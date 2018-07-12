A writable stream which uploads to Amazon S3 using the multipart file upload API.

Inspired by s3-upload-stream.

Install

npm install s3-stream-upload

Usage

var UploadStream = require ( "s3-stream-upload" ); var S3 = require ( "aws-sdk" ).S3; var fs = require ( "fs" ); var key = "file.mp3" ; var s3 = new S3(); fs.createReadStream(__dirname + "/file.mp3" ) .pipe(UploadStream(s3, { Bucket : "my-bucket" , Key : key })) .on( "error" , function ( err ) { console .error(err); }) .on( "finish" , function ( ) { console .log( "File uploaded!" ); });

$ AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=foo AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=bar node index.js

See aws-sdk-js for other ways to configure you environment variables.

API

Creates and returns a WritableStream for uploading to S3. Takes an S3 instance, and a s3Config object, which takes the same options as S3.createMultipartUpload. Additional, non-S3 config options may be set on config , listed below:

concurrent How many chunks can be sent to S3 concurrently. 1 by default.

Events

chunk-uploaded - Emitted when a MPU chunk has been uploaded to S3, with the number of chunks uploaded at this point.

- Emitted when a MPU chunk has been uploaded to S3, with the number of chunks uploaded at this point. All WritableStream events.

Properties

bytesWritten - Like fs.WriteStream, bytes uploaded to S3 currently.

Testing

To run unit tests, run:

npm test

License

MIT License, Copyright (c) 2014 Jordan Santell