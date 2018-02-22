Very fast concurrent + streaming downloads from S3
Install with npm
$ npm install s3-download-stream
var downloader = require('s3-download-stream')
var aws = require('aws-sdk')
// config
var auth = {
apiVersion: "2006-03-01",
secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_KEY,
accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY
}
//
// params documentation:
// http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#getObject-property
//
var file = process.env.S3_KEY;
var config = {
client: new aws.S3(auth),
concurrency: 6,
params: {
Key: file,
Bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET
}
}
// stream
downloader(config)
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream("/tmp/" + file)
config options:
client: AWS.S3 instance
concurrency: (default
6) Number of download workers.
chunkSize: (default
512KB) multiply this by concurrency to get rough MBps.
set to
null to use chunk size chosen by downstream
read(n) calls (usually
16KB)
params: See AWS docs
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 William Casarin
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.