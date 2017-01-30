openbase logo
sails-generate-views-jade

by balderdashy
0.10.4 (see all)

Generate default views for a Sails app using Jade templates

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

image_squidhome@2x.png

sails-generate-views-pug

A views-pug generator for use with the Sails command-line interface.

Installation

Certain generators are installed by default in Sails, but they can be overridden. Check the Sails docs for information on installing generator overrides / custom generators.

Production Usage

On the command line
$ sails generate views-pug
In a node script
var path = require('path');
var sailsgen = require('sails-generate');
var scope = {
    rootPath: path.resolve(__dirname)
};
sailsgen(require('sails-generate-views-pug'), scope, function (err) {
    if (err) throw err;

    // It worked.
});

Development

To get started quickly and see this generator in action, run the bin/index.js script:

$ git clone YOUR_FORK_OF_THIS_REPO sails-generate-views-pug-fork
$ cd sails-generate-views-pug-fork
$ npm install
$ node ./bin

bin/index.js is a simple script, bundled only for convenience, that runs the generator with hard-coded scope variables. Please feel free to modify that file however you like! Also see CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on overriding/enhancing generators.

Questions?

See FAQ.md.

More Resources

License

MIT © 2014 balderdashy & [contributors][Mike McNeil](http://michaelmcneil.com), Balderdash & contributors

Sails is free and open-source under the MIT License.

