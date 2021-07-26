openbase logo
A Sails hook for logging detailed request metadata and monitoring your API.

Readme

sails-hook-apianalytics

A Sails hook for logging detailed request metadata and monitoring your API.

This hook is for Sails v1 and up, and it also maintains backwards compatibility for Sails <=v0.12. But be aware that it provides much richer default logging for requests handled via actions2 (which is only available in Sails v1).

Install

From your sails app:

$ npm install sails-hook-apianalytics --save

That's it! Next time you lift, and then send a request to the server, you should see stuff getting logged.

It will look something like this:

screenshot of output

Configuration

This hook works pretty well for most use cases out of the box.

Optionally, you can customize this hook in a few different ways by configuring sails.config.apianalytics.

For instance, you might create config/apianalytics.js:

// `config/apianalytics.js`

module.exports = {

  apianalytics: {

    /**
     * An array of route addresses to monitor.
     *
     * (e.g. [ 'GET /foo/bar', 'POST /foo', 'all /admin/*' ])
     *
     * Defaults to logging all POST, PATCH, PUT, DELETE requests, and all
     * GET requests except for those that appear to be for assets
     * (i.e. using "GET r|^((?![^?]*\\/[^?\\/]+\\.[^?\\/]+(\\?.*)?).)*$|")
     */
    routesToLog: [
      // If you want to log everything- including requests for assets, use the following:
      '/*'
    ],

    /**
     * Request parameters which should NEVER be logged.
     * If seen, they will be replaced with "*REDACTED*"
     *
     * (e.g. "password")
     *
     * > WARNING:
     * > This is a SHALLOW check of request body, querystring, and route path parameters.
     * > Deeply nested properties with these names are not redacted.
     */
    dontLogParams: [
      'password',
      'token'
    ]
  }
};

Help

If you have further questions or are having trouble, click here.

Bugs   NPM version

To report a bug, click here.

Contributing

Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.

NPM info

License

MIT © 2013-2016 Mike McNeil

As for the Sails framework, it's free and open-source under the MIT License too.

