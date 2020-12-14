🌇 As of January 2020, this module is deprecated. It is provided as-is, with no warranty. We are not accepting new bugfixes or feature requests at this time.

s3Urls

From bucket/key to URL and the other way around

Usage

In javascript:

var s3urls = require ( '@mapbox/s3urls' ); var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var url = s3urls.toUrl( 'my-bucket' , 'some/key' ); assert.deepEqual(url, { 's3' : 's3://my-bucket/some/key' , 'bucket-in-path' : 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/my-bucket/some/key' , 'bucket-in-host' : 'https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/some/key' }); var url = 'https://s3.amazonaws.com/my-bucket/some/key' ; if (s3urls.valid(url)) { var result = s3urls.fromUrl(url); assert.deepEqual(result, { Bucket : 'my-bucket' , Key : 'some/key' }); }

In a shell: