npm install sactive-web
Note that 3.x.x is not compatible with 2.x.x and below !!!
const App = require('..');
const app = new App();
app.bindAny('name', 'pooky');
app.use(($ctx, $name, $next) => {
$ctx.testname1 = $name;
$next();
});
app.group('v1')
.get('/users/:name', ($ctx, $next, $name) => {
$ctx.body = {'name': $ctx.params.name, 'testname1': $ctx.testname1, 'testname2': $name};
});
app.group('v2/')
.get('/users/:name', ($name, $ctx, $next) => {
$ctx.response.body = {'name': $ctx.params.name, 'testname1': $ctx.testname1, 'testname2': $name};
});
app.group('/v3/')
.get('/users/:name', ($ctx, $name, $next) => {
$ctx.body = {'name': $ctx.params.name, 'testname1': $ctx.testname1, 'testname2': $name};
});
app.listen(8080);
If you're not using
node v7.6+, you can refer koa installation.
sactive-web along with many of the libraries it's built with support the DEBUG environment variable from debug which provides simple conditional logging.
For example
to see all sactive-web debugging information just pass
DEBUG=active:* and upon boot you'll see the list of middleware used, among other things.
active:di bind class: injector, singleton: true +0ms
active:di bind any: age, singleton: true +1ms
active:application use - +0ms
active:application use - +0ms
active:application register get /users/:name +1ms
active:application register get /users/ +0ms
active:application use - +0ms
active:di bind any: address, singleton: true +3ms
active:di bind function: getAddress, singleton: true +1ms
active:application listen +1ms
Install the dependencies, then run
npm test:
npm install
npm test
# coverage
npm run test:cov