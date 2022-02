s3-streaming-upload is node.js library that listens to your stream and upload its data to Amazon S3 and OCI Bucket Store.

It is heavily inspired by knox-mpu, but unlike it, it does not buffer data to disk and is build on top of official AWS SDK instead of knox.

Changes

Version 0.3.2 NodeJS 12+ supported.

Version 0.3.x Change from Coffee-script to Javascript. NodeJS 6 and 8 supported.

Version 0.2.x using ManagedUpload API. NodeJS 0.10 and 0.12 supported.

Version 0.1.x using MultiPartUpload API. NodeJS 0.8 and 0.10 supported.

Installation

Installation is done via NPM, by running npm install s3-streaming-upload

Features

Super easy to use

No need to know data size beforehand

Stream is buffered up to specified size (default 5MBs) and then uploaded to S3

Segments are not written to disk and memory is freed as soon as possible after upload

Uploading is asynchronous

You can react to upload status through events

Quick example

var Uploader = require ( 's3-streaming-upload' ).Uploader, upload = null , stream = require ( 'fs' ).createReadStream( '/etc/resolv.conf' ); upload = new Uploader({ accessKey : process.env.AWS_S3_ACCESS_KEY, secretKey : process.env.AWS_S3_SECRET_KEY, bucket : process.env.AWS_S3_TEST_BUCKET, objectName : 'myUploadedFile' , stream : stream, debug : true , }); upload.send( function ( err ) { if (err) { console .error( 'Upload error' + err); } });

Setting up ACL

Pass it in objectParams to the Uploader :

upload = new Uploader({ accessKey : process.env.AWS_API_KEY, secretKey : process.env.AWS_SECRET, bucket : process.env.AWS_S3_TRAFFIC_BACKUP_BUCKET, objectName : 'myUploadedFile' , stream : stream, objectParams : { ACL : 'public-read' , }, });

Example usage with Oracle Cloud (OCI) compatible S3 API