AWS S3 Image Uploader

Flexible and efficient image resize, rename, and upload to Amazon S3 disk storage. Uses the official AWS Node SDK, and im-resize and im-metadata for image processing.

Changelog

Install

npm install s3-uploader --save

Requirements

Node.JS >= v4.0.0

ImageMagic >= v6.8

API

var Upload = require ( 's3-uploader' );

new Upload(string awsBucketName , object opts )

string awsBucketName - name of Amazon S3 bucket

object opts - global upload options object cleanup boolean original - remove original image after successful upload ( default : false ) boolean versions - remove thumbnail versions after sucessful upload ( default : false ) boolean returnExif - return exif data for original image ( default false ) string url - custom public url ( default build from region and awsBucketName ) object aws - see note string region - region for you bucket ( default us-east-1 ) string path - path within your bucket ( default "" ) string acl - default ACL for uploaded images ( default private ) string accessKeyId - AWS access key ID override string secretAccessKey - AWS secret access key override object resize string path - local directory for resized images ( default : same as original image) string prefix - local file name prefix for resized images ( default : "" ) integer quality - default quality for resized images ( default : 70 ) object[] versions string suffix - image file name suffix ( default "" ) number quality - image resize quality string format - force output image file format ( default format of original image ) number maxWidth - max width for resized image number maxHeight - max height for resized image string aspect - force aspect ratio for resized image ( example: 4:3 string background - set background for transparent images ( example: red ) boolean flatten - flatten backgrund for transparent images string awsImageAcl - access control for AWS S3 upload ( example: private ) number awsImageExpires - add Expires header to image version number awsImageMaxAge - add Cache-Control: max-age header to image version object original string awsImageAcl - access control for AWS S3 upload ( example: private ) number awsImageExpires - add Expires header to image version number awsImageMaxAge - add Cache-Control: max-age header to image version function randomPath - custom random path function



AWS note

The aws object is passed directly to aws-sdk . You can add any of these options in order to fine tune the connection – if you know what you are doing.

Example

var client = new Upload( 'my_s3_bucket' , { aws : { path : 'images/' , region : 'us-east-1' , acl : 'public-read' }, cleanup : { versions : true , original : false }, original : { awsImageAcl : 'private' }, versions : [{ maxHeight : 1040 , maxWidth : 1040 , format : 'jpg' , suffix : '-large' , quality : 80 , awsImageExpires : 31536000 , awsImageMaxAge : 31536000 },{ maxWidth : 780 , aspect : '3:2!h' , suffix : '-medium' },{ maxWidth : 320 , aspect : '16:9!h' , suffix : '-small' },{ maxHeight : 100 , aspect : '1:1' , format : 'png' , suffix : '-thumb1' },{ maxHeight : 250 , maxWidth : 250 , aspect : '1:1' , suffix : '-thumb2' }] });

#upload(string src , object opts , function cb )

string src - path to the image you want to upload

object opts string awsPath - override the path on AWS set through opts.aws.path string path - set absolute path for uploaded image (disables random path)

function cb - callback function ( Error err , object[] versions , object meta ) Error err - null if everything went fine object[] versions - original and resized images with path/location object meta - metadata for original image



Example

client.upload( '/some/image.jpg' , {}, function ( err, versions, meta ) { if (err) { throw err; } versions.forEach( function ( image ) { console .log(image.width, image.height, image.url); }); });

Algorithm

A + ` ` ` Where A is the original image uploaded by the user . An mpc image is created, B, which is used to crate the thumbnails C, D, and E.

Collaborators

