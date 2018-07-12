A writable stream which uploads to Amazon S3 using the multipart file upload API.
Inspired by s3-upload-stream.
npm install s3-stream-upload
// index.js
var UploadStream = require("s3-stream-upload");
var S3 = require("aws-sdk").S3;
var fs = require("fs");
var key = "file.mp3";
var s3 = new S3();
fs.createReadStream(__dirname + "/file.mp3")
.pipe(UploadStream(s3, { Bucket: "my-bucket", Key: key }))
.on("error", function (err) {
console.error(err);
})
.on("finish", function () {
console.log("File uploaded!");
});
$ AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=foo AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=bar node index.js
See aws-sdk-js for other ways to configure you environment variables.
UploadStream(s3, s3Config, config)
Creates and returns a WritableStream for uploading to S3. Takes an S3 instance, and a
s3Config object, which takes the same options as S3.createMultipartUpload. Additional, non-S3 config options may be set on
config, listed below:
concurrent How many chunks can be sent to S3 concurrently.
1 by default.
chunk-uploaded - Emitted when a MPU chunk has been uploaded to S3, with the number of chunks uploaded at this point.
bytesWritten - Like fs.WriteStream, bytes uploaded to S3 currently.
To run unit tests, run:
npm test
MIT License, Copyright (c) 2014 Jordan Santell