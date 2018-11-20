openbase logo
sails-hook-babel

by sane
7.0.0 (see all)

Sails JS hook to enable future Javascript today, using babel (https://babeljs.io/)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

248

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

sails-hook-babel

npm version Dependency Status

Needs at least Sails version 0.11.0 to work

Sails JS hook to activate ES6/7 Javascript code for your whole sails app, via https://babeljs.io/.

Installation

npm install sails-hook-babel

Usage

Just lift your app as normal, and enjoy the future of Javascript today. To see what is possible, see: https://babeljs.io/docs/en/learn

Configuration

By default, configuration lives in sails.config.babel. The configuration key (babel) can be changed by setting sails.config.hooks['sails-hook-babel'].configKey.

ParameterTypeDetails
compile((boolean))Whether or not sails should compile future JS code. Defaults to true.
polyfill((boolean))Whether or not use @babel/polyfill. Defaults to false.
presets((array))Which presets to transpile your code with. Defaults to @babel/preset-env.

Also you can use other Babel 7 options.

That’s it!

