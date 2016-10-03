Passport-based User Authentication system for Sails.js applications.
$ npm install sails-auth --save
This will install
sails-auth as a Sails Hook. The Hook uses
marlinspike to inject the relevant
Controllers, Policies, etc into your Sails application.
config/passport.js
By default, the
local and
basic strategies are enabled. See
config/passport.js
for examples of how to add and configure additional authentication strategies.
config/auth.js
bcrypt: {
/**
* Specifiy number of salt rounds to perform on password. Values >10 are
* slow.
*/
rounds: 8
}
Create users as you normally would (
POST to
/user). Authenticate using the endpoint of the provider you've chosen.
Authenticate with the local strategy via a
POST to
/auth/local with params
identifier (email) and
password). This will also create a session. See passport.local for more.
See passport.http.
/user/me
Returns
User for this authenticated session.
For comprehensive user account control with role-based permissioning, object ownership, and row-level security, see sails-permissions, which uses this project as a dependency.
MIT