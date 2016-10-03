openbase logo
sails-auth

by trailsjs
2.1.1

Passport-based User Authentication system for sails.js applications. Designed to work well with the sails-permissions module.

Overview

Categories

Readme

sails-auth

Looking for maintainers

Passport-based User Authentication system for Sails.js applications.

1. Install

$ npm install sails-auth --save

This will install sails-auth as a Sails Hook. The Hook uses marlinspike to inject the relevant Controllers, Policies, etc into your Sails application.

2. Configure

config/passport.js

By default, the local and basic strategies are enabled. See config/passport.js for examples of how to add and configure additional authentication strategies.

config/auth.js

  bcrypt: {
    /**
     * Specifiy number of salt rounds to perform on password. Values >10 are
     * slow.
     */
    rounds: 8
  }

3. Authenticate!

Create users as you normally would (POST to /user). Authenticate using the endpoint of the provider you've chosen.

Local

Authenticate with the local strategy via a POST to /auth/local with params identifier (email) and password). This will also create a session. See passport.local for more.

HTTP Basic and Digest

See passport.http.

Additional Passport Strategies

/user/me

Returns User for this authenticated session.

Permissions

For comprehensive user account control with role-based permissioning, object ownership, and row-level security, see sails-permissions, which uses this project as a dependency.

License

MIT

Maintained By

