Shared FaaS utilities for Saasify.
npm install --save saasify-faas-utils
const saasifyUtils = require('saasify-faas-utils')
// parses any FaaS identifier (see the FaaS format below for more examples)
const parsedInfo = saasifyUtils.parseFaasIdentifier(
'username/projectName@01234567/servicePath'
)
if (!parsedInfo) {
console.error('invalid identifier')
} else {
const { projectId, deploymentHash, version, servicePath } = parsedInfo
/*
{
projectId: 'projectName',
deploymentHash: '01234567',
servicePath: '/servicePath',
version: undefined
}
*/
}
const saasifyUtils = require('saasify-faas-utils')
const { validators } = saasifyUtils
validators.email('example@gmail.com') // true
validators.email('foo') // false
validators.username('transitive-bullshit') // true
validators.username('hello_world') // false (no underscores allowed)
validators.username('foo$86') // false
validators.password('password') // true
validators.password('a') // false (too short)
validators.projectName('hello-world') // true
validators.projectName('hello_world') // false (no underscores allowed)
validators.projectName('%') // false
validators.deploymentHash('abc123yz') // true
validators.deploymentHash('ABCdefGHIjkl') // false
validators.project('username/goodProject') // true
validators.project('username\bad%project') // false
validators.deployment('username/goodProjectName@abc123yz') // true
validators.deployment('username/bad%project%20name@ZZ') // false
The most general FaaS identifier fully specifies the deployment and service path.
It may include an optional URL prefix such as
http://localhost:5000/1/call/ in development or
https://ssfy.sh/ in production. The parsed result will be the same with or without the full URL prefix.
username/projectName@01234567/servicePath // explicitly identify a specific deployment (may not be published)
username/projectName@latest/servicePath // explicitly identify the latest published deployment
username/projectName@1.0.0/servicePath // explicitly identify a published deployment with a specific version
username/projectName/servicePath // implicitly identify the latest published deployment
If no
servicePath is specified, it is assumed that the deployment either has a single service or has a service registered at the root
/ path and errors if this is not the case.
username/projectName@01234567
username/projectName@latest
username/projectName@1.0.0
username/projectName
You may optionally leave off the
username/ prefix when referring to your own projects and deployments via the dev CLI.
projectName@01234567
projectName@latest
projectName@1.0.0
projectName
An example of this for the
hello-world project would look like:
# view all deployments for the authenticated user's hello-world project
saasify ls hello-world
This would be equivalent to:
# view all deployments for my-user-name/hello-world project
saasify ls my-user-name/hello-world
MIT © Saasify