db-migrate integration for Sails.js. This is a fairly simple wrapper, which provides grunt tasks for running and creating migrations. It also extracts the database configuration from the Sails config, so you don't have to duplicate you config in a database.json file.

Supports Sails 0.10.x.

Setup

Installation is very typical.

$ npm install --save sails-db-migrate

You may also have to explicitly install your database driver. Normallys it's installed under sails-{postgresql,mysql} , but that won't be found outside of that package.

$ npm install --save pg

You need to setup config/migrations.js to name the connection which you will use to run migrations.

module .exports.migrations = { connection : 'somePostgresqlServer' };

Optionally, you can specify in the config file the name of the database table to be used to track migrations (defaults to migrations ), the directory to use for migrations (defaults to migrations ), and whether to create a coffeescript file for the migrations instead of javascript file (defaults to false ).

module .exports.migrations = { connection : 'somePostgresqlServer' , table : 'sails_migrations' , migrationsDir : 'sails_migrations' , coffeeFile : true };

You'll also need to setup tasks/register/dbMigrate.js to add the db:migrate tasks to grunt.

module .exports = require ( 'sails-db-migrate' ).gruntTasks;

Usage

Help

Help can be found by running grunt db:migrate .

$ grunt db:migrate

Creating migrations

You create migrations using the grunt db:migrate:create

$ grunt db:migrate:create --name add-some-fooz + db-migrate create add-some-fooz [INFO] Created migration at /Users/dlee/prj/ test /migrations/20140829025723-add-some-fooz.js Done, without errors.

You can edit your new migration file. This is fully documented in the db-migrate docs.

Running migrations

Migrations can be run up or down. To run only a certain number of migrations, specify the --count flag.`

$ grunt db:migrate:up Running "db:migrate:up" (db:migrate) task + db-migrate up [INFO] Processed migration 20140829025723-add-some-fooz [INFO] Done Done, without errors. $ grunt db:migrate:down --count 2 Running "db:migrate:down" (db:migrate) task + db-migrate down --count 2 [INFO] Processed migration 20140829025723-add-some-fooz [INFO] Processed migration 20140829025008-init [INFO] Done Done, without errors.

To specify your own migrations directory, use --migrations-dir .

$ grunt db:migrate:up --migrations-dir=migrations-special

Debugging

Normally, migrations load Sails with a log level of silent , since you usually don't need it. Sometimes, however, Sails will fail to load, and some debug output would be nice.

You can set the LOG_LEVEL environment variable to turn up sails logging for the migrations

$ LOG_LEVEL=debug grunt db:migrate:up

Patches Welcome

If you'd like to contribute to sails-db-migrate, start by looking at some of the open issues in the issue tracker.