Needs at least Sails version 0.11.0 to work

Sails JS hook to activate ES6/7 Javascript code for your whole sails app, via https://babeljs.io/.

Installation

npm install sails-hook-babel

Usage

Just lift your app as normal, and enjoy the future of Javascript today. To see what is possible, see: https://babeljs.io/docs/en/learn

Configuration

By default, configuration lives in sails.config.babel . The configuration key ( babel ) can be changed by setting sails.config.hooks['sails-hook-babel'].configKey .

Parameter Type Details compile ((boolean)) Whether or not sails should compile future JS code. Defaults to true . polyfill ((boolean)) Whether or not use @babel/polyfill . Defaults to false . presets ((array)) Which presets to transpile your code with. Defaults to @babel/preset-env.

Also you can use other Babel 7 options.

That’s it!