s3 folder upload

A little script to upload statics to a S3 bucket by using the official Amazon SDK.

AWS Credentials

In order to use this module, you'll need to have AWS Credentials. You can load them, two ways:

By passing directly to the method as second parameter.

By having a ENV variable with the path to a file with the credentials. The ENV variable is AWS_CREDENTIALS_PATH and it should have accessKeyId , secretAccessKey , region and bucket .

Install

npm install s3-folder-upload -D

In case you want to use the CLI, you can install it globally:

npx s3-folder-upload

Require

const s3FolderUpload = require ( 's3-folder-upload' ) const directoryName = 'statics' const credentials = { "accessKeyId" : "<Your Access Key Id>" , "secretAccessKey" : "<Your Secret Access Key>" , "region" : "<Your Aimed Region>" , "bucket" : "<Your Bucket Name>" } const options = { useFoldersForFileTypes : false , useIAMRoleCredentials : false } const invalidation = { awsDistributionId : "<Your CloudFront Distribution Id>" , awsInvalidationPath : "<The Path to Invalidate>" } s3FolderUpload(directoryName, credentials, options, invalidation)

Options

useFoldersForFileTypes (default: true ): Upload files to a specific subdirectory according to its file type.

(default: ): Upload files to a specific subdirectory according to its file type. useIAMRoleCredentials (default: false ): It will ignore all the credentials passed via parameters or environment variables in order to use the instance IAM credentials profile.

(default: ): It will ignore all the credentials passed via parameters or environment variables in order to use the instance IAM credentials profile. uploadFolder (default: undefined ): If it's specified, the statics will be uploaded to the folder, so if you upload static.js to https://statics.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com with a uploadFolder with value my-statics the file will be uploaded to: https://statics.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/my-statics/static.js .

(default: ): If it's specified, the statics will be uploaded to the folder, so if you upload to with a with value the file will be uploaded to: . ACL (default: public-read ): It defines which AWS accounts or groups are granted access and the type of access.

(default: ): It defines which AWS accounts or groups are granted access and the type of access. CacheControl (default: public, max-age=31536000 ): HTTP header holds directives (instructions) for caching in both requests and responses.

(default: ): HTTP header holds directives (instructions) for caching in both requests and responses. Expires (default: 31536000 ): Header contains the date/time after which the response is considered stale. If there is a Cache-Control header with the max-age or s-maxage directive in the response, the Expires header is ignored.

If you use programatically the library, you could overwrite the ACL , CacheControl and Expires values to file level.

const options = { useFoldersForFileTypes : false , useIAMRoleCredentials : false , } const filesOptions = { 'index.html' : { CacheControl : 'public, max-age=300' , Expires : new Date ( "Fri, 01 Jan 1971 00:00:00 GMT" ) } } s3FolderUpload(directoryName, credentials, options, filesOptions)

CLI

s3-folder-upload <folder> Example: s3-folder-upload statics

For the AWS Credentials

you can define a ENV variable called AWS_CREDENTIALS_PATH with the path of the file with the needed info.

with the path of the file with the needed info. you can pass the needed info via command line parameters: s3-folder-upload <folder> --accessKeyId=<your access key id> --bucket=<destination bucket> --region=<region> --secretAccessKey=<your secret access key>

you can use useIAMRoleCredentials option in order to rely on IAM Profile instance instead any passed by variables and environment

For Options

you can pass the needed info via command line parameters: s3-folder-upload <folder> <credentials parameters> --useFoldersForFileTypes= false

For CloudFront invalidation

you can pass the needed info via command line parameters, the invalidation needs both parameters: s3-folder-upload <folder> <credentials parameters> --awsDistributionId=<distributionId> --awsInvalidationPath= "/js/*"

Environment Variables

S3_FOLDER_UPLOAD_LOG : You could specify the level of logging for the library.

none : No logging output

: No logging output only_errors : Only errors are logged

: Only errors are logged all (default): Errors, progress and useful messages are logged.

Example of use:

S3_FOLDER_UPLOAD_LOG = on ly_errors s3-folder-upload <folder>

If you use the library programatically, this ENVIRONEMNT_VARIABLE will be read as well. For example:

S3_FOLDER_UPLOAD_LOG = on ly_errors node upload-script.js

Wish list