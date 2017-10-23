Admin panel generator for Sails.js applications v0.11+
This hook is under active development. Please be careful lot of functionality will be added. And some configs could change from version to version
To install this hook you will need to run:
npm install --save sails-hook-adminpanel
Then you will need to create a config file for admin panel generator into
config/adminpanel.js
This is example of this file:
'use strict';
module.exports.adminpanel = {
instances: {
users: {
title: 'Users',
model: 'User',
list: {
fields: {
id: 'ID',
email: 'Email',
active: 'Active',
admin: 'Admin',
createdAt: 'Created'
}
},
edit: {
fields: {
email: 'Email',
active: {
title: 'Active'
},
admin: {
title: 'Admin',
disabled: true
}
}
}
}
}
};
And your admin panel will be accesible under:
http://yoururl.com/admin/users
Take a look into
docs folder. There are lot of docs about configuration and usage.
This repo contains a hook, one of the building blocks Sails is made out of.
The versioning of a hook closely mirrors that of the Sails version it depends on. While the "patch" version (i.e. the "Z" in "X.Y.Z") will normally differ from that of Sails core, the "minor" version number (i.e. the "Y" in "X.Y.Z") of this hook is also the minor version of Sails for which it is designed. For instance, if a hook is version
0.11.9, it is designed for Sails
^0.11.0 (that means it'll work from 0.11.0 all the way up until 0.12.0).
Yes. For now only Jade.
Yes, see the v0.11 migration guide. You probably won't need to change anything unless you were extensively using the old Socket.io v0.9 configuration.
MIT