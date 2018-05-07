Sails Factory is a simple model factory for Sails.js. Inspired by factory_girl and rosie.
npm install sails-factory
Define a factory by giving it a name and an optional model name. The factory name will be the default model name if model name is not provided.
var factory = require("sails-factory");
factory.define("user")
.attr("first_name", "First Name")
.attr("last_name", "Last Name")
.attr("random_id", function() { return Math.random(); });
factory.define("active_user").parent("user")
.attr("active", true);
factory.define("admin_user", "Admin").parent("user");
//-- synchronous
var active_user = factory.build("active_user");
// active_user: non-persistent "active_user" instance
// {
// first_name: "First Name",
// last_name: "Last Name",
// random_id: <number>,
// active: true
// }
var user = factory.build("user", {first_name: "Hello", last_name: function() { return "World"; }});
// user: non-persistent "user" instance
// {
// first_name: "Hello",
// last_name: "World",
// random_id: <number>
// }
//-- asynchronous
factory.build("active_user", function(active_user) {
// active_user: non-persistent "active_user" instance
// {
// first_name: "First Name",
// last_name: "Last Name",
// random_id: <number>,
// active: true
// }
});
factory.build("user", {first_name: "Hello", last_name: function() { return "World"; }}, function(user) {
// user: non-persistent "user" instance
// {
// first_name: "Hello",
// last_name: "World",
// random_id: <number>
// }
});
factory.create("active_user", function(active_user) {
// active_user: sails User model instance
// {
// id: <id>,
// first_name: "First Name",
// last_name: "Last Name",
// random_id: <number>,
// active: true,
// createdAt: <date>,
// updatedAt: <date>
// }
});
Attributes can have an auto_increment option. By default, sequence will increment by 1, otherwise it will increment by whatever value the auto_increment option is set to. Counting starts at the initial value given. Sequence is shared among parent and children.
factory.define("user")
.attr("id", 0, {auto_increment: true})
.attr("first_name", "First Name - ", {auto_increment: 5});
factory.define("other_user").parent("user");
factory.build("user", function(user) {
// user:
// {
// id: 1,
// first_name: "First Name - 5",
// ...
// }
});
factory.create("user", function(user) {
// user:
// {
// id: 2,
// first_name: "First Name - 10",
// ...
// }
});
factory.build("other_user", function(other_user) {
// other_user:
// {
// id: 3,
// first_name: "First Name - 15",
// ...
// }
});
Calling .load() without parameter will try to load factory definitions from test/factories folder. By default, the model name will be set to factory file name if not provided on define parameters.
// api/models/User.js
module.exports = {
attributes: {
first_name: "string",
last_name: "string",
random_id: "integer",
active: "boolean"
}
};
// test/factories/User.js
module.exports = function(factory) {
factory.define("user")
.attr("first_name", "First Name")
.attr("last_name", "Last Name")
.attr("random_id", function() { return Math.random(); });
factory.define("active_user").parent("user")
.attr("active", true);
};
// test/bootstrap.js
before(function(done) {
require("sails").lift({
log: {
level: "error"
}
}, function(err, sails) {
if (sails) {
//-- load factory definition files from test/factories
require("sails-factory").load();
}
done(err);
});
});
To load factory files from different folder:
factory.load("/path/to/factories");
To get the total number of loaded factory files:
factory.load(function(count) {
// count is the total number of loaded files
});