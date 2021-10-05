S3rver is a lightweight server that responds to some of the same calls Amazon S3 responds to. It is extremely useful for testing S3 in a sandbox environment without actually making calls to Amazon.
The goal of S3rver is to minimise runtime dependencies and be more of a development tool to test S3 calls in your code rather than a production server looking to duplicate S3 functionality.
Install s3rver:
$ npm install s3rver -g
You will now have a command on your path called s3rver
Executing this command for the various options:
$ s3rver --help
Please see Fake S3's wiki page for a list of supported clients.
When listening on HTTPS with a self-signed certificate, the AWS SDK in a Node.js environment will need
httpOptions: { agent: new https.Agent({ rejectUnauthorized: false }) } in order to allow interaction.
If your client only supports signed requests, specify the credentials
{
accessKeyId: "S3RVER",
secretAccessKey: "S3RVER",
}
in your client's configuration.
Please test, if you encounter any problems please do not hesitate to open an issue :)
If you specify a website configuration file,
S3rver supports simulating S3's static website mode for incoming
GET requests.
By default a bucket name needs to be given. So for a bucket called
mysite.local, with an indexDocument of
index.html. Visiting
http://localhost:4568/mysite.local/ in your browser will display the
index.html file uploaded to the bucket.
However you can also setup a local hostname in your /etc/hosts file pointing at 127.0.0.1
localhost 127.0.0.1
mysite.local 127.0.0.1
Now you can access the served content at
http://mysite.local:4568/
The tests should be run by one of the active LTS versions. The CI Server runs the tests on the latest active releases.
To run the test suite, first install the dependencies, then run
npm test:
$ npm install
$ npm test
You can also run s3rver programmatically.
This is particularly useful if you want to integrate s3rver into another projects tests that depends on access to an s3 environment
S3rver
Creates a S3rver instance
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|address
string
localhost
|Host/IP to bind to
|port
number
4568
|Port of the HTTP server
|key
string |
Buffer
|Private key for running with TLS
|cert
string |
Buffer
|Certificate for running with TLS
|silent
boolean
false
|Suppress log messages
|serviceEndpoint
string
amazonaws.com
|Override the AWS service root for subdomain-style access
|directory
string
|Data directory
|resetOnClose
boolean
false
|Remove all bucket data on server close
|allowMismatchedSignatures
boolean
false
|Prevent
SignatureDoesNotMatch errors for all well-formed signatures
|vhostBuckets
boolean
true
|Allow vhost-style access for all buckets
|configureBuckets[].name
string
|The name of a prefabricated bucket to create when the server starts
|configureBuckets[].configs[]
string |
Buffer
|Raw XML string or Buffer of Bucket config
For your convenience, we've provided sample bucket configurations you can access using
require.resolve:
const corsConfig = require.resolve('s3rver/example/cors.xml');
const websiteConfig = require.resolve('s3rver/example/website.xml');
const s3rver = new S3rver({
configureBuckets: [
{
name: 'test-bucket',
configs: [fs.readFileSync(corsConfig), fs.readFileSync(websiteConfig)],
},
],
});
Additional references for defining these configurations can be found here:
Starts/stops the server on the configured port and host. Returns a Promise if no callback is specified.
Example in mocha:
const S3rver = require('s3rver');
let instance;
before(function (done) {
instance = new S3rver({
port: 4569,
address: 'localhost',
silent: false,
directory: '/tmp/s3rver_test_directory',
}).run(done);
});
after(function (done) {
instance.close(done);
});
function (req, res)
Alias: s3rver.getMiddleware()
Creates and returns a callback that can be passed into
http.createServer() or mounted in an Express app.
Promise<void>
Convenience method for configurating a set of buckets without going through S3's API. Useful for quickly provisioning buckets before starting up the server.
void
Resets all bucket and configurations supported by the configured store.
'event'
You can subscribe to notifications for PUT, POST, COPY and DELETE object events in the bucket when you run S3rver programmatically. Please refer to AWS's documentation for details of event object.
const S3rver = require('s3rver');
const { fromEvent } = require('rxjs');
const { filter } = require('rxjs/operators');
const instance = new S3rver({
port: 4569,
address: '0.0.0.0',
silent: false,
directory: '/tmp/s3rver_test_directory',
}).run((err, { address, port } = {}) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
} else {
console.log('now listening at address %s and port %d', address, port);
}
});
const s3Events = fromEvent(instance, 'event');
s3Events.subscribe((event) => console.log(event));
s3Events
.pipe(filter((event) => event.Records[0].eventName == 'ObjectCreated:Copy'))
.subscribe((event) => console.log(event));
You can connect to s3rver and mount a bucket to your local file system by using the following command:
$ s3fs bucket1 /tmp/3 -o url="http://localhost:4568" -o use_path_request_style -d -f -o f2 -o curldbg