🎉 sablejs 2.0 will be opening all the code, please click to learn more about our milestone and goals.

English | 简体中文

The safer and faster ECMA5.1 interpreter written by JavaScript, it can be used:

Sandbox (like Figma Plugin Sandbox, but better and easier to use); Mini Program/Game JavaScript dynamic execution; Protect JavaScript source code via AOT compiling to opcode.

sablejs covered ~95% test262 es5-tests cases, it can be safely used in production.

Quick Start

sablejs includes the Compiler and Interpreter independently, so we removed the related dynamic api from the spec (see Limits 1). In short, you need to compile your JavaScript code with sablejs cli before you run it.

Example

Suppose we have the following code in fib.js :

function fib ( n ) { return n < 2 ? n : fib(n - 1 ) + fib(n - 2 ); } var start = Date .now(); console .log( "[INFO] fib: " + fib( 30 )); console .log( "[INFO] time consuming: " + ( Date .now() - start) + "ms" );

Compile It!

npm i sablejs -g sablejs -i fib.js -o output

sablejs cli includes the following commands:

Usage: sablejs [options] Options: -v, --vers output the current version -i, --input <path> compile input filepath -o, --output <path> compile output filepath -j --json don't do Base64 compress, output simple json result -s, --slient don't output log -h, --help

Run It!

npm install sablejs --save

or you can import to your html directly

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sablejs@1.0.6/runtime.js" > </ script >

Browser

const VM = require ( "sablejs/runtime" )(); const vm = new VM(); const vGlobal = vm.getGlobal(); const vConsole = vm.createObject(); const vLog = vm.createFunction( "log" , function ( ) { const temp = []; for ( let i = 0 ; i < arguments .length; i++) { temp.push(vm.asString( arguments [i])); } console .log(...temp); return vm.createUndefined(); }); vm.setProperty(vConsole, "log" , vLog); vm.setProperty(vGlobal, "console" , vConsole); ( async ( ) => { const resp = await fetch( "<output url>" ); const data = await resp.text(); vm.run(data); vm.destroy(); })();

Node

const VM = require ( "sablejs/runtime" )(); const fs = require ( "fs" ); const vm = new VM(); const vGlobal = vm.getGlobal(); const vConsole = vm.createObject(); const vLog = vm.createFunction( "log" , function ( ) { const temp = []; for ( let i = 0 ; i < arguments .length; i++) { temp.push(vm.asString( arguments [i])); } console .log(...temp); return vm.createUndefined(); }); vm.setProperty(vConsole, "log" , vLog); vm.setProperty(vGlobal, "console" , vConsole); vm.run(fs.readFileSync( "./output" ).toString()); vm.destroy();

APIs

VM.prototype.run(source, isSimpleJSON) source: String - the compiled result via sablejs compiler isSimpleJSON: Boolean - if be true, you should use -j to make compiler output simple json result, default false. return: undefined



Initialize the VM and execute the compiled source code.

const VM = require ( 'sablejs/runtime' )(); const vm = new VM(); vm.run( `<compiled source string>` );

VM.prototype.getGlobal() return: Value



Returns the global in the VM, which is similar to the window in browser and the global in Node.js.

const global = vm.getGlobal();

VM.prototype.createUndefined() return Value



Create an undefined boxed type.

const vUndefined = vm.createUndefined();

VM.prototype.createNull() return: Value



Create an null boxed type.

const vNull = vm.createNull();

VM.prototype.createBoolean(bool) bool: Boolean return Value



Create an bool boxed type.

const vBoolean = vm.createBoolean( true );

VM.prototype.createNumber(num) num: Number return Value



Create an number boxed type.

const vNumber = vm.createNumber( 1024 );

VM.prototype.createString(str) str: String return Value



Create an string boxed type.

const vString = vm.createString( 'Hello World!' );

VM.prototype.createObject() return Value



Create an object boxed type.

const vObject = vm.createObject();

VM.prototype.createArray(length) length: Number | undefined return Value



Create an array boxed type.

const vArray1 = vm.createArray(); const vArray2 = vm.createArray( 128 );

VM.prototype.createFunction(name, func) name: String func: Function return Value



Create an funcntion boxed type. It receives a function name and the specific implementation of the function. Both the function parameter and this are boxed types in func .

const vFunction = vm.createFunction( "trim" , function ( str ) { });

VM.prototype.createError(message) message: String | undefined return Value



Create an error boxed type.

const vError1 = vm.createError(); const vError2 = vm.createError( "unknown error" );

VM.prototype.createRegExp(pattern, flags) pattern: String flags: String | undefined return Value



Create an regexp boxed type.

const vRegExp = vm.createRegExp( "\\w+" , "ig" );

VM.prototype.createDate() return Value



Create an date boxed type.

const vDate = vm.createDate();

VM.prototype.isUndefined(value) value: Value return Boolean



Used to determine if the type is undefinend .

const vUndefined = vm.createUndefined(); if (vm.isUndefined(vUndefined)) { }

VM.prototype.isNull(value) value: Value return Boolean



Used to determine if the type is null .

const vNull = vm.createNull(); if (vm.isNull(vNull)) { }

VM.prototype.isBoolean(value) value: Value return Boolean



Used to determine if the type is bool .

const vBoolean = vm.createBoolean( true ); if (vm.isBoolean(vBoolean)) { }

VM.prototype.isNumber(value) value: Value return Boolean



Used to determine if the type is number .

const vNumber = vm.createNumber( 1024 ); if (vm.isNumber(vNumber)) { }

VM.prototype.isString(value) value: Value return Boolean



Used to determine if the type is string .

const vString = vm.createString( "Hello World!" ); if (vm.isString(vString)) { }

VM.prototype.isObject(value) value: Value return Boolean



Used to determine if the type is object .

const vObject = vm.createObject(); const vArray = vm.createArray(); if (vm.isObject(vObject) && vm.isObject(vArray)) { }

VM.prototype.isArray(value) value: Value return Boolean



Used to determine if the type is array .

const vArray = vm.createArray(); if (vm.isArray(vArray)) { }

VM.prototype.isFunction(value) value: Value return Boolean



Used to determine if the type is function .

const vFunction = vm.createFunction( "log" , function ( ) {}); if (vm.isFunction(vFunction)){ }

VM.prototype.isError(value) value: Value return Boolean



Used to determine if the type is error .

const vError = vm.createError( 'unknown error' ); if (vm.isError(vError)){ }

VM.prototype.isRegExp(value) value: Value return Boolean



Used to determine if the type is regexp .

const vRegExp = vm.createRegExp( "\\w+" , "ig" ); if (vm.isRegExp(vRegExp)){ }

VM.prototype.isDate(value) value: Value return Boolean



Used to determine if the type is date .

const vDate = vm.createDate(); if (vm.isDate(vDate)){ }

VM.prototype.asUndefined(value) value: Value return undefined



Converting undefined boxed type to plain undefined value.

const vUndefined = vm.createUndefined(); vm.asUndefined(vUndefined) === undefined ;

VM.prototype.asNull(value) value: Value return null



Converting null boxed type to plain null value.

const vNull = vm.createNull(); vm.asNull(vNull) === null ;

VM.prototype.asBoolean(value) value: Value return Boolean



Converting bool boxed type to plain bool value.

const vBoolean = vm.createBoolean( true ); const boolean = vm.asBoolean(vBoolean); if (boolean === true ) { }

VM.prototype.asNumber(value) value: Value return Number



Converting number boxed type to plain number value.

const vNumber = vm.createNumber( 1024 ); const number = vm.asNumber(vNumber); if (number === 1024 ) { }

VM.prototype.asString(value) value: Value return String



Converting string boxed type to plain string value.

const vString = vm.createString( 'Hello World!' ); const string = vm.asString(vString); if (string === 'Hello World!' ) { }

VM.prototype.asObject(value) value: Value return Object



Converting object boxed type to inner object value.

const vObject = vm.createFunction( "asObject" , function ( ) {}); const object = vm.asObject(vObject); if (object.type === 12 ) { }

VM.prototype.instanceof(lval, rval) lval: Value rval: Value return Boolean



Equivalent to the instanceof keyword.

const global = vm.getGlobal(); const vDateFunc = vm.getProperty(global, "Date" ); const vDate = vm.createDate(); if (vm.instanceof(vDate, vDateFunc)) { }

VM.prototype.typeof(value) value: Value return String



Equivalent to the typeof keyword.

const vString = vm.createString( 'Hello World!' ); if (vm.typeof(vString) === "string" ) { }

VM.prototype.getProperty(value, name) value: Value name: String return Value



Get the value of the property of the object. Return is a property boxed type.

const global = vm.getGlobal(); const vPrint = vm.getProperty(global, "print" ); if (vm.isFunction(vPrint)) { }

VM.prototype.setProperty(value, name, property) value: Value name: String property: Value return Value



Assigning the property to object. Return is a property boxed type.

const global = vm.getGlobal(); const console = vm.createObject(); const log = vm.createFunction( "log" , function ( ) { }); vm.setProperty( console , "log" , log); vm.setProperty(global, "console" , console );

VM.prototype.deleteProperty(value, name) value: Value name: String return Boolean



Delete the property of object.

const global = vm.getGlobal(); vm.deleteProperty(global, "print" ); const vPrint = vm.getProperty(global, "print" ); if (vm.isUndefined(vPrint)) { }

VM.prototype.defineProperty(value, name, desc) value: Value name: String desc: Object return Value



Equivalent to the Object.defineProperty function.

const vObject = vm.createObject(); vm.defineProperty(vObject, "name" , { value : vm.createString( "sablejs" ), }); const getter = vm.createFunction( "getter" , function ( ) { return vm.createNumber( "101" ); }); const setter = vm.createFunction( "setter" , function ( age ) { vm.setProperty( this , "__age__" , age); }); vm.defineProperty(vObject, "age" , { enumerable : false , get : getter, set : setter, });

VM.prototype.getPrototype(value) value: Value return Value



Get the prototype of object.

const global = vm.getGlobal(); const vStringFunc = vm.getProperty(global, "String" ); if (!vm.isUndefined(vStringFunc)) { const vTrimStart = vm.createFunction( "trimStart" , function ( ) { const str = vm.asString( this ); return vm.createString(str); }); const vStringFuncProto = vm.getPrototype(vStringFunc); vm.setProperty(vStringFuncProto, "trimStart" , vTrimStart); }

VM.prototype.setPrototype(value, prototype) value: Value prototype: Value return Value



Set the prototype of object.

const vA = vm.createFunction( "A" , function ( ) {}); const vObject = vm.createObject(); vm.setProperty(vObject, 'name' , vm.createString( 'Hello World!' )); vm.setPrototype(vA, vObject);

VM.prototype.throw(value) value: Value return undefined



Equivalent to the throw keyword.

const vError = vm.createError( 'unknown error' ); vm.throw(vError);

VM.prototype.new(func[, arg1, arg2, arg3...]) func: Value arg: Value return Value



Equivalent to the new keyword.

const vA = vm.createFunction( 'A' , function ( name ) { vm.setProperty( this , 'name' , name); }); vm.new(vA, vm.createString( "A" ));

VM.prototype.call(func, thisPtr[, arg1, arg2, arg3...]) func: Value thisPtr: Value | undefined arg: Value return Value



Equivalent to the Function.prototype.call function.

const vLog = vm.createFunction( 'log' , function ( ) { const temp = []; for ( let i = 0 ; i < arguments .length; i++){ temp.push(vm.asString( arguments [i])); } console .log(...temp); }); vm.call( vLog, vm.createUndefined(), vm.createString( '1' ), vm.createNumber( 1 ), vm.createBoolean( false ) );

VM.prototype.destroy return undefined



Destroy the VM instance.

vm.destroy();

Benchmark

sablejs may be the fastest interpreter written in JavaScript (using v8 benchmark suites):

Benchmark Enviorment: Node.js v12.19.0

Golang 1.15.6

GCC 5.4.0 -O3

2.4 GHz Intel Core i9

MacOS Mojave 10.14.6 (18G6032)

sablejs sval eval5 quickjs-wasm goja Language JavaScript JavaScript JavaScript C + WebAssembly Golang Richards 110 24.9 24.7 376 208 Crypto 114 24.6 20.2 400 104 RayTrace 258 92.2 98.5 471 294 NavierStokes 183 35.9 49.8 665 191 DeltaBlue 120 35.3 29.5 402 276 Total score 148 37.3 37.3 452 202 Baseline 1 ▼ 2.96 ▼ 2.96 ▲ 2.05 ▲ 0.36 File Size(KB) 216 152 134 434 - Gzip Size(KB) 29 40 34 245 -

Limits

Dynamic execution by eval and Function is forbidden, but passing literal string/number/null and undefined is allowed (the interpreter doesn't contain any compiler).

eval ( "print('Hello World!')" ); eval ( "var " + "a=1" ); var str = "Hello World!" ; eval ( "print('" + str + "')" ); Function ( "a" , "b" , "return a+b" ); new Function ( "a" , "b" , "return a+b" ); var str = "return a+b" ; Function ( "a" , "b" , str); new Function ( "a" , "b" , str);

The browser environment relies on native browser functions such as btoa / unescape / decodeURIComponent , etc. if you need support for IE9 or below, you need to add shims.

Bindings

cax2sablejs - Canvas2D rendering engine for sablejs

ajax2sablejs - A tiny and simple ajax for sablejs

License

sablejs JavaScript Engine

Copyright (c) 2020-Now ErosZhao

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

Non-profit projects of individuals or organizations and commercial projects with commercial authorization of the author.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.