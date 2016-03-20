openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
su

s3-upload

by James Talmage
0.1.0 (see all)

Create and deploy your static sites using node.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

173

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Amazon S3 API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Deploy static sites to Amazon S3 using Node!

  • Uploads are fast (only changed files are sent).
  • Old files (or files that no longer match the set of patterns) are deleted. Easily remove accidental uploads by simply changing the configuration and redeploying.
  • Configuration uses Ant Glob syntax. Easy to understand and update. 
module.exports = {
    credentials:"aws-credentials.json",
    bucketName:"example.com",
    patterns:[
        "scripts/*.js",
        "stylesheets/default.css",
        "images/**/*.jpg",
        "index.html"
    ]
}

Install via npm: npm install -g s3-upload

S3 Bucket Setup

Create a bucket

Log into your AWS S3 console and create a new bucket for your site.

Bucket names must conform with DNS requirements:

  • Should not contain uppercase characters
  • Should not contain underscores
  • Should be between 3 and 63 characters long
  • Should not end with a dash
  • Cannot contain two, adjacent periods
  • Cannot contain dashes next to periods (e.g., "my-.bucket.com" and "my.-bucket" are invalid)

Configure the Bucket Static Website Hosting

Once the bucket is created, select it and choose Properties > Static Website Hosting.

Choose proper values for the Index Document and Error Document fields (i.e. index.html and 404.html).

The Index Document is searched for relative to the requested folder: http://my.aws.site.com/some/subfolder/ becomes http://my.aws.site.com/some/subfolder/index.html.

The Error Document path is always relative to the root of the site. All errors are redirected to http://my.aws.site.com/404.html.

Configure a Public Readable Policy for the Bucket

Static sites hosted on S3 do not support private files (password protection, etc). You must make all files publicly accessible. From your buckets Properties page, choose Permissions > Edit/Add bucket policy. Copy and past the policy below (replace YOUR-BUCKET-NAME for the bucketName you created previously)

{
    "Version": "2008-10-17",
    "Statement": [
        {
            "Sid": "PublicReadForGetBucketObjects",
            "Effect": "Allow",
            "Principal": {
                "AWS": "*"
            },
            "Action": "s3:GetObject",
            "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::YOUR-BUCKET-NAME/*"
        }
    ]
}

S3 User Setup

Log into your AWS Console and go to the Users management console. Click the Create New Users button and enter a username.

Credentials File

Have AWS create a new key pair for the user and copy the contents into a aws-credentials.json file in the root directory of your project. You should add this file to .gitignore (or similar) so that credentials are not checked into version control.

{ 
    "accessKeyId": "PUBLIC_KEY", 
    "secretAccessKey": "SECRET_KEY", 
    "region": "us-west-2" 
}

note: As AWS SDK's documentation points out, you could also set those as AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variables

User Permissions

From the AWS IAM Users Console select the newly created user, then the Permissions Tab, then click the Attach User Policy button. Paste in the following (substituting BUCKET-NAME as appropriate).

{
  "Version": "2012-10-17",
  "Statement": [
    {
      "Action": [
        "s3:DeleteObject",
        "s3:PutObject",
        "s3:ListBucket"
      ],
      "Sid": "AllowNewUserAccessToMyBucket",
      "Resource": [
        "arn:aws:s3:::BUCKET-NAME",
        "arn:aws:s3:::BUCKET-NAME/*"
      ],
      "Effect": "Allow"
    }
  ]
}

Create Config

Create a file called aws-upload.conf.js in the root directory of your project and copy and paste in the code below. Modify bucketName and the patterns array as appropriate for your project. All patterns are evaluated with the current directory as root, and the bucket directory structure will mirror the local one.

module.exports = {
    credentials:"aws-credentials.json",
    bucketName:"example.com",
    patterns:[
        "scripts/*.js",
        "stylesheets/default.css",
        "images/**/*.jpg",
        "index.html"
    ]
}

Upload!

Simply call s3-upload from the same directory as your config file, and the upload will happen.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

aws-sdk-node-hackAWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
3
modular-aws-sdk-pure-nodeAWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
2
node-red-node-awsA collection of node-red nodes aimed at web services
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
341
evaporateJavascript library for browser to S3 multipart resumable uploads
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
21K
snc
s3-node-clienthigh level amazon s3 client for node.js
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4K
aws-s3-promisifiedA node module for interacting with Amazon S3. All functions use Bluebird promises.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
331
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial