Ensure that when you npm publish , the "latest" tag is only set for the truly latest version.

Usage

Add "safe-publish-latest" to your package.json 's "prepublish" script, and install in-publish .

It will only activate during an actual npm publish - it will silently do nothing during installs, and will error when run directly.

Example package.json excerpt with no other prepublish commands:

{ "scripts" : { "prepublishOnly" : "safe-publish-latest" , "prepublish" : "not-in-publish || npm run prepublishOnly" } }

Example package.json excerpt with another prepublish command:

{ "scripts" : { "prepublishOnly" : "safe-publish-latest && npm run build" , "prepublish" : "not-in-publish || npm run prepublishOnly" } }

Tests