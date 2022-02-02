detect potentially catastrophic exponential-time regular expressions by limiting the star height to 1

This is a fork of https://github.com/substack/safe-regex at 1.1.0.

WARNING: This module has both false positives and false negatives. It is not meant as a full checker, but it detect basic cases.

example

var safe = require ( 'safe-regex2' ); var regex = process.argv.slice( 2 ).join( ' ' ); console .log(safe(regex));

$ node safe.js '(x+x+)+y' false $ node safe.js '(beep|boop)*' true $ node safe.js '(a+){10}' false $ node safe.js '\blocation\s*:[^:

]+\b(Oakland|San Francisco)\b' true

methods

var safe = require ( 'safe-regex' )

var ok = safe(re, opts={})

Return a boolean ok whether or not the regex re is safe and not possibly catastrophic.

re can be a RegExp object or just a string.

If the re is a string and is an invalid regex, returns false .

opts.limit - maximum number of allowed repetitions in the entire regex. Default: 25 .

install

With npm do:

npm install safe-regex2

license

MIT