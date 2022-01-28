npm install --save safe-typeorm
The
safe-typeorm is a helper library for typeorm, enhancing safety in the compilation level.
For demonstration, I've taken ORM model classes from the Test Automation Program of this
safe-typeorm. The ORM model classes in the Test Automation Program represents a BBS (built-in bullet system) and its ERD (Entity Relationship Diagram) is like upper image.
Also, below is the list of ORM model classes used in the Test Automation Program. If you want to see the detailed code of the ORM model classes, click the below link. Traveling the ORM model classes, you would understand how to define the ORM model classes and their relationships through this
safe-typeorm.
BbsCategory: To demonstrate the recursive 1: N relationship
BbsGroup
BbsArticle: To demonstrate lots of relationships
BbsReviewArticle: To demonstrate super & sub type definition
BbsQuestionArticle
BbsAnswerArticle
BbsArticleTag: To demonstrate
JsonSelectBuilder.Output.Mapper
BbsArticleContent: To demonstrate M: N relationship
BbsArticleContentFilePair: To resolve the M: N relatioship
BbsComment: To demonstrate M: N relationship
BbsCommentFilePair: To resolve the M: N relatioship
In
safe-typeorm, you can write SQL query much safely and conveniently.
If you take a mistake when writing an SQL query, the error would be occured in the compilation level. Therefore, you don't need to suffer by runtime error by mistaken SQL query. Also, if you're writing wrong SQL query, the IDE (like VSCode) will warn you with the red underlined emphasizing, to tell you there can be an SQL error.
Also,
safe-typeorm supports type hinting with auto-completion when you're writing the SQL query. Therefore, you can write SQL query much faster than before. Of course, the fast-written SQL query would be ensured its safety by the compiler and IDE.
export async function test_safe_query_builder(): Promise<void>
{
const group: BbsGroup = await BbsGroup.findOneOrFail();
const category: BbsCategory = await BbsCategory.findOneOrFail();
const stmt: orm.SelectQueryBuilder<BbsQuestionArticle> = safe
.createJoinQueryBuilder(BbsQuestionArticle, question =>
{
question.innerJoin("base", article =>
{
article.innerJoin("group");
article.innerJoin("category");
article.innerJoin("__mv_last").innerJoin("content");
});
question.leftJoin("answer")
.leftJoin("base", "AA")
.leftJoin("__mv_last", "AL")
.leftJoin("content", "AC");
})
.andWhere(...BbsArticle.getWhereArguments("group", group))
.andWhere(...BbsCategory.getWhereArguments("code", "!=", category.code))
.select([
BbsArticle.getColumn("id"),
BbsGroup.getColumn("name", "group"),
BbsCategory.getColumn("name", "category"),
BbsArticle.getColumn("writer"),
BbsArticleContent.getColumn("title"),
BbsArticle.getColumn("created_at"),
BbsArticleContent.getColumn("created_at", "updated_at"),
BbsArticle.getColumn("AA.writer", "answer_writer"),
BbsArticleContent.getColumn("AA.title", "answer_title"),
BbsArticle.getColumn("AA.created_at", "answer_created_at"),
]);
stmt;
}
With the
AppJoinBuilder class, you can implement application level joining very easily.
Also, grammer of the
AppJoinBuilder is exactly same with the
JoinQueryBuilder. Therefore, you can swap
JoinQueryBuilder and
AppJoinBuilder very simply without any cost. Thus, you can just select one of them suitable for your case.
export async function test_app_join_builder(): Promise<void>
{
const builder: safe.AppJoinBuilder<BbsReviewArticle> = safe
.createAppJoinBuilder(BbsReviewArticle, review =>
{
review.join("base", article =>
{
article.join("group");
article.join("category");
article.join("contents", content =>
{
content.join("reviewContent");
content.join("files");
});
article.join("comments").join("files");
});
});
}
Furthermore, you've determined to using only the
AppJoinBuilder, you can configure it much safely. With the
AppJoinBuilder.initialize() method, you've configure all of the relationship accessors, and it prevents any type of ommission by your mistake.
export async function test_app_join_builder_initialize(): Promise<void>
{
const builder = safe.AppJoinBuilder.initialize(BbsGroup, {
articles: safe.AppJoinBuilder.initialize(BbsArticle, {
group: undefined,
review: safe.AppJoinBuilder.initialize(BbsReviewArticle, {
base: undefined,
}),
category: safe.AppJoinBuilder.initialize(BbsCategory, {
articles: undefined,
children: undefined,
parent: "recursive"
}),
contents: safe.AppJoinBuilder.initialize(BbsArticleContent, {
article: undefined,
files: "join"
}),
comments: safe.AppJoinBuilder.initialize(BbsComment, {
article: undefined,
files: "join"
}),
tags: "join",
__mv_last: undefined,
question: undefined,
answer: undefined,
})
});
}
In
safe-typeorm, when you want to load DB records and convert them to a JSON data, you don't need to write any
SELECT or
JOIN query. You also do not need to consider any performance tuning. Just write down the
ORM -> JSON conversion plan, then
safe-typeorm will do everything.
The
JsonSelectBuilder is the class doing everything. It will analyze your JSON conversion plan, and compose the JSON conversion method automatically with the exact JSON type what you want. Furthermore, the
JsonSelectBuilder finds the best (applicataion level) joining plan by itself, when being constructed.
Below code is an example converting ORM model class instances to JSON data with the
JsonSelectBuilder. As you can see, there's no special script in the below code, but only the conversion plan is. As I've mentioned,
JsonSelectBuilder will construct the exact JSON type by analyzing your conversion plan. Also, the performance tuning would be done automatically.
Therefore, just enjoy the
JsonSelectBuilder without any worry.
export async function test_json_select_builder(models: BbsGroup[]): Promise<void>
{
const builder = BbsGroup.createJsonSelectBuilder
({
articles: BbsArticle.createJsonSelectBuilder
({
group: safe.DEFAULT, // ID ONLY
category: BbsCategory.createJsonSelectBuilder
({
parent: "recursive" as const, // RECURSIVE JOIN
}),
tags: BbsArticleTag.createJsonSelectBuilder
(
{},
tag => tag.value // OUTPUT CONVERSION BY MAPPING
),
contents: BbsArticleContent.createJsonSelectBuilder
({
files: "join" as const
}),
})
});
// GET JSON DATA FROM THE BUILDER
const raw = await builder.getMany(models);
// THE RETURN TYPE IS ALWAYS EXACT
// THEREFORE, TYPEOF "RAW" AND "I-BBS-GROUP" ARE EXACTLY SAME
const regular: IBbsGroup[] = raw;
const inverse: typeof raw = regular;
}
When you want to execute
INSERT query for lots of records of plural tables, you've to consider dependency relationships. Also, you may construct extended SQL query manually by yourself, if you're interested in the performance tuning.
However, with the
InsertCollection class provided by this
safe-typeorm, you don't need to consider any dependcy relationship. You also do not need to consider any performance tuning. The
InsertCollection will analyze the dependency relationships and orders the insertion sequence automatically. Also, the
InsertCollection utilizes the extended insertion query for the optimizing performance.
import safe from "safe-typeorm";
import std from "tstl";
export async function archive
(
comments: BbsComment[],
questions: BbsQuestionArticle[],
reviews: BbsArticleReview[],
groups: BbsGroup[],
files: AttachmentFile[],
answers: BbsAnswerArticle[],
categories: BbsCategory[],
articles: BbsArticle[],
contents: BbsArticleContent[],
tags: BbsArticleTag[],
): Promise<void>
{
// PREPARE A NEW COLLECTION
const collection: safe.InsertCollection = new safe.InsertCollection();
// PUSH TABLE RECORDS TO THE COLLECTION WITH RANDOM SHULFFLING
const massive = [
comments,
questions,
reviews,
groups,
files,
answers,
comments,
articles,
contents,
tags
];
std.ranges.shuffle(massive);
for (const records of massive)
collection.push(records);
// PUSH INDIVIDUAL RECORDS
for (const category of categories)
collection.push(category);
// EXECUTE THE INSERT QUERY
await collection.execute();
}
I've awaited next version of the
typeorm for many years, and I can't wait no more.
So I've decided to implement the next version by myself. I'd wanted to contribute to this
typeorm after the next version implementation has been completed, but it was not possible by critical change on the relationship definition like
Has.OneToMany or
Belongs.ManyToOne. Therefore, I've published the next version as a helper library of the
typeorm.
I dedicate this
safe-typeorm to the
typeorm. If developers of the
typeorm accept the critical change on the relationship definition, it would be the next version of the
typeorm. Otherwise they reject, this
safe-typeorm would be left as a helper library like now.
https://github.com/samchon/nestia
nestia is another library what I've developed, automatic SDK generator for the NestJS backend server. With those
safe-typeorm and nestia, you can reduce lots of costs and time for developing the backend server.
When you're developing a backend server using the
NestJS, you don't need any extra dedication, for delivering the Rest API to the client developers, like writing the
swagger comments. You just run the nestia up, then nestia would generate the SDK automatically, by analyzing your controller classes in the compliation and runtime level.
With the automatically generated SDK through the nestia, client developer also does not need any extra work, like reading
swagger and writing the duplicated interaction code. Client developer only needs to import the SDK and calls matched function with the
await symbol.
import api from "@samchon/bbs-api";
import { IBbsArticle } from "@samchon/bbs-api/lib/structures/bbs/IBbsArticle";
import { IPage } from "@samchon/bbs-api/lib/structures/common/IPage";
export async function test_article_read(connection: api.IConnection): Promise<void>
{
// LIST UP ARTICLE SUMMARIES
const index: IPage<IBbsArticle.ISummary> = await api.functional.bbs.articles.index
(
connection,
"free",
{ limit: 100, page: 1 }
);
// READ AN ARTICLE DETAILY
const article: IBbsArticle = await api.functional.bbs.articles.at
(
connection,
"free",
index.data[0].id
);
console.log(article.title, aritlce.body, article.files);
}
I have special thanks to the Archidraw, where I'm working for.
The Archidraw is a great IT company developing 3D interior editor and lots of solutions based on the 3D assets. Also, the Archidraw is the first company who had adopted
safe-typeorm on their commercial backend project, even
safe-typeorm was in the alpha level.