safedom is a safe way to you manipulate dom using a purer functional style.

Table of Contents

Installation

safedom is available from npm .

npm install safedom -S

Why safedom ?

In many applications most of the errors are still related to DOM manipulations, and as we are dealing with side effects, we need to have null checks, but safedom lets you do this safely. All safe functions are automatically curried and emphasizes a purer functional style.

Overview

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) const value = safedom.select( '#app' ) .chain(safedom.getAttr( 'data-value' )) .map( eff => eff.value) .map( parseInt ) .map( value => value + 100 ) .getOrElse( 0 ) console .log(value)

A wonderful error messages

It's good to know where it's not working, for example

Select by Id but is not found in DOM

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) safedom.select( '#apslkajdp' ) .chain(safedom.getAttr( 'data-value' )) .map( eff => eff.value) .map( parseInt ) .map( value => value + 100 ) .matchWith({ Ok : ( { value } ) => value, Error : ( { value: error } ) => { console .log(error) } })

Get an attribute from a element but dont have

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) const value = safedom.select( '#dragon' ) .chain(safedom.getAttr( 'data-value' )) .map( eff => eff.value) .map( parseInt ) .matchWith({ Ok : ( { value } ) => value, Error : ( { value: error } ) => { console .log(error) } })

Documentation

select

Similiar to a document.querySelector but returns a Result monad from folktale.

You can use methods available to manipulate value.

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) const value = safedom.select( '#dragon' ) console .log(value)

To you get value in safe way, you should map value.

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) const value = safedom.select( '#dragon' ) .map( element => element.textContent) .map( console .log) console .log(value)

You can have a default value for when you can't find.

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) const value = safedom.select( '#lion' ) .map( element => element.textContent) .getOrElse( 'Victor' ) console .log(value)

selectAll

Similiar to an document.querySelectorAll but returns a Result monad from folktale. But querySelectorAll returns a NodeList and safedom, an Array.

You can use methods available to manipulate value.

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) const value = safedom.selectAll( '#dragon' ) console .log(value)

getAttr

Similiar to a node.getAttribute but returns a Result monad from folktale.

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) const value = safedom.select( '#app' ) .chain(safedom.getAttr( 'data-value' )) .map( eff => eff.value) .map( parseInt ) .map( value => value + 100 ) .getOrElse( 0 ) console .log(value)

disable

You can disable specific element

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) const value = safedom.disable( '#app' ) console .log(value)

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) const value = safedom.disable( '#app' ) .map( ( el ) => { console .log(e) return el })

enable

Just enable specific element

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) const value = safedom.enable( '#app' ) console .log(value)

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) const value = safedom.enable( '#app' ) .map( ( el ) => { console .log(e) return el })

on

Handle DOM-events

const handleClick = () => console .log( 'clicked' ) safedom.on( 'click' , document , handleClick)

const handleClick = () => console .log( 'clicked' ) safedom.select( '#app' ) .map(safedom.on( 'click' )) .map( clickStream => clickStream(handleClick))

removeAttr

Remove attribute from a node element

safedom.select( '[data-id="div-with-attribute"]' ) .map(safedom.removeAttr( 'random' )) or safedom.selectAll( '[data-id="multiple-divs"]' ) .map( nodes => nodes.forEach(safedom.removeAttr( 'random' )))

removeAttrByQuery

Remove attribute from a node element using query. Note: this function does not use selectAll, so it will only remove the attribute from the first element found in DOM

safedom.removeAttrByQuery( 'random' , '[data-id="div-with-attribute"]' )

setAttr

Similiar to a node.classList.setAttribute()

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) safedom.select( `.myClass` ) .map(safedom.setAttr( 'id' , 'app' ))

addClass

Similiar to a node.classList.add()

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) safedom.select( `.machine-container` ) .map(safedom.addClass( '-with-scale' ))

removeClass

Similiar to a node.classList.remove()

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) safedom.select( '.machine-container' ) .map(safedom.removeClass( '-with-scale' ))

toggleClass

Similiar to a node.classList.toggle()

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) safedom.select( '.machine-container' ) .map(safedom.toggleClass( '-with-scale' ))

focus

Focus in specific element

const safedom = require ( 'safedom' ) safedom.select( '.machine-container' ) .map(safedom.focus)

See too

License

The code is available under the MIT License.