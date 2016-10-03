Passport-based User Authentication system for Sails.js applications.

1. Install

$ npm install sails-auth --save

This will install sails-auth as a Sails Hook. The Hook uses marlinspike to inject the relevant Controllers, Policies, etc into your Sails application.

2. Configure

By default, the local and basic strategies are enabled. See config/passport.js for examples of how to add and configure additional authentication strategies.

bcrypt: { rounds : 8 }

Create users as you normally would ( POST to /user ). Authenticate using the endpoint of the provider you've chosen.

Local

Authenticate with the local strategy via a POST to /auth/local with params identifier (email) and password ). This will also create a session. See passport.local for more.

HTTP Basic and Digest

See passport.http.

Additional Passport Strategies

Returns User for this authenticated session.

Permissions

For comprehensive user account control with role-based permissioning, object ownership, and row-level security, see sails-permissions, which uses this project as a dependency.

License

MIT

Maintained By