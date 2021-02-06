Download selected files from an Amazon S3 bucket as a zip file.
npm install s3-zip
Refer to the AWS SDK for authenticating to AWS prior to using this plugin.
const fs = require('fs')
const join = require('path').join
const s3Zip = require('s3-zip')
const region = 'bucket-region'
const bucket = 'name-of-s3-bucket'
const folder = 'name-of-bucket-folder/'
const file1 = 'Image A.png'
const file2 = 'Image B.png'
const file3 = 'Image C.png'
const file4 = 'Image D.png'
const output = fs.createWriteStream(join(__dirname, 'use-s3-zip.zip'))
s3Zip
.archive({ region: region, bucket: bucket}, folder, [file1, file2, file3, file4])
.pipe(output)
You can also pass a custom S3 client. For example if you want to zip files from a S3 compatible storage:
const aws = require('aws-sdk')
const s3Client = new aws.S3({
signatureVersion: 'v4',
s3ForcePathStyle: 'true',
endpoint: 'http://localhost:9000',
})
s3Zip
.archive({ s3: s3Client, bucket: bucket }, folder, [file1, file2])
.pipe(output)
Example of s3-zip in combination with AWS Lambda.
const fs = require('fs')
const join = require('path').join
const AWS = require('aws-sdk')
const s3Zip = require('s3-zip')
const XmlStream = require('xml-stream')
const region = 'bucket-region'
const bucket = 'name-of-s3-bucket'
const folder = 'name-of-bucket-folder/'
const s3 = new AWS.S3({ region: region })
const params = {
Bucket: bucket,
Prefix: folder
}
const filesArray = []
const files = s3.listObjects(params).createReadStream()
const xml = new XmlStream(files)
xml.collect('Key')
xml.on('endElement: Key', function(item) {
filesArray.push(item['$text'].substr(folder.length))
})
xml
.on('end', function () {
zip(filesArray)
})
function zip(files) {
console.log(files)
const output = fs.createWriteStream(join(__dirname, 'use-s3-zip.zip'))
s3Zip
.archive({ region: region, bucket: bucket, preserveFolderStructure: true }, folder, files)
.pipe(output)
}
s3Zip
.setFormat('tar')
.archive({ region: region, bucket: bucket }, folder, [file1, file2])
.pipe(output)
s3Zip
.setRegisterFormatOptions('zip-encrypted', require("archiver-zip-encrypted"))
.setFormat('zip-encryptable')
.setArchiverOptions({zlib: {level: 8}, encryptionMethod: 'aes256', password: '123'})
.archive({ region: region, bucket: bucket }, folder, [file1, file2])
.pipe(output)
We use archiver to create archives. To pass your options to it, use
setArchiverOptions method:
s3Zip
.setFormat('tar')
.setArchiverOptions({ gzip: true })
.archive({ region: region, bucket: bucket }, folder, [file1, file2])
You can pass an array of objects with type EntryData to organize your archive.
const files = ['flower.jpg', 'road.jpg']
const archiveFiles = [
{ name: 'newFolder/flower.jpg' },
/* _rw_______ */
{ name: 'road.jpg', mode: parseInt('0600', 8) }
];
s3Zip.archive({ region: region, bucket: bucket }, folder, files, archiveFiles)
s3-zip works with any framework which leverages on NodeJS Streams including ExpressJS.
const s3Zip = require('s3-zip')
app.get('/download', (req, res) => {
s3Zip
.archive({ region: region, bucket: bucket }, '', 'abc.jpg')
.pipe(res)
})
Above should stream out the file in the response of the request.
Enable debug mode to see the logs:
s3Zip.archive({ region: region, bucket: bucket, debug: true }, folder, files)
Tests are written in Node Tap, run them like this:
npm t
If you would like a more fancy coverage report:
npm run coverage