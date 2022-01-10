Easily publish static websites to Amazon S3. TLS encryption can be enabled via Cloudfront.
Creates a bucket with the specified name and enables static website hosting on it. Also, sets up a public-read bucket policy.
Your AWS credentials should either be in
~/.aws/credentials, a file in the local directory entitled .env with the values
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=MY_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=MY_SECRET_KEY
or in the environment variables
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY.
Your website policy and configuration will only be sent to S3 when it differs from the existing.
Because of limitations of the S3 API, any changes made to the website policy or
configuration in the S3 web interface, or elsewhere, will be overwritten by the
settings provided to
s3-website.
s3-website is a node.js program/module.
npm install -g s3-website
$ s3-website -h
Commands:
create [options] <domain> Will create and configure an s3 website
deploy [options] <upload-dir> Will push contents of directory to specified s3 website
To see options for each command
s3-website command -h
Usage
s3-website create <desired.bucket.name> [options]
Usage
s3-website deploy <directory-to-upload> [options]
All the options are optional ;-).
s3-website -r eu-central-1 cool.website.me creates a website bucket with the following URL
http://cool.website.me.s3-website.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com.
You can then set up a CNAME record for
cool.website.me pointing to that hostname.
For the TLS related options take a look at the cloudfront-tls readme.
const create = require('s3-website').s3site;
create({
domain: 'test.site.me', // required, will be the bucket name
region: 'eu-central-1', // optional, default: us-east-1
index: 'index.html', // optional index document, default: index.html
error: '404.html', // optional error document, default: none
exclude: ['.git/*', '.gitignore'], // optional path patterns to be excluded from being created/updated/removed, default: [], `*` is the wildcard
routes: [{
Condition: {
KeyPrefixEquals: 'foo/'
},
Redirect: {
HostName: 'foo.com'
}
}]
}, (err, website) => {
if(err) {
throw err;
}
console.log(website);
})
You can also pass in the same the TLS related options as in cloudfront-tls. So you might want to take a look at its readme if you want to use your own certificates.
If you want to deploy using the API, create an
s3 instance:
const deploy = require('s3-website').deploy
, config = require('./config')
, AWS = require('aws-sdk')
, s3 = new AWS.S3({ region: config.region });
deploy(s3, config, (err, website) => {
if(err) {
throw err;
}
console.log(website);
})
RoutingRules can be provided via cli and API. From the cli you will need to provide the path to
a file that can be loaded via
require, that is to say, a
.js or
.json file. This file
should export an array of rules that conform to the S3 Routing Rules syntax. Likewise, you can provide an
array of rules to the API with the
routes option.
To redirect all requests to another domain eg: www -> non www You can use the rederectall option. NOTE: index, error, and routing rules are not needed when redirecting all requests to another domain.
const create = require('s3-website').s3site;
create({
domain: 'www.site.me', // required, will be the bucket name
region: 'eu-central-1', // optional, default: us-east-1
redirectall: 'site.me'
}, (err, website) => {
if(err) {
throw err;
}
console.log(website);
})
Sometimes you may want to change the Content Type header for specific files, for example, serve from S3
php files as HTML. You can now pass an object (
contentTypes) describing your custom needs:
config.contentTypes = {
php: 'text/html'
}
deploy(s3, config, (err, website) => {
if(err) {
throw err;
}
console.log(website);
})
ISC