openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sds

s3-download-stream

by William Casarin
1.1.1 (see all)

Readable stream for S3 getObject downloads

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

s3-download-stream

Build Status

Very fast concurrent + streaming downloads from S3

Installation

Install with npm

$ npm install s3-download-stream

Example

var downloader = require('s3-download-stream')
var aws = require('aws-sdk')

// config
var auth = {
  apiVersion: "2006-03-01",
  secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_KEY,
  accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY
}

//
// params documentation:
// http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#getObject-property
//
var file = process.env.S3_KEY;
var config = {
  client: new aws.S3(auth),
  concurrency: 6,
  params: {
    Key: file,
    Bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET
  }
}

// stream
downloader(config)
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream("/tmp/" + file)

API

var downloader = require('s3-download-stream')(config)

config options:

  • client: AWS.S3 instance

  • concurrency: (default 6) Number of download workers.

  • chunkSize: (default 512KB) multiply this by concurrency to get rough MBps. set to null to use chunk size chosen by downstream read(n) calls (usually 16KB)

  • params: See AWS docs

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 William Casarin

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial