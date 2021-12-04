Safe, deterministic and fast serialization alternative to JSON.stringify. Zero dependencies. ESM and CJS. 100% coverage.
Gracefully handles circular structures and bigint instead of throwing.
Optional custom circular values and deterministic behavior.
The same as JSON.stringify.
value {any}
replacer {string[]|function|null}
space {number|string}
const stringify = require('safe-stable-stringify')
const bigint = { a: 0, c: 2n, b: 1 }
stringify(bigint)
// '{"a":0,"b":1,"c":2}'
JSON.stringify(bigint)
// TypeError: Do not know how to serialize a BigInt
const circular = { b: 1, a: 0 }
circular.circular = circular
stringify(circular)
// '{"a":0,"b":1,"circular":"[Circular]"}'
JSON.stringify(circular)
// TypeError: Converting circular structure to JSON
stringify(circular, ['a', 'b'], 2)
// {
// "a": 0,
// "b": 1
// }
bigint {boolean} If
true, bigint values are converted to a number. Otherwise
they are ignored. Default:
true.
circularValue {string|null|undefined|ErrorConstructor} Defines the value for
circular references. Set to
undefined, circular properties are not
serialized (array entries are replaced with
null). Set to
Error, to throw
on circular references. Default:
[Circular].
deterministic {boolean} If
true, guarantee a deterministic key order
instead of relying on the insertion order. Default:
true.
maximumBreadth {number} Maximum number of entries to serialize per object
(at least one). The serialized output contains information about how many
entries have not been serialized. Ignored properties are counted as well
(e.g., properties with symbol values). Using the array replacer overrules this
option. Default:
Infinity
maximumDepth {number} Maximum number of object nesting levels (at least 1)
that will be serialized. Objects at the maximum level are serialized as
'[Object]' and arrays as
'[Array]'. Default:
Infinity
import { configure } from 'safe-stable-stringify'
const stringify = configure({
bigint: true,
circularValue: 'Magic circle!',
deterministic: false,
maximumDepth: 1,
maximumBreadth: 4
})
const circular = {
bigint: 999_999_999_999_999_999n,
typed: new Uint8Array(3),
deterministic: "I don't think so",
}
circular.circular = circular
circular.ignored = true
circular.alsoIgnored = 'Yes!'
const stringified = stringify(circular, null, 4)
console.log(stringified)
// {
// "bigint": 999999999999999999,
// "typed": "[Object]",
// "deterministic": "I don't think so",
// "circular": "Magic circle!",
// "...": "2 items not stringified"
// }
const throwOnCircular = configure({
circularValue: Error
})
throwOnCircular(circular);
// TypeError: Converting circular structure to JSON
[Circular] (the value may be changed).
Number(5)) are not unboxed and are handled as
regular object.
Those are the only differences to
JSON.stringify(). This is a side effect free
variant and
toJSON,
replacer and the
spacer work the same as
with
JSON.stringify().
Currently this is by far the fastest known stable (deterministic) stringify implementation. This is especially important for big objects and TypedArrays.
(Dell Precision 5540, i7-9850H CPU @ 2.60GHz, Node.js 16.11.1)
simple: simple object x 3,463,894 ops/sec ±0.44% (98 runs sampled)
simple: circular x 1,236,007 ops/sec ±0.46% (99 runs sampled)
simple: deep x 18,942 ops/sec ±0.41% (93 runs sampled)
simple: deep circular x 18,690 ops/sec ±0.72% (96 runs sampled)
replacer: simple object x 2,664,940 ops/sec ±0.31% (98 runs sampled)
replacer: circular x 1,015,981 ops/sec ±0.09% (99 runs sampled)
replacer: deep x 17,328 ops/sec ±0.38% (97 runs sampled)
replacer: deep circular x 17,071 ops/sec ±0.21% (98 runs sampled)
array: simple object x 3,869,608 ops/sec ±0.22% (98 runs sampled)
array: circular x 3,853,943 ops/sec ±0.45% (96 runs sampled)
array: deep x 3,563,227 ops/sec ±0.20% (100 runs sampled)
array: deep circular x 3,286,475 ops/sec ±0.07% (100 runs sampled)
indentation: simple object x 2,183,162 ops/sec ±0.66% (97 runs sampled)
indentation: circular x 872,538 ops/sec ±0.57% (98 runs sampled)
indentation: deep x 16,795 ops/sec ±0.48% (93 runs sampled)
indentation: deep circular x 16,443 ops/sec ±0.40% (97 runs sampled)
Comparing
safe-stable-stringify with known alternatives:
fast-json-stable-stringify x 18,765 ops/sec ±0.71% (94 runs sampled)
json-stable-stringify x 13,870 ops/sec ±0.72% (94 runs sampled)
fast-stable-stringify x 21,343 ops/sec ±0.33% (95 runs sampled)
faster-stable-stringify x 17,707 ops/sec ±0.44% (97 runs sampled)
json-stringify-deterministic x 11,208 ops/sec ±0.57% (98 runs sampled)
fast-safe-stringify x 21,460 ops/sec ±0.75% (99 runs sampled)
this x 30,367 ops/sec ±0.39% (96 runs sampled)
The fastest is this
The
fast-safe-stringify comparison uses the modules stable implementation.
MIT