Forked from Floby/node-url-assembler, adding URI components encoding

Assemble urls from route-like templates (/path/:param)

Chainable utility to assemble URLs from templates

Installation

npm install --save safe-url-assembler

Usage

Basic

SafeUrlAssembler() .template( '/users/:user' ) .param( 'user' , 8 ) .param( 'include' , 'address' ) .query({ some : 'thing' , other : 1234 }) .toString()

With base URL

Since you more often than not need a hostname and a protocol to go with this

SafeUrlAssembler( 'http://my.domain.com:9000' ) .template( '/groups/:group/users/:user' ) .param({ group : 'admin' , user : 'floby' }) .toString()

Incremental assembling

You can also incrementally build your URL.

SafeUrlAssembler( 'https://api.site.com/' ) .prefix( '/v2' ) .segment( '/users/:user' ) .segment( '/projects/:project' ) .segment( '/summary' ) .param({ user : 'floby' , project : 'node-url-assembler' }) .toString()

making requests

If safe-url-assembler finds the request module. Then a .request property is available on every instance which can be used to make requests.

var google = SafeUrlAssembler( 'https://google.com' ).query( 'q' , 'url assembler' ); google.request.get() google.request.get({ json : true })

Design

Every method (except toString() ) returns a new instance of SafeUrlAssembler . You can consider that SafeUrlAssembler instances are immutable.

Because of this, you can use a single instance as a preconfigured url to reuse throughout your codebase.

var api = SafeUrlAssembler( 'http://api.site.com' ); var userResource = api.segment( '/users/:user' ); var userV1 = userResource.prefix( '/v1' ); var userV2 = userResource.prefix( '/v2' ); var userFeedResource = userV2.segment( '/feed' ); var authenticated = api.query( 'auth_token' , '123457890' ); var adminResource = authenticated.segment( '/admin' );

In addition, an instance of SafeUrlAssembler is a valid object to pass to url.format() or any function accepting this kind of object as parameter.

API Reference

new SafeUrlAssembler([baseUrl])

baseUrl : will be used for protocol, hostname, port and other base url kind of stuff.

: will be used for protocol, hostname, port and other base url kind of stuff. returns an instance of a URL assembler.

new SafeUrlAssembler(urlAssembler)

urlAssembler : an existing instance of SafeUrlAssembler

: an existing instance of this constructor is used for chaining internally. You should be aware of it if you extend SafeUrlAssembler

returns a new instance of a URL assembler, copying the previous one

template a string with dynamic part noted as :myparam . For example '/hello/:param/world'

a string with dynamic part noted as . For example returns a new instance of SafeUrlAssembler with this template configured

subPath : this string will be added at the beginning of the path part of the URL

: this string will be added at the beginning of the path part of the URL if called several times, the subPath will be added after the previous prefix but before the rest of the path

will be added after the previous prefix but before the rest of the path returns a new instance of SafeUrlAssembler

subPathTemplate is a string of a segment to add to the path of the URL. It can have a templatized parameter eg. '/user/:user'

is a string of a segment to add to the path of the URL. It can have a templatized parameter eg. if called several times, the segment will be added at the end of the URL.

returns a new instance of SafeUrlAssembler

key : a string of the dynamic part to replace

: a string of the dynamic part to replace value : a string to replace the dynamic part with

: a string to replace the dynamic part with returns a new instance of SafeUrlAssembler with the parameter key replaced with value . If strict is falsy, the key will be added as query parameter.

params : a hash of key/value to give to the method above

: a hash of key/value to give to the method above strict a flag passed to the method above

a flag passed to the method above returns a new instance of SafeUrlAssembler with all the parameters from the params replaced

key : the name of the parameter to configure

: the name of the parameter to configure value : the value of the parameter to configure

: the value of the parameter to configure returns a new instance of SafeUrlAssembler with the key=value pair added as query parameter with the qs module.

shortcut for the previous method with a hash of key/value.

returns a string of the current state of the SafeUrlAssembler instance. Path parameters not yet replaced will appear as :param_name .

Test

Tests are written with mocha and covered with istanbul You can run the tests with npm test .

Contributing

Anyone is welcome to submit issues and pull requests

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016 Florent Jaby / Mickaël Tricot

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.