Safe start

Checks if your dependencies are valid. Or throws an Error.

Usage / Examples

var safestart = require ( 'safestart' ) safestart(__dirname) safestart(__dirname, { exclude : [ 'foo' ] })

Can also be used commandline:

safestart

Development

When developing, be sure to test the package and also check the dependencies are free of CVEs.

npm run test npm run scan_packages

License

Open source software under the zlib license.