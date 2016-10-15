openbase logo
safestart

by Marcello Bastéa-Forte
1.1.0 (see all)

Safe start ensures all your node dependencies exist and are up to date

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

62

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Zlib

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Safe start

Checks if your dependencies are valid. Or throws an Error.

Usage / Examples

var safestart = require('safestart')

safestart(__dirname) // throws an Error on failure

// you can exclude particular libraries, e.g. if you've installed
// `foo` from a fork on GitHub, causing a version mismatch
safestart(__dirname, {
  exclude: ['foo']
})

Can also be used commandline:

safestart

Development

When developing, be sure to test the package and also check the dependencies are free of CVEs.

npm run test
npm run scan_packages

License

Open source software under the zlib license.

