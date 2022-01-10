Easily publish static websites to Amazon S3. TLS encryption can be enabled via Cloudfront.

Creates a bucket with the specified name and enables static website hosting on it. Also, sets up a public-read bucket policy.

Your AWS credentials should either be in ~/.aws/credentials , a file in the local directory entitled .env with the values

AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID =MY_KEY_ID AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY =MY_SECRET_KEY

or in the environment variables AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY .

Your website policy and configuration will only be sent to S3 when it differs from the existing.

Because of limitations of the S3 API, any changes made to the website policy or configuration in the S3 web interface, or elsewhere, will be overwritten by the settings provided to s3-website .

Installation

s3-website is a node.js program/module.

npm install -g s3-website

Usage (CLI)

$ s3-website -h Commands: create [options] < domain > Will create and configure an s3 website deploy [options] < upload-dir > Will push contents of directory to specified s3 website

To see options for each command s3-website command -h

Create

Usage s3-website create <desired.bucket.name> [options]

Will create a new bucket with desired name

Will configure bucket for static hosting

Deploy

Usage s3-website deploy <directory-to-upload> [options]

Will upload all contents of directory to bucket, replacing existing files

Bucket can be specified by providing command line argument -d, or --domain followed by the name of the s3 bucket. If no option is provided s3-website will look for config file written when bucket is created. ** Because there is an issue in the command line library, you must to put the "-d" option last. The next dependency version should fix this issue

All the options are optional ;-).

s3-website -r eu-central-1 cool.website.me creates a website bucket with the following URL http://cool.website.me.s3-website.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com . You can then set up a CNAME record for cool.website.me pointing to that hostname.

For the TLS related options take a look at the cloudfront-tls readme.

Usage (API)

const create = require ( 's3-website' ).s3site; create({ domain : 'test.site.me' , region : 'eu-central-1' , index : 'index.html' , error : '404.html' , exclude : [ '.git/*' , '.gitignore' ], routes : [{ Condition : { KeyPrefixEquals : 'foo/' }, Redirect : { HostName : 'foo.com' } }] }, (err, website) => { if (err) { throw err; } console .log(website); })

You can also pass in the same the TLS related options as in cloudfront-tls. So you might want to take a look at its readme if you want to use your own certificates.

If you want to deploy using the API, create an s3 instance:

const deploy = require ( 's3-website' ).deploy , config = require ( './config' ) , AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ) , s3 = new AWS.S3({ region : config.region }); deploy(s3, config, (err, website) => { if (err) { throw err; } console .log(website); })

Routing Rules

RoutingRules can be provided via cli and API. From the cli you will need to provide the path to a file that can be loaded via require , that is to say, a .js or .json file. This file should export an array of rules that conform to the S3 Routing Rules syntax. Likewise, you can provide an array of rules to the API with the routes option.

Redirecting All Requests

To redirect all requests to another domain eg: www -> non www You can use the rederectall option. NOTE: index, error, and routing rules are not needed when redirecting all requests to another domain.

const create = require ( 's3-website' ).s3site; create({ domain : 'www.site.me' , region : 'eu-central-1' , redirectall : 'site.me' }, (err, website) => { if (err) { throw err; } console .log(website); })

Custom Content Types

Sometimes you may want to change the Content Type header for specific files, for example, serve from S3 php files as HTML. You can now pass an object ( contentTypes ) describing your custom needs:

config.contentTypes = { php: 'text/html' } deploy(s3, config, ( err, website ) => { if (err) { throw err; } console .log(website); })

Contributors

License

ISC