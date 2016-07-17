A function that acts pretty much like require but returns undefined when the module is not found (instead of throwing an exception).
$ npm install safe-require
(...)
$ node
> var safeRequire = require('safe-require')
undefined
> safeRequire('url') // loads any module, local or not, just as require()
{ parse: [Function: urlParse],
resolve: [Function: urlResolve],
resolveObject: [Function: urlResolveObject],
format: [Function: urlFormat],
Url: [Function: Url] }
> safeRequire('nonexistent') // require('nonexistent') would throw "Cannot find module 'nonexistent'"
undefined