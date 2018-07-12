openbase logo
ssu

s3-stream-upload

by Jordan Santell
2.0.2 (see all)

A writable stream which uploads to Amazon S3 using the multipart file upload API.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

66.9K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Amazon S3 API

Readme

s3-stream-upload

Inspired by s3-upload-stream.

Install

npm install s3-stream-upload

Usage

// index.js
var UploadStream = require("s3-stream-upload");
var S3 = require("aws-sdk").S3;
var fs = require("fs");

var key = "file.mp3";
var s3 = new S3();

fs.createReadStream(__dirname + "/file.mp3")
  .pipe(UploadStream(s3, { Bucket: "my-bucket", Key: key }))
  .on("error", function (err) {
    console.error(err);
  })
  .on("finish", function () {
    console.log("File uploaded!");
  });

$ AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=foo AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=bar node index.js

See aws-sdk-js for other ways to configure you environment variables.

API

UploadStream(s3, s3Config, config)

Creates and returns a WritableStream for uploading to S3. Takes an S3 instance, and a s3Config object, which takes the same options as S3.createMultipartUpload. Additional, non-S3 config options may be set on config, listed below:

  • concurrent How many chunks can be sent to S3 concurrently. 1 by default.

Events

  • chunk-uploaded - Emitted when a MPU chunk has been uploaded to S3, with the number of chunks uploaded at this point.
  • All WritableStream events.

Properties

Testing

To run unit tests, run:

npm test

License

MIT License, Copyright (c) 2014 Jordan Santell

Alternatives

aws-sdkAWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
14M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
32
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
14Performant
minioMinIO Client SDK for Javascript
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
78K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@aws-cdk/custom-resourcesThe AWS Cloud Development Kit is a framework for defining cloud infrastructure in code
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
2M
@aws-amplify/datastoreA declarative JavaScript library for application development using cloud services.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
318K
aas
awssum-amazon-s3(deprecated: use aws-sdk) NodeJS module to for talking to Amazon S3.
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
481
See 7 Alternatives

