A views-pug generator for use with the Sails command-line interface.

Installation

Certain generators are installed by default in Sails, but they can be overridden. Check the Sails docs for information on installing generator overrides / custom generators.

Production Usage

On the command line

$ sails generate views-pug

In a node script

var path = require ( 'path' ); var sailsgen = require ( 'sails-generate' ); var scope = { rootPath : path.resolve(__dirname) }; sailsgen( require ( 'sails-generate-views-pug' ), scope, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Development

To get started quickly and see this generator in action, run the bin/index.js script:

$ git clone YOUR_FORK_OF_THIS_REPO sails-generate-views-pug-fork $ cd sails-generate-views-pug-fork $ npm install $ node ./bin

bin/index.js is a simple script, bundled only for convenience, that runs the generator with hard-coded scope variables. Please feel free to modify that file however you like! Also see CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on overriding/enhancing generators.

See FAQ.md .

More Resources

License

MIT © 2014 balderdashy & [contributors][Mike McNeil](http://michaelmcneil.com), Balderdash & contributors

Sails is free and open-source under the MIT License.