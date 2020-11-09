openbase logo
Readme

Saasify Logo

Saasify

Saasify transforms serverless functions into fully functional SaaS websites!

NPM Build Status JavaScript Style Guide

Saasify allows makers to:

  1. Focus on unique value instead of boilerplate 🔥
  2. Ship in minutes instead of months ✈️
  3. Instantly enable monitization ⭐️

Status

As of September, 2019, Saasify is in beta and is ready for general use.

If you're interested in OSS sustainability and want to follow along with our progress, please consider starring the repo and following us on ProductHunt.

Features

  • \$\$\$: Monetize your api!
  • Simple: Quick to setup your own SaaS
  • Productive: Focus on your unique value prop instead of SaaS boilerplate
  • Standard: Built with TypeScript + Lambda + Stripe
  • Compatible: Generated APIs are usable from any programming language
  • Automatic: Saasify handles all docs, hosting, billing, accounts, and support for you
  • Efficient: Start validating product / market fit in minutes instead of months

Install

npm install -g saasify

Usage

Usage: saasify <command> [options]

Options:
  -V, --version                                        output the version number
  -d, --debug                                          Enable extra debugging output
  -n, --project <name>                                 Project name
  -c, --config <path>                                  Path to `saasify.json` file (defaults to cwd)
  -C, --no-clipboard                                   Do not attempt to copy URL to clipboard
  -h, --help                                           output usage information

Commands:
  help [cmd]                                           Displays usage info for [cmd]
  debug [path]                                         Prints information about a local project

Workflow:
  init [options] [project-name]                        Creates a new project based on a template
  deploy [options] [path]                              Creates a new deployment
  publish <deploymentId|deploymentUrl>                 Publishes a deployment
  ls|list [project]                                    Lists deployments
  rm|remove [options] [deploymentId|deploymentUrl...]  Removes deployments

Accounts:
  login|signin [options]                               Logs into your account
  logout|signout                                       Logs out of your account
  signup [options]                                     Creates a new account (defaults to GitHub auth)
  whoami                                               Prints information about the currently authenticated user

Advanced:
  dev [options] [path]                                 Starts a local dev server for debugging your deployments
  cc|billing <command> [id]                            Manages your credit cards and billing methods
  logs [options] <url|deployment>                      Prints the logs for a given deployment
  secrets <command> [name] [value]                     Manages your secret environment variables

Walkthrough

For more documentation and a detailed walkthrough, visit saasify.sh.

  • saasify - Saasify homepage.
  • fts - TypeScript standard for rock solid serverless functions.

License

MIT © Saasify

