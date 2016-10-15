Checks if your dependencies are valid. Or throws an Error.
var safestart = require('safestart')
safestart(__dirname) // throws an Error on failure
// you can exclude particular libraries, e.g. if you've installed
// `foo` from a fork on GitHub, causing a version mismatch
safestart(__dirname, {
exclude: ['foo']
})
Can also be used commandline:
safestart
When developing, be sure to test the package and also check the dependencies are free of CVEs.
npm run test
npm run scan_packages
Open source software under the zlib license.