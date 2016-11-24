Documentation for
s3-uploader@1.1 can be found here.
Flexible and efficient image resize, rename, and upload to Amazon S3 disk storage. Uses the official AWS Node SDK, and im-resize and im-metadata for image processing.
All changes are documentated on the releases page. Changes for latest release can be found here.
npm install s3-uploader --save
var Upload = require('s3-uploader');
awsBucketName, object
opts)
string
awsBucketName - name of Amazon S3 bucket
object
opts - global upload options
object
cleanup
original - remove original image after successful upload (default:
false)
versions - remove thumbnail versions after sucessful upload (default:
false)
boolean
returnExif - return exif data for original image (default
false)
string
url - custom public url (default build from
region and
awsBucketName)
object
aws - see note
region - region for you bucket (default
us-east-1)
path - path within your bucket (default
"")
acl - default ACL for uploaded images (default
private)
accessKeyId - AWS access key ID override
secretAccessKey - AWS secret access key override
object
resize
path - local directory for resized images (default: same as original image)
prefix - local file name prefix for resized images (default:
"")
quality - default quality for resized images (default:
70)
object[]
versions
suffix - image file name suffix (default
"")
quality - image resize quality
format - force output image file format (default
format of original image)
maxWidth - max width for resized image
maxHeight - max height for resized image
aspect - force aspect ratio for resized image (example:
4:3
background - set background for transparent images (example:
red)
flatten - flatten backgrund for transparent images
awsImageAcl - access control for AWS S3 upload (example:
private)
awsImageExpires - add
Expires header to image version
awsImageMaxAge - add
Cache-Control: max-age header to image version
object
original
awsImageAcl - access control for AWS S3 upload (example:
private)
awsImageExpires - add
Expires header to image version
awsImageMaxAge - add
Cache-Control: max-age header to image version
function
randomPath - custom random path function
The
awsobject is passed directly to
aws-sdk. You can add any of these options in order to fine tune the connection – if you know what you are doing.
var client = new Upload('my_s3_bucket', {
aws: {
path: 'images/',
region: 'us-east-1',
acl: 'public-read'
},
cleanup: {
versions: true,
original: false
},
original: {
awsImageAcl: 'private'
},
versions: [{
maxHeight: 1040,
maxWidth: 1040,
format: 'jpg',
suffix: '-large',
quality: 80,
awsImageExpires: 31536000,
awsImageMaxAge: 31536000
},{
maxWidth: 780,
aspect: '3:2!h',
suffix: '-medium'
},{
maxWidth: 320,
aspect: '16:9!h',
suffix: '-small'
},{
maxHeight: 100,
aspect: '1:1',
format: 'png',
suffix: '-thumb1'
},{
maxHeight: 250,
maxWidth: 250,
aspect: '1:1',
suffix: '-thumb2'
}]
});
src, object
opts, function
cb)
string
src - path to the image you want to upload
object
opts
awsPath - override the path on AWS set through
opts.aws.path
path - set absolute path for uploaded image (disables random path)
function
cb - callback function (Error
err, object[]
versions, object
meta)
err -
null if everything went fine
versions - original and resized images with path/location
meta - metadata for original image
client.upload('/some/image.jpg', {}, function(err, versions, meta) {
if (err) { throw err; }
versions.forEach(function(image) {
console.log(image.width, image.height, image.url);
// 1024 760 https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/path/110ec58a-a0f2-4ac4-8393-c866d813b8d1.jpg
});
});
A
+-- B
`-- C
`-- D
`-- E
Where A is the original image uploaded by the user. An mpc image is created, B,
which is used to crate the thumbnails C, D, and E.
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are made Collaborators and given commit-access to the project. These individuals are identified by the existing Collaborators and their addition as Collaborators is discussed as a pull request to this project's README.md.
Note: If you make a significant contribution and are not considered for commit-access log an issue or contact one of the Collaborators directly.