List contents of an S3 bucket 'folder'. Node.js module and command line executable.
For deep recursive listing of an S3 'folder' contents see the sibling project
s3-tree.
npm i -S s3-ls
const s3ls = require("s3-ls");
const lister = s3ls({ bucket: "my-bucket-name" });
const { files, folders } = await lister.ls("/my-folder/subfolder/");
console.log(files); // ['my-folder/subfolder/file1','my-folder/subfolder/file2']
console.log(folders); // ['my-folder/subfolder/subsub1/','my-folder/subfolder/subsub2/']
The
s3ls accepts two options:
bucket - Obligatory. The S3 bucket name
s3 - Optional. The
aws-sdk S3 class instance. For example:
new AWS.S3({apiVersion: '2006-03-01'})
The
s3ls.ls(path) function takes:
path - any string. E.g.
"/",
"", or
"/folder",
"folder/",
"folder", or
"/1/2/3/4",
"1/2/3/4/",
"1/2/3/4", etc.
npx s3-ls my-bucket-name my-folder/subfolder/
$ npm i -g s3-ls
Usage:
s3-ls BUCKET [PATH]
Example
$ s3-ls my-bucket-name my-folder/subfolder/
f1/
f2/
new folder/
funny-cat-gifs-001.gif
$
aws-sdk dependency version was
>=2.0.0 <3.0.0.
s3ls.ls(path).then(r => cb(null, r), cb)
aws-sdk dependency version is
>=2.3.0 <3.0.0 now.