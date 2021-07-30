openbase logo
safeps

by bevry
10.17.0 (see all)

Work with processes safely and easily in Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.4K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Safe PS

Status of the GitHub Workflow: bevry NPM version NPM downloads Dependency Status Dev Dependency Status
Work with processes safely and easily with Node.js

Usage

Complete API Documentation.

Install

npm

  • Install: npm install --save safeps
  • Import: import * as pkg from ('safeps')
  • Require: const pkg = require('safeps')

Editions

This package is published with the following editions:

  • safeps aliases safeps/source/index.js
  • safeps/source/index.js is ESNext source code for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules

TypeScript

This project provides its type information via inline JSDoc Comments. To make use of this in TypeScript, set your maxNodeModuleJsDepth compiler option to 5 or thereabouts. You can accomlish this via your tsconfig.json file like so:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "maxNodeModuleJsDepth": 5
  }
}

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

Sponsors

No sponsors yet! Will you be the first?

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

and licensed under:

