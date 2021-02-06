Download selected files from an Amazon S3 bucket as a zip file.

Install

npm install s3-zip

AWS Configuration

Refer to the AWS SDK for authenticating to AWS prior to using this plugin.

Usage

Zip specific files

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const join = require ( 'path' ).join const s3Zip = require ( 's3-zip' ) const region = 'bucket-region' const bucket = 'name-of-s3-bucket' const folder = 'name-of-bucket-folder/' const file1 = 'Image A.png' const file2 = 'Image B.png' const file3 = 'Image C.png' const file4 = 'Image D.png' const output = fs.createWriteStream(join(__dirname, 'use-s3-zip.zip' )) s3Zip .archive({ region : region, bucket : bucket}, folder, [file1, file2, file3, file4]) .pipe(output)

You can also pass a custom S3 client. For example if you want to zip files from a S3 compatible storage:

const aws = require ( 'aws-sdk' ) const s3Client = new aws.S3({ signatureVersion : 'v4' , s3ForcePathStyle : 'true' , endpoint : 'http://localhost:9000' , }) s3Zip .archive({ s3 : s3Client, bucket : bucket }, folder, [file1, file2]) .pipe(output)

Zip files with AWS Lambda

Example of s3-zip in combination with AWS Lambda.

Zip a whole bucket folder

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const join = require ( 'path' ).join const AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ) const s3Zip = require ( 's3-zip' ) const XmlStream = require ( 'xml-stream' ) const region = 'bucket-region' const bucket = 'name-of-s3-bucket' const folder = 'name-of-bucket-folder/' const s3 = new AWS.S3({ region : region }) const params = { Bucket : bucket, Prefix : folder } const filesArray = [] const files = s3.listObjects(params).createReadStream() const xml = new XmlStream(files) xml.collect( 'Key' ) xml.on( 'endElement: Key' , function ( item ) { filesArray.push(item[ '$text' ].substr(folder.length)) }) xml .on( 'end' , function ( ) { zip(filesArray) }) function zip ( files ) { console .log(files) const output = fs.createWriteStream(join(__dirname, 'use-s3-zip.zip' )) s3Zip .archive({ region : region, bucket : bucket, preserveFolderStructure : true }, folder, files) .pipe(output) }

Tar format support

s3Zip .setFormat( 'tar' ) .archive({ region : region, bucket : bucket }, folder, [file1, file2]) .pipe(output)

Zip a file with protected password

s3Zip .setRegisterFormatOptions( 'zip-encrypted' , require ( "archiver-zip-encrypted" )) .setFormat( 'zip-encryptable' ) .setArchiverOptions({ zlib : { level : 8 }, encryptionMethod : 'aes256' , password : '123' }) .archive({ region : region, bucket : bucket }, folder, [file1, file2]) .pipe(output)

Archiver options

We use archiver to create archives. To pass your options to it, use setArchiverOptions method:

s3Zip .setFormat( 'tar' ) .setArchiverOptions({ gzip : true }) .archive({ region : region, bucket : bucket }, folder, [file1, file2])

Organize your archive with custom paths and permissions

You can pass an array of objects with type EntryData to organize your archive.

const files = [ 'flower.jpg' , 'road.jpg' ] const archiveFiles = [ { name : 'newFolder/flower.jpg' }, { name : 'road.jpg' , mode : parseInt ( '0600' , 8 ) } ]; s3Zip.archive({ region : region, bucket : bucket }, folder, files, archiveFiles)

Using with ExpressJS

s3-zip works with any framework which leverages on NodeJS Streams including ExpressJS.

const s3Zip = require ( 's3-zip' ) app.get( '/download' , (req, res) => { s3Zip .archive({ region : region, bucket : bucket }, '' , 'abc.jpg' ) .pipe(res) })

Above should stream out the file in the response of the request.

Debug mode

Enable debug mode to see the logs:

s3Zip.archive({ region : region, bucket : bucket, debug : true }, folder, files)

Testing

Tests are written in Node Tap, run them like this:

npm t

If you would like a more fancy coverage report: