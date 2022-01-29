openbase logo
sails-generate

by balderdashy
2.0.4 (see all)

Master of ceremonies for generators in the Sails CLI

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

23.2K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

sails-generate

Master of ceremonies for generators in the Sails CLI. This is a built-in module within the Sails framework, used by the sails command-line interface. It is installed automatically when you run npm install sails -g. For customization options, see Extending Sails > Generators.

Help

If you have further questions or are having trouble, click here.

Bugs   NPM version

To report a bug, click here.

Contributing

Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.

NPM

What happened to the old core generators?

Originally, Sails' core generators were spread across multiple repos and NPM packages. For easier maintainence, they were pulled inline in sails-generate as part of Sails v1. But they can still be overridden or disabled in the same way as before.

License

The Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.

