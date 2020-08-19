A module to teach you how to module.

PREREQUISITES

To use this project, you'll need NodeJS. Visit http://www.nodejs.org to download and learn more!

USAGE

npm i -g how- to -npm how- to -npm

This will walk you through the basics of setting up a working environment, installing dependencies, logging into npm, publishing a module, and so on, all from the safety of your own laptop.

OPEN OPEN SOURCE

This is an open open source project. Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit.