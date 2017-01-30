A
views-pug generator for use with the Sails command-line interface.
Certain generators are installed by default in Sails, but they can be overridden. Check the Sails docs for information on installing generator overrides / custom generators.
$ sails generate views-pug
var path = require('path');
var sailsgen = require('sails-generate');
var scope = {
rootPath: path.resolve(__dirname)
};
sailsgen(require('sails-generate-views-pug'), scope, function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
// It worked.
});
To get started quickly and see this generator in action, run the
bin/index.js script:
$ git clone YOUR_FORK_OF_THIS_REPO sails-generate-views-pug-fork
$ cd sails-generate-views-pug-fork
$ npm install
$ node ./bin
bin/index.js is a simple script, bundled only for convenience, that runs the generator with hard-coded scope variables. Please feel free to modify that file however you like! Also see
CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on overriding/enhancing generators.
See
FAQ.md.
MIT © 2014 balderdashy & [contributors][Mike McNeil](http://michaelmcneil.com), Balderdash & contributors
Sails is free and open-source under the MIT License.