A local disk adapter for the Sails framework and Waterline ORM. Functions as a persistent object store which works great as a bundled, starter database (with the strict caveat that it is for non-production use only). It is bundled with the sails-hook-orm hook that is included by default in new Sails projects.

Under the hood, this uses nedb.

