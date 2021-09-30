SActive Web

:rocket: A dependency injection web framework for Node.js.

Installation

npm install sactive-web

Note that 3.x.x is not compatible with 2.x.x and below !!!

Features

Dependency injection.

Router, grouping routes, based on koa-router.

Interceptors.

Based on Koa2.

Example

const App = require ( '..' ); const app = new App(); app.bindAny( 'name' , 'pooky' ); app.use( ( $ctx, $name, $next ) => { $ctx.testname1 = $name; $next(); }); app.group( 'v1' ) .get( '/users/:name' , ($ctx, $next, $name) => { $ctx.body = { 'name' : $ctx.params.name, 'testname1' : $ctx.testname1, 'testname2' : $name}; }); app.group( 'v2/' ) .get( '/users/:name' , ($name, $ctx, $next) => { $ctx.response.body = { 'name' : $ctx.params.name, 'testname1' : $ctx.testname1, 'testname2' : $name}; }); app.group( '/v3/' ) .get( '/users/:name' , ($ctx, $name, $next) => { $ctx.body = { 'name' : $ctx.params.name, 'testname1' : $ctx.testname1, 'testname2' : $name}; }); app.listen( 8080 );

Documentation

Babel setup

If you're not using node v7.6+ , you can refer koa installation.

Debugging

sactive-web along with many of the libraries it's built with support the DEBUG environment variable from debug which provides simple conditional logging.

For example to see all sactive-web debugging information just pass DEBUG=active:* and upon boot you'll see the list of middleware used, among other things.

active:di bind class: injector, singleton: true +0ms active:di bind any: age, singleton: true +1ms active:application use - +0ms active:application use - +0ms active:application register get /users/:name +1ms active:application register get /users/ +0ms active:application use - +0ms active:di bind any: address, singleton: true +3ms active:di bind function : getAddress, singleton: true +1ms active:application listen +1ms

Tests

Install the dependencies, then run npm test :

npm install npm test npm run test :cov

TODO