sails-factory

by zander
0.4.0 (see all)

Sails Factory

Readme

sails-factory

Sails Factory is a simple model factory for Sails.js. Inspired by factory_girl and rosie.

Installation

npm install sails-factory

Usage

Defining factories

Define a factory by giving it a name and an optional model name. The factory name will be the default model name if model name is not provided.

var factory = require("sails-factory");

factory.define("user")
  .attr("first_name", "First Name")
  .attr("last_name", "Last Name")
  .attr("random_id", function() { return Math.random(); });

factory.define("active_user").parent("user")
  .attr("active", true);

factory.define("admin_user", "Admin").parent("user");

Using factories

//-- synchronous
var active_user = factory.build("active_user");
// active_user: non-persistent "active_user" instance
// {
//    first_name: "First Name",
//    last_name: "Last Name",
//    random_id: <number>,
//    active: true
// }

var user = factory.build("user", {first_name: "Hello", last_name: function() { return "World"; }});
// user: non-persistent "user" instance
// {
//    first_name: "Hello",
//    last_name: "World",
//    random_id: <number>
// }

//-- asynchronous
factory.build("active_user", function(active_user) {
  // active_user: non-persistent "active_user" instance
  // {
  //    first_name: "First Name",
  //    last_name: "Last Name",
  //    random_id: <number>,
  //    active: true
  // }
});

factory.build("user", {first_name: "Hello", last_name: function() { return "World"; }}, function(user) {
  // user: non-persistent "user" instance
  // {
  //    first_name: "Hello",
  //    last_name: "World",
  //    random_id: <number>
  // }
});

factory.create("active_user", function(active_user) {
  // active_user: sails User model instance
  // {
  //    id: <id>,
  //    first_name: "First Name",
  //    last_name: "Last Name",
  //    random_id: <number>,
  //    active: true,
  //    createdAt: <date>,
  //    updatedAt: <date>
  // }
});

Auto increment attributes

Attributes can have an auto_increment option. By default, sequence will increment by 1, otherwise it will increment by whatever value the auto_increment option is set to. Counting starts at the initial value given. Sequence is shared among parent and children.

factory.define("user")
  .attr("id", 0, {auto_increment: true})
  .attr("first_name", "First Name - ", {auto_increment: 5});

factory.define("other_user").parent("user");

factory.build("user", function(user) {
  // user:
  // {
  //    id: 1,
  //    first_name: "First Name - 5",
  //    ...
  // }
});

factory.create("user", function(user) {
  // user:
  // {
  //    id: 2,
  //    first_name: "First Name - 10",
  //    ...
  // }
});

factory.build("other_user", function(other_user) {
  // other_user:
  // {
  //    id: 3,
  //    first_name: "First Name - 15",
  //    ...
  // }
});

Loading factories

Calling .load() without parameter will try to load factory definitions from test/factories folder. By default, the model name will be set to factory file name if not provided on define parameters.

// api/models/User.js
module.exports = {
  attributes: {
    first_name: "string",
    last_name: "string",
    random_id: "integer",
    active: "boolean"
  }
};

// test/factories/User.js
module.exports = function(factory) {
  factory.define("user")
    .attr("first_name", "First Name")
    .attr("last_name", "Last Name")
    .attr("random_id", function() { return Math.random(); });

  factory.define("active_user").parent("user")
    .attr("active", true);
};

// test/bootstrap.js
before(function(done) {
  require("sails").lift({
    log: {
      level: "error"
    }
  }, function(err, sails) {
    if (sails) {
      //-- load factory definition files from test/factories
      require("sails-factory").load();
    }
    done(err);
  });
});

To load factory files from different folder:

factory.load("/path/to/factories");

To get the total number of loaded factory files:

factory.load(function(count) {
  // count is the total number of loaded files
});

