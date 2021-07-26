A Sails hook for logging detailed request metadata and monitoring your API.

This hook is for Sails v1 and up, and it also maintains backwards compatibility for Sails <=v0.12. But be aware that it provides much richer default logging for requests handled via actions2 (which is only available in Sails v1).

Install

From your sails app:

$ npm install sails-hook-apianalytics --save

That's it! Next time you lift, and then send a request to the server, you should see stuff getting logged.

It will look something like this:

Configuration

This hook works pretty well for most use cases out of the box.

Optionally, you can customize this hook in a few different ways by configuring sails.config.apianalytics .

For instance, you might create config/apianalytics.js :

module .exports = { apianalytics : { routesToLog : [ '/*' ], dontLogParams : [ 'password' , 'token' ] } };

