 may *' , onTick : function ( ) { console .log( 'I will trigger in May 17 15:47:30' ); }, timezone : 'America/Sao_Paulo' } };

You can define cron tasks only with required fields:

module .exports.cron = { firstJob : { schedule : '* * * * * *' , onTick : function ( ) { console .log( 'I am triggering every second' ); } }, secondJob : { schedule : '*/5 * * * * *' , onTick : function ( ) { console .log( 'I am triggering every five seconds' ); } } };

You can define advanced fields:

module .exports.cron = { myJob : { schedule : '* * * * * *' , onTick : function ( ) { console .log( 'I am triggering when time is come' ); }, onComplete : function ( ) { console .log( 'I am triggering when job is complete' ); }, start : true , timezone : 'Ukraine/Kiev' , context : undefined , runOnInit : true } };

You can get created jobs and start\stop them when you wish:

module .exports.cron = { myJob : { schedule : '* * * * * *' , onTick : function ( ) { console .log( 'I am triggering when time is come' ); }, start : false } }; module .exports = { someAction : function ( req, res ) { sails.hooks.cron.jobs.myJob.start(); sails.hooks.cron.jobs.myJob.stop(); } };

Context

There are three states for the context, i.e. this on onTick call:

When you don’t declare context - this points to the Sails object.

points to the Sails object. If you declare it as a null ( context: null ), this points to the original context from the cron library.

), points to the original context from the cron library. Otherwise, if you declare a context with some object ( context: {foo: 'bar'} ), this will point to the object instead.

License

MIT