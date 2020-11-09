Shared FaaS utilities for Saasify.

Install

npm install --save saasify-faas-utils

Usage

parseFaasIdentifier

const saasifyUtils = require ( 'saasify-faas-utils' ) const parsedInfo = saasifyUtils.parseFaasIdentifier( 'username/projectName@01234567/servicePath' ) if (!parsedInfo) { console .error( 'invalid identifier' ) } else { const { projectId, deploymentHash, version, servicePath } = parsedInfo }

validators

const saasifyUtils = require ( 'saasify-faas-utils' ) const { validators } = saasifyUtils validators.email( 'example@gmail.com' ) validators.email( 'foo' ) validators.username( 'transitive-bullshit' ) validators.username( 'hello_world' ) validators.username( 'foo$86' ) validators.password( 'password' ) validators.password( 'a' ) validators.projectName( 'hello-world' ) validators.projectName( 'hello_world' ) validators.projectName( '%' ) validators.deploymentHash( 'abc123yz' ) validators.deploymentHash( 'ABCdefGHIjkl' ) validators.project( 'username/goodProject' ) validators.project( 'username\bad%project' ) validators.deployment( 'username/goodProjectName@abc123yz' ) validators.deployment( 'username/bad%project%20name@ZZ' )

FaaS Identifier Format

The most general FaaS identifier fully specifies the deployment and service path.

It may include an optional URL prefix such as http://localhost:5000/1/call/ in development or https://ssfy.sh/ in production. The parsed result will be the same with or without the full URL prefix.

username/projectName@ 01234567 /servicePath username/projectName /servicePath username/projectName@ 1.0 .0 /servicePath username/projectName/servicePath

If no servicePath is specified, it is assumed that the deployment either has a single service or has a service registered at the root / path and errors if this is not the case.

username/projectName@ 01234567 username/projectName username/projectName@ 1.0 .0 username/projectName

Omitting username

You may optionally leave off the username/ prefix when referring to your own projects and deployments via the dev CLI.

projectName @ 01234567 projectName@latest projectName@ 1.0 . 0 projectName

An example of this for the hello-world project would look like:

saasify ls hello-world

This would be equivalent to:

saasify ls my-user-name/hello-world

Related

saasify - Saasify is the easiest way to launch your own SaaS.

License

MIT © Saasify