openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spl

safe-publish-latest

by Jordan Harband
2.0.0 (see all)

Ensure that when you `npm publish`, the "latest" tag is only set for the truly latest version.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

safe-publish-latest Version Badge

github actions coverage dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

Ensure that when you npm publish, the "latest" tag is only set for the truly latest version.

Usage

Add "safe-publish-latest" to your package.json's "prepublish" script, and install in-publish.

It will only activate during an actual npm publish - it will silently do nothing during installs, and will error when run directly.

Example package.json excerpt with no other prepublish commands:

{
    "scripts": {
        "prepublishOnly": "safe-publish-latest",
        "prepublish": "not-in-publish || npm run prepublishOnly"
    }
}

Example package.json excerpt with another prepublish command:

{
    "scripts": {
        "prepublishOnly": "safe-publish-latest && npm run build",
        "prepublish": "not-in-publish || npm run prepublishOnly"
    }
}

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial