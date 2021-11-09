openbase logo
Development-only persistent adapter for Sails.js / Waterline

sails-disk

A local disk adapter for the Sails framework and Waterline ORM. Functions as a persistent object store which works great as a bundled, starter database (with the strict caveat that it is for non-production use only). It is bundled with the sails-hook-orm hook that is included by default in new Sails projects.

Under the hood, this uses nedb.

Contributing

Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.

License

This package, like the Sails framework, is free and open-source under the MIT License.

