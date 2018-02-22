Very fast concurrent + streaming downloads from S3

Installation

Install with npm

npm install s3-download-stream

Example

var downloader = require ( 's3-download-stream' ) var aws = require ( 'aws-sdk' ) var auth = { apiVersion : "2006-03-01" , secretAccessKey : process.env.S3_SECRET_KEY, accessKeyId : process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY } var file = process.env.S3_KEY; var config = { client : new aws.S3(auth), concurrency : 6 , params : { Key : file, Bucket : process.env.S3_BUCKET } } downloader(config) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "/tmp/" + file)

API

var downloader = require('s3-download-stream')(config)

config options:

client : AWS.S3 instance

concurrency : (default 6 ) Number of download workers.

chunkSize : (default 512KB ) multiply this by concurrency to get rough MBps. set to null to use chunk size chosen by downstream read(n) calls (usually 16KB )

params : See AWS docs

License