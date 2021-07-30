Work with processes safely and easily with Node.js
npm install --save safeps
import * as pkg from ('safeps')
const pkg = require('safeps')
This package is published with the following editions:
safeps aliases
safeps/source/index.js
safeps/source/index.js is ESNext source code for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules
This project provides its type information via inline JSDoc Comments. To make use of this in TypeScript, set your
maxNodeModuleJsDepth compiler option to
5 or thereabouts. You can accomlish this via your
tsconfig.json file like so:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"maxNodeModuleJsDepth": 5
}
}
