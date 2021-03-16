A little script to upload statics to a S3 bucket by using the official Amazon SDK.
In order to use this module, you'll need to have AWS Credentials. You can load them, two ways:
AWS_CREDENTIALS_PATH and it should have
accessKeyId,
secretAccessKey,
region and
bucket.
npm install s3-folder-upload -D
In case you want to use the CLI, you can install it globally:
npx s3-folder-upload
const s3FolderUpload = require('s3-folder-upload')
// or the ES6 way
// import s3FolderUpload from 's3-folder-upload'
const directoryName = 'statics'
// I strongly recommend to save your credentials on a JSON or ENV variables, or command line args
const credentials = {
"accessKeyId": "<Your Access Key Id>",
"secretAccessKey": "<Your Secret Access Key>",
"region": "<Your Aimed Region>",
"bucket": "<Your Bucket Name>"
}
// optional options to be passed as parameter to the method
const options = {
useFoldersForFileTypes: false,
useIAMRoleCredentials: false
}
// optional cloudfront invalidation rule
const invalidation = {
awsDistributionId: "<Your CloudFront Distribution Id>",
awsInvalidationPath: "<The Path to Invalidate>"
}
s3FolderUpload(directoryName, credentials, options, invalidation)
useFoldersForFileTypes (default:
true): Upload files to a specific subdirectory according to its file type.
useIAMRoleCredentials (default:
false): It will ignore all the credentials passed via parameters or environment variables in order to use the instance IAM credentials profile.
uploadFolder (default:
undefined): If it's specified, the statics will be uploaded to the folder, so if you upload
static.js to
https://statics.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com with a
uploadFolder with value
my-statics the file will be uploaded to:
https://statics.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/my-statics/static.js.
ACL (default:
public-read): It defines which AWS accounts or groups are granted access and the type of access.
CacheControl (default:
public, max-age=31536000): HTTP header holds directives (instructions) for caching in both requests and responses.
Expires (default:
31536000): Header contains the date/time after which the response is considered stale. If there is a Cache-Control header with the max-age or s-maxage directive in the response, the Expires header is ignored.
If you use programatically the library, you could overwrite the
ACL,
CacheControl and
Expires values to file level.
const options = {
useFoldersForFileTypes: false,
useIAMRoleCredentials: false,
}
const filesOptions = {
'index.html': {
CacheControl: 'public, max-age=300',
Expires: new Date("Fri, 01 Jan 1971 00:00:00 GMT")
}
}
s3FolderUpload(directoryName, credentials, options, filesOptions)
s3-folder-upload <folder>
Example:
s3-folder-upload statics
For the AWS Credentials
AWS_CREDENTIALS_PATH with the path of the file with the needed info.
s3-folder-upload <folder> --accessKeyId=<your access key id> --bucket=<destination bucket> --region=<region> --secretAccessKey=<your secret access key>
useIAMRoleCredentials option in order to rely on IAM Profile instance instead any passed by variables and environment
For Options
s3-folder-upload <folder> <credentials parameters> --useFoldersForFileTypes=false
For CloudFront invalidation
s3-folder-upload <folder> <credentials parameters> --awsDistributionId=<distributionId> --awsInvalidationPath="/js/*"
S3_FOLDER_UPLOAD_LOG: You could specify the level of logging for the library.
none: No logging output
only_errors: Only errors are logged
all (default): Errors, progress and useful messages are logged.
Example of use:
S3_FOLDER_UPLOAD_LOG=only_errors s3-folder-upload <folder>
If you use the library programatically, this ENVIRONEMNT_VARIABLE will be read as well. For example:
S3_FOLDER_UPLOAD_LOG=only_errors node upload-script.js