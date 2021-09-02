safety-match provides pattern matching for JavaScript, TypeScript, and Flow.
Flow support is a work in progress and may not work for you. It's highly recommended to use TypeScript instead, if you can.
Pattern matching in JavaScript/Flow/TypeScript. When using Flow/TypeScript, it identifies non-exhaustive matches and knows the types of data included in variants.
In short, it brings the user experience of Rust's enum pattern matching to TypeScript/Flow.
The point of
safety-match is that I wanted to bring Rust's experience of pattern-matching on enums to JavaScript.
Let me explain that experience a bit.
Enums in Rust are types that describe different "variants" that live in the same type. So, you might want an enum that holds "off", and "on". Or an enum that holds "loading", "loaded", and "error". Any time you have a value that can take on one of several distinct states, you can model it with an enum.
When you define an enum in Rust, you use syntax like this:
enum Message {
Quit,
ChangeColor(i32, i32, i32),
Write(String),
}
The first line defines the name of the enum; in this case,
Message.
Every line inside of the curly braces (
{}) defines a variant of the enum.
Some of the variants can hold additional data inside them (in this case for example,
Write holds a
String), but some don't hold any extra data (like
Quit in this case).
Once you have made an enum, you can use it like a type, and match over instances of it:
// Given msg is an instance of the Message enum
match msg {
Message::Quit => quit(),
Message::ChangeColor(r, g, b) => change_color(r, g, b),
Message::Write(s) => println!("{}", s),
};
On the first line, we use the
match keyword to do a pattern match.
match takes an expression and then branches based on its value.
Then inside the curly braces (
{}), each line tells the program what to do if the variant on the left side of the
=> matches the one in
msg.
You could also use
_ inside the curly braces to mean "and if it's any variant not listed here":
// Given msg is an instance of the Message enum
match msg {
Message::Quit => quit(),
// This _ would get used for ChangeColor or Write, or any other variants added to the enum in the future.
_ => println!("Not quitting!"),
};
At first glance, it looks similar to a
switch statement in JavaScript; you could imitate it using a switch statement by doing something like this:
type Message =
| { variant: "Quit" }
| { variant: "ChangeColor", r: number, g: number, b: number }
| { variant: "Write", s: string };
const msg = /* get a Message from somewhere */;
switch(msg.variant) {
case "Quit": {
quit();
break;
}
case "ChangeColor": {
change_color(msg.r, msg.g, msg.b);
break;
}
case "Write": {
console.log(msg.s);
break;
}
}
But
match is more powerful for several reasons:
break in every case, otherwise the code execution will fall through.
switch is a statement, not an expression, so if you want to create a value based on a switch statement, you can't just do
const something = switch(...) {...}. You have to instead declare an empty variable, and then fill it in in every case.
Once you have gotten used to programming using
match, it's hard to go back.
switch or
if/else feels clunky, and all the nice warnings your compiler gave you to help you aren't there anymore.
So, I built
safety-match to bring this experience to JavaScript, by leveraging TypeScript/Flow.
Here's what it looks like. Note that instead of using the word "enum" like in Rust, I opted to instead call them "Tagged Unions", because TypeScript already has a concept of "enums", and I didn't want to confuse people.
import {makeTaggedUnion, none} from "safety-match";
const Message = makeTaggedUnion({
Quit: none,
ChangeColor: (r: number, g: number, b: number) => ({ r, g, b }),
Write: (output: string) => output,
};
const msg = Message.Quit;
// Or:
const msg = Message.ChangeColor(127, 255, 0);
// Or:
const msg = Message.Write("Hello");
// But whichever you do, once you have a message:
msg.match({
Quit: () => quit(),
ChangeColor: ({r, g, b}) => change_color(r, g, b),
Write: (output) => console.log(output),
});
It's not quite as succinct, since we're limited to JavaScript's syntax, but hopefully you can see the similarity to Rust's
enum and
match.
My solution provides the same advantages over switch statements that I mentioned earlier:
breaks in
msg.match(...) is an expression, and it evaluates to the return value of each match handler.
I'll explain everything that's going on in the "Usage and Explanation" section below.
If you have not already read the "Why?" section, I highly recommend you do so. It explains some concepts and background knowledge that are necessary to understand why we're going through all this trouble.
To use
safety-match, first you import two things from it:
makeTaggedUnion and
none:
import { makeTaggedUnion, none } from "safety-match";
makeTaggedUnion is a function that:
none. We call this object you pass in a
DefinitionObject,
TaggedUnion.
You can visualize it like this:
type DefinitionObject = { [key: string]: Function | typeof none };
type TaggedUnion = {/* We'll explain what's in this object below! */};
makeTaggedUnion = (defObj: DefinitionObject) => TaggedUnion;
Each property key on a
DefinitionObjectis called a "Variant".
The properties on the
TaggedUnion depend on the properties that were present on the
DefinitionObject you passed in.
The key of each property matches the key of the property on the
DefinitionObject, so if you passed in a
DefinitionObject with two properties on it, then you would get a
TaggedUnion with two properties on it:
import { makeTaggedUnion, none } from "safety-match";
const myTaggedUnion = makeTaggedUnion({ on, off }); // Don't worry about the values here for now; we'll explain that below.
console.log(Object.keys(myTaggedUnion)); // ["on", "off"]
The value of each property on the returned
TaggedUnion depends on the value of the property with the same name on the
DefinitionObject.
In order to understand what the values are, you'll need to understand a type called
MemberObject.
A
MemberObject is an object that represents an "instance" of the union you're describing with
makeTaggedUnion. They're what you can
match against!
Every
MemberObject has a string representing which variant it is and can hold some data. You can visualize them like this:
type MemberObject = {
variant: string;
data: any;
};
So, for each property that was on your
DefinitionObject, the corresponding property on the
TaggedUnion is as follows:
DefinitionObject's property value was
none (the other thing you imported), then the
TaggedUnion's corresponding property is a
MemberObject whose data property holds
undefined, and whose variant property holds the key from the property on the
DefinitionObject.
DefinitionObject's property value was instead a function, then the
TaggedUnion's corresponding property is a function that accepts the same parameters as the function on the
DefinitionObject, and returns a
MemberObject whose data property holds the return value of the function on the
DefinitionObject, and whose variant property holds the key from the property on the
DefinitionObject.
You can visualize this as follows:
type TaggedUnion = {
[for every property in the DefinitionObject you passed in]:
| { /* if the property value was none: */
variant: the property key,
data: undefined
}
| / * if the property value was a function: */
(...args: Parameters<the function that was on this property>) => {
variant: the property key,
data: ReturnType<the function that was on this property>
}
}
So, more concretely, if we did this:
import { makeTaggedUnion, none } from "safety-match";
const myTaggedUnion = makeTaggedUnion({
on: (voltage: number, current: number) => ({ voltage, current }),
off: none,
});
Then
myTaggedUnion would have this type:
{
on: (voltage: number, current: number) => {
variant: "on",
data: { voltage: number, current: number }
},
off: {
variant: "off",
data: undefined
}
}
Which means that you could get a
MemberObject from
myTaggedUnion like this:
const memberObj = myTaggedUnion.off; // memberObj is a MemberObject with variant "off" and data undefined
const anotherMemberObj = myTaggedUnion.on(3.3, 0.1); // anotherMemberObj is a MemberObject with variant "on" and data { voltage: 3.3, current: 0.1 }
Now, the point of doing all this, is that you can
match over a
MemberObject whose variant you don't know, and treat it differently depending on which variant it is.
Remember earlier how I said you could visualize a
MemberObject like this?
type MemberObject = {
variant: string;
data: any;
};
Well, that's not actually the whole story.
MemberObjects also have a
match property on them:
type MemberObject = {
variant: string;
data: any;
match: Function;
};
It's a function that you can call to branch execution depending on the
type of the
MemberObject.
To use it, you pass in an object we call the "Cases Object". This object should have a property for each variant, whose value is a function to be run if the
MemberObject being matched has the variant in question. The function will receive the
MemberObject's data.
Here's what it looks like to use, using a
MemberObject from the
myTaggedUnion from earlier code blocks:
// Assuming a variable named `memberObj` is defined, which is a MemberObject from `myTaggedUnion`:
memberObj.match({
on: ({ voltage, current }) => {
console.log(`Voltage: ${voltage}, Current: ${current}`);
},
off: () => {
console.log("The system is off.");
},
});
We can also use the property key
_ in the Cases Object. If we do that, we don't have to specify every variant; any variants we don't specify will get handled by the
_ handler.
Using
_ isn't very useful for a
TaggedUnion with only 2 variants, but with more variants, it's more useful. Here's an example that uses a
TaggedUnion with more variants:
const LoadState = makeTaggedUnion({
Unstarted: none,
Loading: (percentLoaded: number) => percentLoaded,
Loaded: (response: Buffer) => response,
Error: (error: Error) => error,
});
const state = /* a MemberObject from LoadState */
const amountLoaded: number = state.match({
Loading: (percentLoaded) => percentLoaded,
Loaded: () => 100,
_: () => 0,
});
const errorMessage: string | null = state.match({
Error: (error) => error.message,
_: () => null,
});
Now that you understand:
TaggedUnion,
MemberObjects from that
TaggedUnion,
match on
MemberObjects to branch behavior,
The only thing left that you need to know is how to get a type that describes a
MemberObject for a given
TaggedUnion.
This is important, since the idea of
safety-match is that you'll pass
MemberObjects around that represent values in your application. So you'll need to annotate functions that receive or return
MemberObjects appropriately.
The way you do this is by using a helper type from the
safety-match package called
MemberType:
// TypeScript:
import {MemberType} from "safety-match";
// Flow:
import {type MemberType} from "safety-match";
Then you pass your
TaggedUnion in as a type parameter to
MemberType to get a new type that described the
MemberObjects for that
TaggedUnion:
const myTaggedUnion = makeTaggedUnion({
on: (voltage: number, current: number) => ({ voltage, current }),
off: none,
});
type myTaggedUnionMember = MemberType<typeof myTaggedUnion>;
Now you can use it anywhere you would use a type annotation:
// In a variable definition...
const memberObj: myTaggedUnionMember = myTaggedUnion.off;
// In a function parameter...
function displayStringForMemberObj(obj: myTaggedUnionMember) {
return obj.match({
on: (voltage: number, current: number) =>
`voltage: ${voltage} volts, current: ${current} amps`,
off: () => `system is off`,
});
}
// Etc
If you are using TypeScript, you can even give the member type the same name as the
TaggedUnion variable:
const LoadState = makeTaggedUnion({
Unstarted: none,
Loading: (percentLoaded: number) => percentLoaded,
Loaded: (response: Buffer) => response,
Error: (error: Error) => error,
});
type LoadState = MemberType<typeof LoadState>;
let state: LoadState = LoadState.Unstarted;
But this isn't supported in Flow.
variant Property
Although a
MemberObject has a
variant property, and you could theoretically use it in an
if or
switch statement, you should generally rely on
.match for branching behavior instead.
However, it's often useful to use the
variant property when logging a
MemberObject.
Due to limitations in Flow, there are a few places where TypeScript knows what type something is, but Flow does not (and has to use
any instead). These are:
_ handler in a match
data property on a
MemberObject (but not the data passed into non-
_ match handlers; those are typed).
If you're using an old version of flow, match might report errors even though you're using it correctly. The current version of flow at time of writing is 0.134.0.
TaggedUnions in
types_first mode
If flow is configured to use
types_first mode (which is the default in flow 0.134.0 and higher), you may need to annotate your
TaggedUnion objects in order to export them from modules. You'll know you need to do this if flow gives you an error like this:
Cannot build a typed interface for this module. You should annotate the exports of this module with types. Cannot determine the type of this call expression. Please provide an annotation, e.g., by adding a type cast around this expression.
If you get such an error, and your code looks something like this:
import { makeTaggedUnion, none } from "safety-match";
export const myTaggedUnion = makeTaggedUnion({
/* variants... */
});
You can make flow happy by changing it to this:
import {makeTaggedUnion, none, type TaggedUnion} from "safety-match";
const myDefObj = {
/* variants... */
};
export const myTaggedUnion: TaggedUnion<typeof myDefObj> = makeTaggedUnions(myDefObj);
MIT