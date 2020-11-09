Client-side iframe embedding SDK for Saasify.

Note: this package is meant exclusively for embedding custom UI in your SaaS client's authenticated dashboard via an iFrame.

Install

npm install --save saasify-sdk

Usage

Initialize the SDK within your project's iframe. The SDK will connect to the parent SaaS client window and expose all the information you need to build custom UI on top of your Saasify API for your authenticated users.

const SaasifySDK = require ( 'saasify-sdk' ) const sdk = new SaasifySDK({ projectId : 'dev/hello-world' }) await sdk.ready console .log(sdk.deployment) console .log(sdk.project) console .log(sdk.consumer) const { body } = await sdk.api.call({ url : '/endpoint' , method : 'GET' })

License

MIT © Saasify