Sails Factory is a simple model factory for Sails.js. Inspired by factory_girl and rosie.

Installation

npm install sails-factory

Usage

Defining factories

Define a factory by giving it a name and an optional model name. The factory name will be the default model name if model name is not provided.

var factory = require ( "sails-factory" ); factory.define( "user" ) .attr( "first_name" , "First Name" ) .attr( "last_name" , "Last Name" ) .attr( "random_id" , function () { return Math.random(); }); factory.define( "active_user" ). parent ( "user" ) .attr( "active" , true ); factory.define( "admin_user" , "Admin" ). parent ( "user" );

Using factories

var active_user = factory.build( "active_user" ); var user = factory.build( "user" , { first_name : "Hello" , last_name : function ( ) { return "World" ; }}); factory.build( "active_user" , function ( active_user ) { }); factory.build( "user" , { first_name : "Hello" , last_name : function ( ) { return "World" ; }}, function ( user ) { }); factory.create( "active_user" , function ( active_user ) { });

Auto increment attributes

Attributes can have an auto_increment option. By default, sequence will increment by 1, otherwise it will increment by whatever value the auto_increment option is set to. Counting starts at the initial value given. Sequence is shared among parent and children.

factory .define ( "user" ) .attr ( "id" , 0 , { auto_increment : true}) .attr ( "first_name" , "First Name - " , { auto_increment : 5 }); factory .define ( "other_user" ) .parent ( "user" ); factory .build ( "user" , function(user) { }); factory .create ( "user" , function(user) { }); factory .build ( "other_user" , function(other_user) { });

Loading factories

Calling .load() without parameter will try to load factory definitions from test/factories folder. By default, the model name will be set to factory file name if not provided on define parameters.

module .exports = { attributes : { first_name : "string" , last_name : "string" , random_id : "integer" , active : "boolean" } }; module .exports = function ( factory ) { factory.define( "user" ) .attr( "first_name" , "First Name" ) .attr( "last_name" , "Last Name" ) .attr( "random_id" , function ( ) { return Math .random(); }); factory.define( "active_user" ).parent( "user" ) .attr( "active" , true ); }; before( function ( done ) { require ( "sails" ).lift({ log : { level : "error" } }, function ( err, sails ) { if (sails) { require ( "sails-factory" ).load(); } done(err); }); });

To load factory files from different folder:

factory .load ( "/path/to/factories" );

To get the total number of loaded factory files: