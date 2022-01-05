🎉 sablejs 2.0 will be opening all the code, please click to learn more about our milestone and goals.
English | 简体中文
The safer and faster ECMA5.1 interpreter written by JavaScript, it can be used:
sablejs covered ~95% test262 es5-tests cases, it can be safely used in production.
sablejs includes the Compiler and Interpreter independently, so we removed the related dynamic api from the spec (see Limits 1). In short, you need to compile your JavaScript code with sablejs cli before you run it.
Suppose we have the following code in
fib.js:
function fib(n) {
return n < 2 ? n : fib(n - 1) + fib(n - 2);
}
var start = Date.now();
console.log("[INFO] fib: " + fib(30));
console.log("[INFO] time consuming: " + (Date.now() - start) + "ms");
> npm i sablejs -g
> sablejs -i fib.js -o output # get output file that contains base64 string
sablejs cli includes the following commands:
Usage: sablejs [options]
Options:
-v, --vers output the current version
-i, --input <path> compile input filepath
-o, --output <path> compile output filepath
-j --json don't do Base64 compress, output simple json result
-s, --slient don't output log
-h, --help
> npm install sablejs --save
or you can import to your html directly
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sablejs@1.0.6/runtime.js"></script>
const VM = require("sablejs/runtime")();
// import console.log function to vm call
const vm = new VM();
const vGlobal = vm.getGlobal();
const vConsole = vm.createObject();
const vLog = vm.createFunction("log", function () {
const temp = [];
for (let i = 0; i < arguments.length; i++) {
temp.push(vm.asString(arguments[i]));
}
console.log(...temp);
return vm.createUndefined();
});
vm.setProperty(vConsole, "log", vLog);
vm.setProperty(vGlobal, "console", vConsole);
(async () => {
const resp = await fetch("<output url>");
const data = await resp.text();
vm.run(data);
vm.destroy();
})();
const VM = require("sablejs/runtime")();
const fs = require("fs");
// import console.log function to vm call
const vm = new VM();
const vGlobal = vm.getGlobal();
const vConsole = vm.createObject();
const vLog = vm.createFunction("log", function () {
const temp = [];
for (let i = 0; i < arguments.length; i++) {
temp.push(vm.asString(arguments[i]));
}
console.log(...temp);
return vm.createUndefined();
});
vm.setProperty(vConsole, "log", vLog);
vm.setProperty(vGlobal, "console", vConsole);
// please run: sablejs -i fib.js -o output
vm.run(fs.readFileSync("./output").toString());
vm.destroy();
-j to make compiler output simple json result, default false.
return: undefined
Initialize the VM and execute the compiled source code.
const VM = require('sablejs/runtime')();
const vm = new VM();
// source should be base64 string via sablejs compiling
vm.run(`<compiled source string>`);
return: Value
Returns the
global in the VM, which is similar to the
window in browser and the
global in Node.js.
const global = vm.getGlobal();
return Value
Create an
undefined boxed type.
const vUndefined = vm.createUndefined();
return: Value
Create an
null boxed type.
const vNull = vm.createNull();
return Value
Create an
bool boxed type.
const vBoolean = vm.createBoolean(true);
return Value
Create an
number boxed type.
const vNumber = vm.createNumber(1024);
return Value
Create an
string boxed type.
const vString = vm.createString('Hello World!');
return Value
Create an
object boxed type.
const vObject = vm.createObject();
return Value
Create an
array boxed type.
const vArray1 = vm.createArray();
// or
const vArray2 = vm.createArray(128);
return Value
Create an
funcntion boxed type. It receives a function name and the specific implementation of the function. Both the
function parameter and
this are boxed types in
func.
const vFunction = vm.createFunction("trim", function(str) {
// this is the undefined or new's instannce boxed type
// str maybe the string boxed type, we need to check it
});
return Value
Create an
error boxed type.
const vError1 = vm.createError();
// or
const vError2 = vm.createError("unknown error");
return Value
Create an
regexp boxed type.
const vRegExp = vm.createRegExp("\\w+", "ig");
return Value
Create an
date boxed type.
const vDate = vm.createDate();
return Boolean
Used to determine if the type is
undefinend.
const vUndefined = vm.createUndefined();
if(vm.isUndefined(vUndefined)) {
// ...
}
return Boolean
Used to determine if the type is
null.
const vNull = vm.createNull();
if(vm.isNull(vNull)) {
// ...
}
return Boolean
Used to determine if the type is
bool.
const vBoolean = vm.createBoolean(true);
if(vm.isBoolean(vBoolean)) {
// ...
}
return Boolean
Used to determine if the type is
number.
const vNumber = vm.createNumber(1024);
if(vm.isNumber(vNumber)) {
// ...
}
return Boolean
Used to determine if the type is
string.
const vString = vm.createString("Hello World!");
if(vm.isString(vString)) {
// ...
}
return Boolean
Used to determine if the type is
object.
const vObject = vm.createObject();
const vArray = vm.createArray();
if(vm.isObject(vObject) && vm.isObject(vArray)) {
// ...
}
return Boolean
Used to determine if the type is
array.
const vArray = vm.createArray();
if(vm.isArray(vArray)) {
// ...
}
return Boolean
Used to determine if the type is
function.
const vFunction = vm.createFunction("log", function(){});
if(vm.isFunction(vFunction)){
// ...
}
return Boolean
Used to determine if the type is
error.
const vError = vm.createError('unknown error');
if(vm.isError(vError)){
// ...
}
return Boolean
Used to determine if the type is
regexp.
const vRegExp = vm.createRegExp("\\w+", "ig");
if(vm.isRegExp(vRegExp)){
// ...
}
return Boolean
Used to determine if the type is
date.
const vDate = vm.createDate();
if(vm.isDate(vDate)){
// ...
}
return undefined
Converting
undefined boxed type to
plain undefined value.
const vUndefined = vm.createUndefined();
vm.asUndefined(vUndefined) === undefined;
return null
Converting
null boxed type to
plain null value.
const vNull = vm.createNull();
vm.asNull(vNull) === null;
return Boolean
Converting
bool boxed type to
plain bool value.
const vBoolean = vm.createBoolean(true);
const boolean = vm.asBoolean(vBoolean);
if(boolean === true) {
// ...
}
return Number
Converting
number boxed type to
plain number value.
const vNumber = vm.createNumber(1024);
const number = vm.asNumber(vNumber);
if(number === 1024) {
// ...
}
return String
Converting
string boxed type to
plain string value.
const vString = vm.createString('Hello World!');
const string = vm.asString(vString);
if(string === 'Hello World!') {
// ...
}
return Object
Converting
object boxed type to
inner object value.
const vObject = vm.createFunction("asObject", function(){});
const object = vm.asObject(vObject);
if(object.type === 12) {
// ...
}
return Boolean
Equivalent to the
instanceof keyword.
const global = vm.getGlobal();
const vDateFunc = vm.getProperty(global, "Date");
const vDate = vm.createDate();
if(vm.instanceof(vDate, vDateFunc)) {
// ...
}
return String
Equivalent to the
typeof keyword.
const vString = vm.createString('Hello World!');
if(vm.typeof(vString) === "string") {
// ...
}
return Value
Get the value of the property of the object. Return is a property boxed type.
const global = vm.getGlobal();
const vPrint = vm.getProperty(global, "print");
if(vm.isFunction(vPrint)) {
// ...
}
return Value
Assigning the property to object. Return is a property boxed type.
const global = vm.getGlobal();
const console = vm.createObject();
const log = vm.createFunction("log", function() {
// console.log impl
});
vm.setProperty(console, "log", log);
vm.setProperty(global, "console", console);
return Boolean
Delete the property of object.
const global = vm.getGlobal();
vm.deleteProperty(global, "print");
const vPrint = vm.getProperty(global, "print");
if(vm.isUndefined(vPrint)) {
// ...
}
return Value
Equivalent to the
Object.defineProperty function.
const vObject = vm.createObject();
vm.defineProperty(vObject, "name", {
value: vm.createString("sablejs"),
});
const getter = vm.createFunction("getter", function() {
return vm.createNumber("101");
});
const setter = vm.createFunction("setter", function(age) {
vm.setProperty(this, "__age__", age);
});
vm.defineProperty(vObject, "age", {
enumerable: false,
get: getter,
set: setter,
});
return Value
Get the prototype of object.
const global = vm.getGlobal();
const vStringFunc = vm.getProperty(global, "String");
if(!vm.isUndefined(vStringFunc)) {
const vTrimStart = vm.createFunction("trimStart", function() {
const str = vm.asString(this);
return vm.createString(str);
});
const vStringFuncProto = vm.getPrototype(vStringFunc);
vm.setProperty(vStringFuncProto, "trimStart", vTrimStart);
}
return Value
Set the prototype of object.
const vA = vm.createFunction("A", function() {});
const vObject = vm.createObject();
vm.setProperty(vObject, 'name', vm.createString('Hello World!'));
vm.setPrototype(vA, vObject);
return undefined
Equivalent to the
throw keyword.
const vError = vm.createError('unknown error');
vm.throw(vError);
return Value
Equivalent to the
new keyword.
const vA = vm.createFunction('A', function(name) {
vm.setProperty(this, 'name', name);
});
vm.new(vA, vm.createString("A"));
return Value
Equivalent to the
Function.prototype.call function.
const vLog = vm.createFunction('log', function() {
const temp = [];
for(let i = 0; i < arguments.length; i++){
temp.push(vm.asString(arguments[i]));
}
console.log(...temp); // '1', 1, false
});
vm.call(
vLog,
vm.createUndefined(),
vm.createString('1'),
vm.createNumber(1),
vm.createBoolean(false)
);
return undefined
Destroy the VM instance.
vm.destroy();
sablejs may be the fastest interpreter written in JavaScript (using v8 benchmark suites):
Benchmark Enviorment:
- Node.js v12.19.0
- Golang 1.15.6
- GCC 5.4.0 -O3
- 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9
- MacOS Mojave 10.14.6 (18G6032)
|sablejs
|sval
|eval5
|quickjs-wasm
|goja
|Language
|JavaScript
|JavaScript
|JavaScript
|C + WebAssembly
|Golang
|Richards
|110
|24.9
|24.7
|376
|208
|Crypto
|114
|24.6
|20.2
|400
|104
|RayTrace
|258
|92.2
|98.5
|471
|294
|NavierStokes
|183
|35.9
|49.8
|665
|191
|DeltaBlue
|120
|35.3
|29.5
|402
|276
|Total score
|148
|37.3
|37.3
|452
|202
|Baseline
|1
|▼ 2.96
|▼ 2.96
|▲ 2.05
|▲ 0.36
|File Size(KB)
|216
|152
|134
|434
|-
|Gzip Size(KB)
|29
|40
|34
|245
|-
eval and
Function is forbidden, but passing literal string/number/null and undefined is allowed (the interpreter doesn't contain any compiler).
eval("print('Hello World!')"); // it's ok
eval("var " + "a=1"); // it's ok
var str = "Hello World!";
eval("print('" + str + "')"); // throw SyntaxError
Function("a", "b", "return a+b"); // it's ok
new Function("a", "b", "return a+b"); // it's ok
var str = "return a+b";
Function("a", "b", str); // throw SyntaxError
new Function("a", "b", str); // throw SyntaxError
btoa /
unescape /
decodeURIComponent, etc. if you need support for IE9 or below, you need to add shims.
sablejs JavaScript Engine
Copyright (c) 2020-Now ErosZhao
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
Non-profit projects of individuals or organizations and commercial projects with commercial authorization of the author.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.