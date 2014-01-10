S3 policy generation for client-side uploads. By default, Content-Type and Content-Length form fields are required, but can contain any value.

Options

Create an s3 policy and signature via opts :

acl acl such as "public-read"

acl such as "public-read" expires expiration date

expiration date secret s3 secret

s3 secret bucket bucket name

bucket name key access key

access key name restrict key to prefix [""]

restrict key to prefix [""] type restrict content-type prefix [""]

restrict content-type prefix [""] length max size restriction

max size restriction conditions an optional Array of custom "conditions" to include in the policy

An object with .signature and .policy is returned.

Example

var policy = require ( 's3-policy' ); var p = policy({ secret : 'something' , length : 5000000 , bucket : 'i.cloudup.com' , key : 'asdfasdfaewrw' , expires : new Date ( Date .now() + 60000 ), acl : 'public-read' }); console .log(p.policy); console .log(p.signature);

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 TJ Holowaychuk <tj@vision-media.ca>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.