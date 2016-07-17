openbase logo
safe-require

by Talles L
1.0.4 (see all)

safe version of require that returns undefined rather than throwing an error when the module is not found

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Fair

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

safe-require

A function that acts pretty much like require but returns undefined when the module is not found (instead of throwing an exception).

Usage

$ npm install safe-require
(...)
$ node
> var safeRequire = require('safe-require')
undefined
> safeRequire('url') // loads any module, local or not, just as require()
{ parse: [Function: urlParse],
  resolve: [Function: urlResolve],
  resolveObject: [Function: urlResolveObject],
  format: [Function: urlFormat],
  Url: [Function: Url] }
> safeRequire('nonexistent') // require('nonexistent') would throw "Cannot find module 'nonexistent'"
undefined

