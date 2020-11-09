Saasify

Saasify transforms serverless functions into fully functional SaaS websites!

Saasify allows makers to:

Focus on unique value instead of boilerplate 🔥 Ship in minutes instead of months ✈️ Instantly enable monitization ⭐️

Status

As of September, 2019, Saasify is in beta and is ready for general use.

If you're interested in OSS sustainability and want to follow along with our progress, please consider starring the repo and following us on ProductHunt.

Features

\$\$\$ : Monetize your api!

: Monetize your api! Simple : Quick to setup your own SaaS

: Quick to setup your own SaaS Productive : Focus on your unique value prop instead of SaaS boilerplate

: Focus on your unique value prop instead of SaaS boilerplate Standard : Built with TypeScript + Lambda + Stripe

: Built with TypeScript + Lambda + Stripe Compatible : Generated APIs are usable from any programming language

: Generated APIs are usable from any programming language Automatic : Saasify handles all docs, hosting, billing, accounts, and support for you

: Saasify handles all docs, hosting, billing, accounts, and support for you Efficient: Start validating product / market fit in minutes instead of months

Install

npm install -g saasify

Usage

Usage : saasify <command> [options] Options: -V, --version output the version number -d, -- debug Enable extra debugging output -n, --project <name> Project name -c, --config <path> Path to `saasify.json` file (defaults to cwd) -C, --no-clipboard Do not attempt to copy URL to clipboard -h, --help output usage information Commands: help [cmd] Displays usage info for [cmd] debug [path] Prints information about a local project Workflow: init [options] [project-name] Creates a new project based on a template deploy [options] [path] Creates a new deployment publish <deploymentId|deploymentUrl> Publishes a deployment ls|list [project] Lists deployments rm| remove [options] [deploymentId|deploymentUrl .. .] Removes deployments Accounts: login|signin [options] Logs into your account logout|signout Logs out of your account signup [options] Creates a new account (defaults to GitHub auth) whoami Prints information about the currently authenticated user Advanced: dev [options] [path] Starts a local dev server for debugging your deployments cc|billing <command> [id] Manages your credit cards and billing methods logs [options] <url|deployment> Prints the logs for a given deployment secrets <command> [name] [value] Manages your secret environment variables

Walkthrough

For more documentation and a detailed walkthrough, visit saasify.sh.

Related

saasify - Saasify homepage.

fts - TypeScript standard for rock solid serverless functions.

License

MIT © Saasify