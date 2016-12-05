db-migrate integration for Sails.js. This is a fairly simple wrapper,
which provides grunt tasks for running and creating migrations. It also
extracts the database configuration from the Sails config, so you don't have to
duplicate you config in a
database.json file.
Supports Sails 0.10.x.
Installation is very typical.
$ npm install --save sails-db-migrate
You may also have to explicitly install your database driver. Normallys it's
installed under
sails-{postgresql,mysql}, but that won't be found outside of
that package.
$ npm install --save pg # or mysql
You need to setup
config/migrations.js to name the connection which you will
use to run migrations.
// config/migrations.js
module.exports.migrations = {
// connection name matches a field from config/connections.js
connection: 'somePostgresqlServer' // or MySQL
};
Optionally, you can specify in the config file the name of the database table to
be used to track migrations (defaults to
migrations), the directory to use for
migrations (defaults to
migrations), and whether to create a coffeescript
file for the migrations instead of javascript file (defaults to
false).
// config/migrations.js
module.exports.migrations = {
// connection name matches a field from config/connections.js
connection: 'somePostgresqlServer', // or MySQL
table: 'sails_migrations',
migrationsDir: 'sails_migrations',
coffeeFile: true
};
You'll also need to setup
tasks/register/dbMigrate.js to add the
db:migrate
tasks to grunt.
// tasks/register/dbMigrate.js
module.exports = require('sails-db-migrate').gruntTasks;
Help can be found by running
grunt db:migrate.
$ grunt db:migrate
You create migrations using the
grunt db:migrate:create
$ grunt db:migrate:create --name add-some-fooz
+ db-migrate create add-some-fooz
[INFO] Created migration at /Users/dlee/prj/test/migrations/20140829025723-add-some-fooz.js
Done, without errors.
You can edit your new migration file. This is fully documented in the db-migrate docs.
Migrations can be run up or down. To run only a certain number of migrations,
specify the
--count flag.`
$ grunt db:migrate:up
Running "db:migrate:up" (db:migrate) task
+ db-migrate up
[INFO] Processed migration 20140829025723-add-some-fooz
[INFO] Done
Done, without errors.
$ grunt db:migrate:down --count 2
Running "db:migrate:down" (db:migrate) task
+ db-migrate down --count 2
[INFO] Processed migration 20140829025723-add-some-fooz
[INFO] Processed migration 20140829025008-init
[INFO] Done
Done, without errors.
To specify your own migrations directory, use
--migrations-dir.
$ grunt db:migrate:up --migrations-dir=migrations-special
Normally, migrations load Sails with a log level of
silent, since you usually
don't need it. Sometimes, however, Sails will fail to load, and some debug
output would be nice.
You can set the
LOG_LEVEL environment variable to turn up sails logging for
the migrations
$ LOG_LEVEL=debug grunt db:migrate:up
If you'd like to contribute to sails-db-migrate, start by looking at some of the open issues in the issue tracker.