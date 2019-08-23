SActive Bot
:smiling_imp: An extensible chat bot framework.
Create a Mattermost bot:
Chat with bot:
Requirements
Installation
Clone source code form GitHub
git clone git@github.com:shipengqi/sactive-bot.git
cd sactive-bot
yarn install
npm link
NPM or Yarn
npm install sactive-bot -g
yarn global add sactive-bot
Features
- WeChat Bot
- Slack Bot
- Mattermost Bot
- Microsoft Teams Bot
- Support create conversation for bot
- Misspelling
- Help for bot
- Conversation Manager
- Command API call
- Authentication
- Support integrate your own adatper
Documentations
TODO
- Unit Test
- Command receiver authentication
- Crypto all sensitive information
- Render card
- Docker version, kubernetes version
References
- Wechat Adapter
- Mattermost Adapter
- Slack Adapter
- Microsoft teams Adapter