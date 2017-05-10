Forked from Floby/node-url-assembler, adding URI components encoding
Assemble urls from route-like templates (/path/:param)
Chainable utility to assemble URLs from templates
npm install --save safe-url-assembler
SafeUrlAssembler()
.template('/users/:user')
.param('user', 8)
.param('include', 'address')
.query({
some: 'thing',
other: 1234
})
.toString() // => "/users/8?include=address&some=thing&other=1234
Since you more often than not need a hostname and a protocol to go with this
SafeUrlAssembler('http://my.domain.com:9000')
.template('/groups/:group/users/:user')
.param({
group: 'admin',
user: 'floby'
})
.toString() // => "http://my.domain.9000/groups/admin/users/floby"
You can also incrementally build your URL.
SafeUrlAssembler('https://api.site.com/')
.prefix('/v2')
.segment('/users/:user')
.segment('/projects/:project')
.segment('/summary')
.param({
user: 'floby',
project: 'node-url-assembler'
})
.toString() // => 'https://api.site.com/v2/users/floby/projects/node-url-assembler/summary'
If
safe-url-assembler finds the
request module. Then a
.request property
is available on every instance which can be used to make requests.
var google = SafeUrlAssembler('https://google.com').query('q', 'url assembler');
google.request.get() // => makes a GET request to google
// you can still pass any other option to request
google.request.get({json: true})
Every method (except
toString()) returns a new instance of
SafeUrlAssembler. You can
consider that
SafeUrlAssembler instances are immutable.
Because of this, you can use a single instance as a preconfigured url to reuse throughout your codebase.
var api = SafeUrlAssembler('http://api.site.com');
var userResource = api.segment('/users/:user');
var userV1 = userResource.prefix('/v1');
var userV2 = userResource.prefix('/v2');
var userFeedResource = userV2.segment('/feed');
var authenticated = api.query('auth_token', '123457890');
var adminResource = authenticated.segment('/admin');
In addition, an instance of
SafeUrlAssembler is a valid object to pass
to
url.format() or any function accepting this kind of object as
parameter.
new SafeUrlAssembler([baseUrl])
baseUrl: will be used for protocol, hostname, port and other base url kind of stuff.
new SafeUrlAssembler(urlAssembler)
urlAssembler: an existing instance of
SafeUrlAssembler
SafeUrlAssembler
.template(template)
template a string with dynamic part noted as
:myparam . For example
'/hello/:param/world'
SafeUrlAssembler with this template configured
.prefix(subPath)
subPath : this string will be added at the beginning of the path part of the URL
subPath will be added after the previous prefix but before the rest of the path
SafeUrlAssembler
.segment(subPathTemplate)
subPathTemplate is a string of a segment to add to the path of the URL. It can have a templatized parameter eg.
'/user/:user'
SafeUrlAssembler
.param(key, value[, strict])
key: a string of the dynamic part to replace
value: a string to replace the dynamic part with
SafeUrlAssembler with the parameter
key replaced with
value.
If
strict is falsy, the key will be added as query parameter.
.param(params[, strict])
params: a hash of key/value to give to the method above
strict a flag passed to the method above
SafeUrlAssembler with all the parameters from the
params replaced
.query(key, value)
key: the name of the parameter to configure
value: the value of the parameter to configure
SafeUrlAssembler with the
key=value pair added as
query parameter with the
qs module.
.query(params)
.toString(),
.valueOf(),
toJSON()
SafeUrlAssembler instance. Path parameters not yet replaced will appear as
:param_name.
Tests are written with mocha and covered with istanbul
You can run the tests with
npm test.
Anyone is welcome to submit issues and pull requests
Copyright (c) 2016 Florent Jaby / Mickaël Tricot
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.