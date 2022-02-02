openbase logo
safe-regex2

by fastify
2.0.0 (see all)

detect possibly catastrophic, exponential-time regular expressions

npm
GitHub
CDN

423K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

safe-regex2

Build Status

detect potentially catastrophic exponential-time regular expressions by limiting the star height to 1

This is a fork of https://github.com/substack/safe-regex at 1.1.0.

WARNING: This module has both false positives and false negatives. It is not meant as a full checker, but it detect basic cases.

example

var safe = require('safe-regex2');
var regex = process.argv.slice(2).join(' ');
console.log(safe(regex));

$ node safe.js '(x+x+)+y'
false
$ node safe.js '(beep|boop)*'
true
$ node safe.js '(a+){10}'
false
$ node safe.js '\blocation\s*:[^:\n]+\b(Oakland|San Francisco)\b'
true

methods

var safe = require('safe-regex')

var ok = safe(re, opts={})

Return a boolean ok whether or not the regex re is safe and not possibly catastrophic.

re can be a RegExp object or just a string.

If the re is a string and is an invalid regex, returns false.

  • opts.limit - maximum number of allowed repetitions in the entire regex. Default: 25.

install

With npm do:

npm install safe-regex2

license

MIT

