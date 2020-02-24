List contents of an S3 bucket 'folder'. Node.js module and command line executable.

For deep recursive listing of an S3 'folder' contents see the sibling project s3-tree .

Install

npm i -S s3-ls

Usage

const s3ls = require ( "s3-ls" ); const lister = s3ls({ bucket : "my-bucket-name" }); const { files, folders } = await lister.ls( "/my-folder/subfolder/" ); console .log(files); console .log(folders);

API

The s3ls accepts two options:

bucket - Obligatory. The S3 bucket name

- Obligatory. The S3 bucket name s3 - Optional. The aws-sdk S3 class instance. For example: new AWS.S3({apiVersion: '2006-03-01'})

The s3ls.ls(path) function takes:

path - any string. E.g. "/" , "" , or "/folder" , "folder/" , "folder" , or "/1/2/3/4" , "1/2/3/4/" , "1/2/3/4" , etc.

- any string. E.g.

CLI

No install

npx s3-ls my-bucket-name my-folder/subfolder/

Install

$ npm i -g s3-ls

Usage:

s3-ls BUCKET [PATH]

Example

$ s3-ls my-bucket-name my-folder/subfolder/ f1/ f2/ new folder/ funny-cat-gifs-001.gif $

CHANGELOG

Node callbacks interface. No Promises. See README here.

The optional aws-sdk dependency version was >=2.0.0 <3.0.0 .

Only promises are supported now. For node callbacks use s3ls.ls(path).then(r => cb(null, r), cb)

The optional aws-sdk dependency version is >=2.3.0 <3.0.0 now.