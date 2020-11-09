openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

saasify-faas-utils

by saasify-sh
1.20.0 (see all)

The easiest way to monetize your API. 🚀

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Saasify Logo

saasify-faas-utils

Shared FaaS utilities for Saasify.

NPM Build Status JavaScript Style Guide

Install

npm install --save saasify-faas-utils

Usage

parseFaasIdentifier

const saasifyUtils = require('saasify-faas-utils')

// parses any FaaS identifier (see the FaaS format below for more examples)
const parsedInfo = saasifyUtils.parseFaasIdentifier(
  'username/projectName@01234567/servicePath'
)

if (!parsedInfo) {
  console.error('invalid identifier')
} else {
  const { projectId, deploymentHash, version, servicePath } = parsedInfo

  /*
  {
    projectId: 'projectName',
    deploymentHash: '01234567',
    servicePath: '/servicePath',
    version: undefined
  }
  */
}

validators

const saasifyUtils = require('saasify-faas-utils')
const { validators } = saasifyUtils

validators.email('example@gmail.com') // true
validators.email('foo') // false

validators.username('transitive-bullshit') // true
validators.username('hello_world') // false (no underscores allowed)
validators.username('foo$86') // false

validators.password('password') // true
validators.password('a') // false (too short)

validators.projectName('hello-world') // true
validators.projectName('hello_world') // false (no underscores allowed)
validators.projectName('%') // false

validators.deploymentHash('abc123yz') // true
validators.deploymentHash('ABCdefGHIjkl') // false

validators.project('username/goodProject') // true
validators.project('username\bad%project') // false

validators.deployment('username/goodProjectName@abc123yz') // true
validators.deployment('username/bad%project%20name@ZZ') // false

FaaS Identifier Format

The most general FaaS identifier fully specifies the deployment and service path.

It may include an optional URL prefix such as http://localhost:5000/1/call/ in development or https://ssfy.sh/ in production. The parsed result will be the same with or without the full URL prefix.

username/projectName@01234567/servicePath  // explicitly identify a specific deployment (may not be published)
username/projectName@latest/servicePath    // explicitly identify the latest published deployment
username/projectName@1.0.0/servicePath     // explicitly identify a published deployment with a specific version
username/projectName/servicePath           // implicitly identify the latest published deployment

If no servicePath is specified, it is assumed that the deployment either has a single service or has a service registered at the root / path and errors if this is not the case.

username/projectName@01234567
username/projectName@latest
username/projectName@1.0.0
username/projectName

Omitting username

You may optionally leave off the username/ prefix when referring to your own projects and deployments via the dev CLI.

projectName@01234567
projectName@latest
projectName@1.0.0
projectName

An example of this for the hello-world project would look like:

# view all deployments for the authenticated user's hello-world project
saasify ls hello-world

This would be equivalent to:

# view all deployments for my-user-name/hello-world project
saasify ls my-user-name/hello-world
  • saasify - Saasify is the easiest way to launch your own SaaS.

License

MIT © Saasify

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial