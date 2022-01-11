Ensure that when you
npm publish, the "latest" tag is only set for the truly latest version.
Add "safe-publish-latest" to your
package.json's "prepublish" script, and install
in-publish.
It will only activate during an actual
npm publish - it will silently do nothing during installs, and will error when run directly.
Example
package.json excerpt with no other prepublish commands:
{
"scripts": {
"prepublishOnly": "safe-publish-latest",
"prepublish": "not-in-publish || npm run prepublishOnly"
}
}
Example
package.json excerpt with another prepublish command:
{
"scripts": {
"prepublishOnly": "safe-publish-latest && npm run build",
"prepublish": "not-in-publish || npm run prepublishOnly"
}
}
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test