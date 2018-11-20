Needs at least Sails version 0.11.0 to work
Sails JS hook to activate ES6/7 Javascript code for your whole sails app, via https://babeljs.io/.
npm install sails-hook-babel
Just lift your app as normal, and enjoy the future of Javascript today. To see what is possible, see: https://babeljs.io/docs/en/learn
By default, configuration lives in
sails.config.babel. The configuration key (
babel) can be changed by setting
sails.config.hooks['sails-hook-babel'].configKey.
|Parameter
|Type
|Details
|compile
|((boolean))
|Whether or not sails should compile future JS code. Defaults to
true.
|polyfill
|((boolean))
|Whether or not use
@babel/polyfill. Defaults to
false.
|presets
|((array))
|Which presets to transpile your code with. Defaults to @babel/preset-env.
Also you can use other Babel 7 options.
That’s it!