openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sp

s3-policy

by TJ Holowaychuk
0.2.0 (see all)

S3 policy generation for client-side uploads

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

865

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

s3-policy

S3 policy generation for client-side uploads. By default, Content-Type and Content-Length form fields are required, but can contain any value.

Options

Create an s3 policy and signature via opts:

  • acl acl such as "public-read"
  • expires expiration date
  • secret s3 secret
  • bucket bucket name
  • key access key
  • name restrict key to prefix [""]
  • type restrict content-type prefix [""]
  • length max size restriction
  • conditions an optional Array of custom "conditions" to include in the policy

An object with .signature and .policy is returned.

Example

var policy = require('s3-policy');

var p = policy({
  secret: 'something',
  length: 5000000,
  bucket: 'i.cloudup.com',
  key: 'asdfasdfaewrw',
  expires: new Date(Date.now() + 60000),
  acl: 'public-read'
});

console.log(p.policy);
console.log(p.signature);

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 TJ Holowaychuk <tj@vision-media.ca>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial