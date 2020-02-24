openbase logo
s3-ls

by Vasyl Boroviak
3.0.0 (see all)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

s3-ls Build Status

List contents of an S3 bucket 'folder'. Node.js module and command line executable.

For deep recursive listing of an S3 'folder' contents see the sibling project s3-tree.

Install

npm i -S s3-ls

Usage

const s3ls = require("s3-ls");

const lister = s3ls({ bucket: "my-bucket-name" });

const { files, folders } = await lister.ls("/my-folder/subfolder/");
console.log(files); // ['my-folder/subfolder/file1','my-folder/subfolder/file2']
console.log(folders); // ['my-folder/subfolder/subsub1/','my-folder/subfolder/subsub2/']

API

The s3ls accepts two options:

  • bucket - Obligatory. The S3 bucket name
  • s3 - Optional. The aws-sdk S3 class instance. For example: new AWS.S3({apiVersion: '2006-03-01'})

The s3ls.ls(path) function takes:

  • path - any string. E.g.
    • "/", "", or
    • "/folder", "folder/", "folder", or
    • "/1/2/3/4", "1/2/3/4/", "1/2/3/4", etc.

CLI

No install

npx s3-ls my-bucket-name my-folder/subfolder/

Install

$ npm i -g s3-ls

Usage:

s3-ls BUCKET [PATH]

Example

$ s3-ls my-bucket-name my-folder/subfolder/
f1/
f2/
new folder/
funny-cat-gifs-001.gif
$

CHANGELOG

v1.0

  • Node callbacks interface. No Promises. See README here.
  • The optional aws-sdk dependency version was >=2.0.0 <3.0.0.

v2.0

  • Only promises are supported now. For node callbacks use s3ls.ls(path).then(r => cb(null, r), cb)
  • The optional aws-sdk dependency version is >=2.3.0 <3.0.0 now.

v3.0

  • Drop node.js 0.10, 4, 5 support. Add node.js 9, 10 support. Remove lodash dependencies.
  • No any other changes. Same API as always.

