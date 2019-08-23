openbase logo
sactive-bot

by PengQi Shi
1.4.2 (see all)

😈 An extensible chat bot framework. sactive-bot is an evolution of the open source hubot project. - https://www.shipengqi.top/sactive-bot .

Documentation
18

GitHub Stars

208

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

29

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

SActive Bot

:smiling_imp: An extensible chat bot framework.

Build Status NPM version NPM Download License

Create a Mattermost bot:

Create a Mattermost bot

Chat with bot:

Chat with bot

Requirements

  • NodeJs version v7.9+

Installation

Clone source code form GitHub

# clone
git clone git@github.com:shipengqi/sactive-bot.git

# install dependencies
cd sactive-bot
yarn install

# link
npm link

NPM or Yarn

npm install sactive-bot -g

# or
yarn global add sactive-bot

Features

  • WeChat Bot
  • Slack Bot
  • Mattermost Bot
  • Microsoft Teams Bot
  • Support create conversation for bot
  • Misspelling
  • Help for bot
  • Conversation Manager
  • Command API call
  • Authentication
  • Support integrate your own adatper

Documentations

TODO

  • Unit Test
  • Command receiver authentication
  • Crypto all sensitive information
  • Render card
  • Docker version, kubernetes version

References

