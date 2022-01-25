An abstract-leveldown compliant implementation of LevelDOWN that uses Amazon S3 as a backing store. S3 is actually a giant key-value store on the cloud, even though it is marketed as a file store. Use this database with the LevelUP API.
To use this optimally, please read "Performance considerations" and "Warning about concurrency" sections below.
You could also use this as an alternative API to read/write S3. The API simpler to use when compared to the AWS SDK!
Install
s3leveldown and peer dependencies
levelup and
aws-sdk with
yarn or
npm.
$ npm install s3leveldown aws-sdk levelup
See the LevelUP API for high level usage.
s3leveldown(location [, s3])
Constructor of
s3leveldown backing store. Use with
levelup.
Arguments:
location name of the S3 bucket with optional sub-folder. Example
mybucket or
mybucket/folder.
s3 Optional
S3 client from
aws-sdk. A default client will be used if not specified.
Please refer to the AWS SDK docs to set up your API credentials before using.
(async () => {
// create DB
const db = levelup(s3leveldown('mybucket'));
// put items
await db.batch()
.put('name', 'Pikachu')
.put('dob', 'February 27, 1996')
.put('occupation', 'Pokemon')
.write();
// read items
await db.createReadStream()
.on('data', data => { console.log('data', `${data.key.toString()}=${data.value.toString()}`); })
.on('close', () => { console.log('done!') });
})();
const levelup = require('levelup');
const s3leveldown = require('s3leveldown');
const db = levelup(s3leveldown('my_bucket'));
db.batch()
.put('name', 'Pikachu')
.put('dob', 'February 27, 1996')
.put('occupation', 'Pokemon')
.write(function () {
db.readStream()
.on('data', console.log)
.on('close', function () { console.log('Pika pi!') })
});
You could also use s3leveldown with S3 compatible servers such as MinIO.
const levelup = require('levelup');
const s3leveldown = require('s3leveldown');
const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
const s3 = new AWS.S3({
apiVersion: '2006-03-01',
accessKeyId: 'YOUR-ACCESSKEYID',
secretAccessKey: 'YOUR-SECRETACCESSKEY',
endpoint: 'http://127.0.0.1:9000',
s3ForcePathStyle: true,
signatureVersion: 'v4'
});
const db = levelup(s3leveldown('my_bucket', s3));
You can create your Level DB in a sub-folder in your S3 bucket, just use
my_bucket/sub_folder when passing the location.
There are a few performance caveats due to the limited API provided by the AWS S3 API:
When iterating, getting values is expensive. A seperate S3 API call is made to get the value of each key. If you don't need the value, pass
{ values: false } in the options. Each S3 API call can return 1000 keys, so if there are 3000 results, 3 calls are made to list the keys, and if getting values as well, another 3000 API calls are made.
Avoid iterating large datasets when passing
{ reverse: true }. Since the S3 API call do not allow retrieving keys in reverse order, the entire result set needs to be stored in memory and reversed. If your database is large ( >5k keys ), be sure to provide start (
gt,
gte) and end (
lt,
lte), or the entire database will need to be fetched.
By default when iterating, 1000 keys will be returned. If you only want 10 keys for example, set
{ limit: 10 } and the S3 API call will only request 10 keys. Note that if you have
{ reverse: true }, this optimisation does not apply as we need to fetch everything from start to end and reverse it in memory. To override the default number of keys to return in a single API call, you can set the
s3ListObjectMaxKeys option when creating the iterator. The maximum accepted by the S3 API is 1000.
Specify the AWS region of the bucket to improve performance, by calling
AWS.config.update({ region: 'ap-southeast-2' }); replace
ap-southeast-2 with your region.
Individual operations (
put
get
del) are atomic as guaranteed by S3, but the implementation of
batch is not atomic. Two concurrent batch calls will have their operations interwoven. Don't use any plugins which require this to be atomic or you will end up with your database corrupted! However, if you can guarantee that only one process will write the S3 bucket at a time, then this should not be an issue. Ideally, you want to avoid race conditions where two processes are writing to the same key at the same time. In those cases the last write wins.
Iterator snapshots are not supported. When iterating through a list of keys and values, you may get the changes, similar to dirty reads.
S3LevelDOWN uses debug. To see debug message set the environment variable
DEBUG=S3LevelDOWN.
To run the test suite, you need to set a S3 bucket to the environment variable
S3_TEST_BUCKET. Also be sure to set your AWS credentials
$ S3_TEST_BUCKET=my-test-bucket npm run test
MIT