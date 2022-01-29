Master of ceremonies for generators in the Sails CLI. This is a built-in module within the Sails framework, used by the sails command-line interface. It is installed automatically when you run npm install sails -g . For customization options, see Extending Sails > Generators.

What happened to the old core generators?

Originally, Sails' core generators were spread across multiple repos and NPM packages. For easier maintainence, they were pulled inline in sails-generate as part of Sails v1. But they can still be overridden or disabled in the same way as before.

License

The Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.