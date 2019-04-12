safedom is a safe way to you manipulate dom using a purer functional style.
Table of Contents
safedom is available from
npm.
$ npm install safedom -S
In many applications most of the errors are still related to DOM manipulations, and as we are dealing with side effects, we need to have null checks, but safedom lets you do this safely. All safe functions are automatically curried and emphasizes a purer functional style.
//<div id="app" data-value="10">hello world</div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
const value = safedom.select('#app')
.chain(safedom.getAttr('data-value'))
.map(eff => eff.value)
.map(parseInt)
.map(value => value + 100)
.getOrElse(0)
console.log(value) // 110
It's good to know where it's not working, for example
//<div id="dragon" data-value="10">hello world</div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
safedom.select('#apslkajdp')
.chain(safedom.getAttr('data-value'))
.map(eff => eff.value)
.map(parseInt)
.map(value => value + 100)
.matchWith({
Ok: ({ value }) => value,
Error: ({ value: error }) => {
console.log(error)
/*
Selector: '#apslkajdp' dont found
Method: select
*/
}
})
//<div id="dragon">hello world</div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
const value = safedom.select('#dragon')
.chain(safedom.getAttr('data-value'))
.map(eff => eff.value)
.map(parseInt)
.matchWith({
Ok: ({ value }) => value,
Error: ({ value: error }) => {
console.log(error)
/*
Attribute: 'data-value' don't found
Node: [object HTMLDivElement]
Method: getAttr
*/
}
})
Similiar to a document.querySelector but returns a Result monad from folktale.
You can use methods available to manipulate value.
//<div id="dragon">hello world</div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
const value = safedom.select('#dragon')
console.log(value) //InternalConstructor {value: div#app}
To you get value in safe way, you should map value.
//<div id="dragon">hello world</div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
const value = safedom.select('#dragon')
.map(element => element.textContent)
.map(console.log)
console.log(value) //hello world
You can have a default value for when you can't find.
//<div id="dragon">hello world</div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
const value = safedom.select('#lion')
.map(element => element.textContent)
.getOrElse('Victor')
console.log(value) //Victor
Similiar to an document.querySelectorAll but returns a Result monad from folktale. But querySelectorAll returns a NodeList and safedom, an Array.
You can use methods available to manipulate value.
//<div id="dragon">hello world</div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
const value = safedom.selectAll('#dragon')
console.log(value)//InternalConstructor [{value: div#app}]
Similiar to a node.getAttribute but returns a Result monad from folktale.
//<div id="app" data-value="10">hello world</div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
const value = safedom.select('#app')
.chain(safedom.getAttr('data-value')) //should use chain because getAttr returns a Result
.map(eff => eff.value)
.map(parseInt)
.map(value => value + 100)
.getOrElse(0)
console.log(value) // 110
You can disable specific element
//<div id="app">hello world</div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
const value = safedom.disable('#app')
console.log(value)// InternalConstructor {value: div#app.disabled}
//<div id="app">hello world</div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
const value = safedom.disable('#app')
.map((el) => {
console.log(e)
//<div id="app" class="disabled" readonly="true" aria-disabled="true"> Victor </div>
return el
})
Just enable specific element
//<div id="app" class="disabled" readonly="true" aria-disabled="true"> Victor </div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
const value = safedom.enable('#app')
console.log(value)// InternalConstructor {value: div#app}
//<div id="app" class="disabled" readonly="true" aria-disabled="true"> Victor </div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
const value = safedom.enable('#app')
.map((el) => {
console.log(e)
//<div id="app">hello world</div>
return el
})
Handle DOM-events
const handleClick = () => console.log('clicked')
safedom.on('click', document, handleClick)
const handleClick = () => console.log('clicked')
safedom.select('#app')
.map(safedom.on('click'))
.map(clickStream => clickStream(handleClick))
Remove attribute from a node element
// <div data-id="div-with-attribute" random="attribute"></div>
safedom.select('[data-id="div-with-attribute"]')
.map(safedom.removeAttr('random'))
// <div data-id="div-with-attribute"></div>
or
// <div data-id="multiple-divs" random="attribute"></div>
// <div data-id="multiple-divs" random="attribute"></div>
safedom.selectAll('[data-id="multiple-divs"]')
.map(nodes => nodes.forEach(safedom.removeAttr('random')))
// <div data-id="multiple-divs"></div>
// <div data-id="multiple-divs"></div>
Remove attribute from a node element using query. Note: this function does not use selectAll, so it will only remove the attribute from the first element found in DOM
// <div data-id="div-with-attribute" random="attribute"></div>
safedom.removeAttrByQuery('random', '[data-id="div-with-attribute"]')
// <div data-id="div-with-attribute"></div>
Similiar to a node.classList.setAttribute()
//<div class="myClass"></div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
safedom.select(`.myClass`)
.map(safedom.setAttr('id', 'app'))
//<div class="myClass" id="app"></div>
Similiar to a node.classList.add()
//<div class="machine-container"></div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
safedom.select(`.machine-container`)
.map(safedom.addClass('-with-scale'))
//<div class="machine-container -with-scale"></div>
Similiar to a node.classList.remove()
//<div class="machine-container -with-scale"></div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
safedom.select('.machine-container')
.map(safedom.removeClass('-with-scale'))
//<div class="machine-container"></div>
Similiar to a node.classList.toggle()
//<div class="machine-container -with-scale"></div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
safedom.select('.machine-container')
.map(safedom.toggleClass('-with-scale'))
//<div class="machine-container"></div>
Focus in specific element
//<div class="machine-container -with-scale"></div>
const safedom = require('safedom')
safedom.select('.machine-container')
.map(safedom.focus)
The code is available under the MIT License.