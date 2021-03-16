openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sfu

s3-folder-upload

by Miguel Ángel Durán
2.3.5 (see all)

Upload easily a folder to Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

s3 folder upload

JavaScript Style Guide npm version npm

A little script to upload statics to a S3 bucket by using the official Amazon SDK.

AWS Credentials

In order to use this module, you'll need to have AWS Credentials. You can load them, two ways:

  • By passing directly to the method as second parameter.
  • By having a ENV variable with the path to a file with the credentials. The ENV variable is AWS_CREDENTIALS_PATH and it should have accessKeyId, secretAccessKey, region and bucket.

Install

npm install s3-folder-upload -D

In case you want to use the CLI, you can install it globally:

npx s3-folder-upload

Require

const s3FolderUpload = require('s3-folder-upload')
// or the ES6 way
// import s3FolderUpload from 's3-folder-upload'

const directoryName = 'statics'
// I strongly recommend to save your credentials on a JSON or ENV variables, or command line args
const credentials = {
  "accessKeyId": "<Your Access Key Id>",
  "secretAccessKey": "<Your Secret Access Key>",
  "region": "<Your Aimed Region>",
  "bucket": "<Your Bucket Name>"
}

// optional options to be passed as parameter to the method
const options = {
  useFoldersForFileTypes: false,
  useIAMRoleCredentials: false
}

// optional cloudfront invalidation rule
const invalidation = {
  awsDistributionId: "<Your CloudFront Distribution Id>",
  awsInvalidationPath: "<The Path to Invalidate>"
}

s3FolderUpload(directoryName, credentials, options, invalidation)

Options

  • useFoldersForFileTypes (default: true): Upload files to a specific subdirectory according to its file type.
  • useIAMRoleCredentials (default: false): It will ignore all the credentials passed via parameters or environment variables in order to use the instance IAM credentials profile.
  • uploadFolder (default: undefined): If it's specified, the statics will be uploaded to the folder, so if you upload static.js to https://statics.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com with a uploadFolder with value my-statics the file will be uploaded to: https://statics.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/my-statics/static.js.
  • ACL (default: public-read): It defines which AWS accounts or groups are granted access and the type of access.
  • CacheControl (default: public, max-age=31536000): HTTP header holds directives (instructions) for caching in both requests and responses.
  • Expires (default: 31536000): Header contains the date/time after which the response is considered stale. If there is a Cache-Control header with the max-age or s-maxage directive in the response, the Expires header is ignored.

If you use programatically the library, you could overwrite the ACL, CacheControl and Expires values to file level.

const options = {
  useFoldersForFileTypes: false,
  useIAMRoleCredentials: false,
}

const filesOptions = {
  'index.html': {
    CacheControl: 'public, max-age=300',
    Expires: new Date("Fri, 01 Jan 1971 00:00:00 GMT")
  }
}

s3FolderUpload(directoryName, credentials, options, filesOptions)

CLI

s3-folder-upload <folder>

Example:
s3-folder-upload statics

For the AWS Credentials

  • you can define a ENV variable called AWS_CREDENTIALS_PATH with the path of the file with the needed info.
  • you can pass the needed info via command line parameters:
    s3-folder-upload <folder> --accessKeyId=<your access key id> --bucket=<destination bucket> --region=<region> --secretAccessKey=<your secret access key>
  • you can use useIAMRoleCredentials option in order to rely on IAM Profile instance instead any passed by variables and environment

For Options

  • you can pass the needed info via command line parameters:
    s3-folder-upload <folder> <credentials parameters> --useFoldersForFileTypes=false

For CloudFront invalidation

  • you can pass the needed info via command line parameters, the invalidation needs both parameters:
    s3-folder-upload <folder> <credentials parameters> --awsDistributionId=<distributionId> --awsInvalidationPath="/js/*"

Environment Variables

S3_FOLDER_UPLOAD_LOG: You could specify the level of logging for the library.

  • none: No logging output
  • only_errors: Only errors are logged
  • all (default): Errors, progress and useful messages are logged.

Example of use:

S3_FOLDER_UPLOAD_LOG=only_errors s3-folder-upload <folder>

If you use the library programatically, this ENVIRONEMNT_VARIABLE will be read as well. For example:

S3_FOLDER_UPLOAD_LOG=only_errors node upload-script.js

Wish list

  • Upload a entire folder to S3 instead file
  • Async upload of files to improve time
  • Detect automatically the content type of (limited support)
  • Return the list of files uploaded with the final URL
  • Better support for parameters with the CLI
  • Improve content type function in order to get more and better types of files
  • Avoid to re-upload files if they didn't change
  • Check if cache is blocking updates of statics on website.
  • Map uploaded paths to create a default invalidation paths rule in CloudFront.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial