Deploy static sites to Amazon S3 using Node!

Uploads are fast (only changed files are sent).

Old files (or files that no longer match the set of patterns) are deleted. Easily remove accidental uploads by simply changing the configuration and redeploying.

Configuration uses Ant Glob syntax. Easy to understand and update.

Install via npm: npm install -g s3-upload

S3 Bucket Setup

Create a bucket

Log into your AWS S3 console and create a new bucket for your site.

Bucket names must conform with DNS requirements:

Should not contain uppercase characters

Should not contain underscores

Should be between 3 and 63 characters long

Should not end with a dash

Cannot contain two, adjacent periods

Cannot contain dashes next to periods (e.g., "my-.bucket.com" and "my.-bucket" are invalid)

Configure the Bucket Static Website Hosting

Once the bucket is created, select it and choose Properties > Static Website Hosting .

Choose proper values for the Index Document and Error Document fields (i.e. index.html and 404.html).

The Index Document is searched for relative to the requested folder: http://my.aws.site.com/some/subfolder/ becomes http://my.aws.site.com/some/subfolder/index.html.

The Error Document path is always relative to the root of the site. All errors are redirected to http://my.aws.site.com/404.html.

Configure a Public Readable Policy for the Bucket

Static sites hosted on S3 do not support private files (password protection, etc). You must make all files publicly accessible. From your buckets Properties page, choose Permissions > Edit/Add bucket policy . Copy and past the policy below (replace YOUR-BUCKET-NAME for the bucketName you created previously)

{ "Version" : "2008-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "PublicReadForGetBucketObjects" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "*" }, "Action" : "s3:GetObject" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:s3:::YOUR-BUCKET-NAME/*" } ] }

S3 User Setup

Log into your AWS Console and go to the Users management console. Click the Create New Users button and enter a username.

Credentials File

Have AWS create a new key pair for the user and copy the contents into a aws-credentials.json file in the root directory of your project. You should add this file to .gitignore (or similar) so that credentials are not checked into version control.

{ "accessKeyId" : "PUBLIC_KEY" , "secretAccessKey" : "SECRET_KEY" , "region" : "us-west-2" }

note: As AWS SDK's documentation points out, you could also set those as AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variables

User Permissions

From the AWS IAM Users Console select the newly created user, then the Permissions Tab, then click the Attach User Policy button. Paste in the following (substituting BUCKET-NAME as appropriate).

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : [ "s3:DeleteObject" , "s3:PutObject" , "s3:ListBucket" ], "Sid" : "AllowNewUserAccessToMyBucket" , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:s3:::BUCKET-NAME" , "arn:aws:s3:::BUCKET-NAME/*" ], "Effect" : "Allow" } ] }

Create Config

Create a file called aws-upload.conf.js in the root directory of your project and copy and paste in the code below. Modify bucketName and the patterns array as appropriate for your project. All patterns are evaluated with the current directory as root, and the bucket directory structure will mirror the local one.

module .exports = { credentials : "aws-credentials.json" , bucketName : "example.com" , patterns :[ "scripts/*.js" , "stylesheets/default.css" , "images/**/*.jpg" , "index.html" ] }