Saasify transforms serverless functions into fully functional SaaS websites!
Saasify allows makers to:
As of September, 2019, Saasify is in beta and is ready for general use.
npm install -g saasify
Usage: saasify <command> [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-d, --debug Enable extra debugging output
-n, --project <name> Project name
-c, --config <path> Path to `saasify.json` file (defaults to cwd)
-C, --no-clipboard Do not attempt to copy URL to clipboard
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
help [cmd] Displays usage info for [cmd]
debug [path] Prints information about a local project
Workflow:
init [options] [project-name] Creates a new project based on a template
deploy [options] [path] Creates a new deployment
publish <deploymentId|deploymentUrl> Publishes a deployment
ls|list [project] Lists deployments
rm|remove [options] [deploymentId|deploymentUrl...] Removes deployments
Accounts:
login|signin [options] Logs into your account
logout|signout Logs out of your account
signup [options] Creates a new account (defaults to GitHub auth)
whoami Prints information about the currently authenticated user
Advanced:
dev [options] [path] Starts a local dev server for debugging your deployments
cc|billing <command> [id] Manages your credit cards and billing methods
logs [options] <url|deployment> Prints the logs for a given deployment
secrets <command> [name] [value] Manages your secret environment variables
For more documentation and a detailed walkthrough, visit saasify.sh.
MIT © Saasify