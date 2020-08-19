openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

s50600822

by workshopper
3.0.5 (see all)

A module to teach you how to module.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

how-to-npm

Build Status Gitter js-standard-style

A module to teach you how to module.

PREREQUISITES

To use this project, you'll need NodeJS. Visit http://www.nodejs.org to download and learn more!

USAGE

npm i -g how-to-npm
how-to-npm

Workshopper screen

This will walk you through the basics of setting up a working environment, installing dependencies, logging into npm, publishing a module, and so on, all from the safety of your own laptop.

OPEN OPEN SOURCE

This is an open open source project. Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial