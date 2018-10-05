npm install s3-client --save
See also the companion CLI tool which is meant to be a drop-in replacement for s3cmd: s3-cli.
var s3 = require('s3-client');
var client = s3.createClient({
maxAsyncS3: 20, // this is the default
s3RetryCount: 3, // this is the default
s3RetryDelay: 1000, // this is the default
multipartUploadThreshold: 20971520, // this is the default (20 MB)
multipartUploadSize: 15728640, // this is the default (15 MB)
s3Options: {
accessKeyId: "your s3 key",
secretAccessKey: "your s3 secret",
region: "your region",
// endpoint: 's3.yourdomain.com',
// sslEnabled: false
// any other options are passed to new AWS.S3()
// See: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/Config.html#constructor-property
},
});
var s3 = require('s3-client');
var awsS3Client = new AWS.S3(s3Options);
var options = {
s3Client: awsS3Client,
// more options available. See API docs below.
};
var client = s3.createClient(options);
var params = {
localFile: "some/local/file",
s3Params: {
Bucket: "s3 bucket name",
Key: "some/remote/file",
// other options supported by putObject, except Body and ContentLength.
// See: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#putObject-property
},
};
var uploader = client.uploadFile(params);
uploader.on('error', function(err) {
console.error("unable to upload:", err.stack);
});
uploader.on('progress', function() {
console.log("progress", uploader.progressMd5Amount,
uploader.progressAmount, uploader.progressTotal);
});
uploader.on('end', function() {
console.log("done uploading");
});
var params = {
localFile: "some/local/file",
s3Params: {
Bucket: "s3 bucket name",
Key: "some/remote/file",
// other options supported by getObject
// See: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#getObject-property
},
};
var downloader = client.downloadFile(params);
downloader.on('error', function(err) {
console.error("unable to download:", err.stack);
});
downloader.on('progress', function() {
console.log("progress", downloader.progressAmount, downloader.progressTotal);
});
downloader.on('end', function() {
console.log("done downloading");
});
var params = {
localDir: "some/local/dir",
deleteRemoved: true, // default false, whether to remove s3 objects
// that have no corresponding local file.
s3Params: {
Bucket: "s3 bucket name",
Prefix: "some/remote/dir/",
// other options supported by putObject, except Body and ContentLength.
// See: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#putObject-property
},
};
var uploader = client.uploadDir(params);
uploader.on('error', function(err) {
console.error("unable to sync:", err.stack);
});
uploader.on('progress', function() {
console.log("progress", uploader.progressAmount, uploader.progressTotal);
});
uploader.on('end', function() {
console.log("done uploading");
});
Consider increasing the socket pool size in the
http and
https global
agents. This will improve bandwidth when using
uploadDir and
downloadDir
functions. For example:
http.globalAgent.maxSockets = https.globalAgent.maxSockets = 20;
This contains a reference to the aws-sdk module. It is a valid use case to use both this module and the lower level aws-sdk module in tandem.
Creates an S3 client.
options:
s3Client - optional, an instance of
AWS.S3. Leave blank if you provide
s3Options.
s3Options - optional. leave blank if you provide
s3Client.
new AWS.S3():
http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/Config.html#constructor-property
maxAsyncS3 - maximum number of simultaneous requests this client will
ever have open to S3. defaults to
20.
s3RetryCount - how many times to try an S3 operation before giving up.
Default 3.
s3RetryDelay - how many milliseconds to wait before retrying an S3
operation. Default 1000.
multipartUploadThreshold - if a file is this many bytes or greater, it
will be uploaded via a multipart request. Default is 20MB. Minimum is 5MB.
Maximum is 5GB.
multipartUploadSize - when uploading via multipart, this is the part size.
The minimum size is 5MB. The maximum size is 5GB. Default is 15MB. Note that
S3 has a maximum of 10000 parts for a multipart upload, so if this value is
too small, it will be ignored in favor of the minimum necessary value
required to upload the file.
bucket S3 bucket
key S3 key
bucketLocation string, one of these:
You can find out your bucket location programatically by using this API: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#getBucketLocation-property
returns a string which looks like this:
https://s3.amazonaws.com/bucket/key
or maybe this if you are not in US Standard:
https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/bucket/key
bucket S3 Bucket
key S3 Key
Works for any region, and returns a string which looks like this:
http://bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/key
See http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#putObject-property
params:
s3Params: params to pass to AWS SDK
putObject.
localFile: path to the file on disk you want to upload to S3.
defaultContentType: Unless you explicitly set the
ContentType
parameter in
s3Params, it will be automatically set for you based on the
file extension of
localFile. If the extension is unrecognized,
defaultContentType will be used instead. Defaults to
application/octet-stream.
The difference between using AWS SDK
putObject and this one:
ContentType based on file extension if you do not provide it.
Returns an
EventEmitter with these properties:
progressMd5Amount
progressAmount
progressTotal
And these events:
'error' (err)
'end' (data) - emitted when the file is uploaded successfully
data is the same object that you get from
putObject in AWS SDK
'progress' - emitted when
progressMd5Amount,
progressAmount, and
progressTotal properties change. Note that it is possible for progress to
go backwards when an upload fails and must be retried.
'fileOpened' (fdSlicer) - emitted when
localFile has been opened. The file
is opened with the fd-slicer
module because we might need to read from multiple locations in the file at
the same time.
fdSlicer is an object for which you can call
createReadStream(options). See the fd-slicer README for more information.
'fileClosed' - emitted when
localFile has been closed.
And these methods:
abort() - call this to stop the find operation.
See http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#getObject-property
params:
localFile - the destination path on disk to write the s3 object into
s3Params: params to pass to AWS SDK
getObject.
The difference between using AWS SDK
getObject and this one:
Returns an
EventEmitter with these properties:
progressAmount
progressTotal
And these events:
'error' (err)
'end' - emitted when the file is downloaded successfully
'progress' - emitted when
progressAmount and
progressTotal
properties change.
http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#getObject-property
s3Params: params to pass to AWS SDK
getObject.
The difference between using AWS SDK
getObject and this one:
Returns an
EventEmitter with these properties:
progressAmount
progressTotal
And these events:
'error' (err)
'end' (buffer) - emitted when the file is downloaded successfully.
buffer is a
Buffer containing the object data.
'progress' - emitted when
progressAmount and
progressTotal
properties change.
http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#getObject-property
s3Params: params to pass to AWS SDK
getObject.
The difference between using AWS SDK
getObject and this one:
If you want retries, progress, or MD5 checking, you must code it yourself.
Returns a
ReadableStream with these additional events:
'httpHeaders' (statusCode, headers) - contains the HTTP response
headers and status code.
See http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#listObjects-property
params:
s3Params - params to pass to AWS SDK
listObjects.
recursive -
true or
false whether or not you want to recurse
into directories. Default
false.
Note that if you set
Delimiter in
s3Params then you will get a list of
objects and folders in the directory you specify. You probably do not want to
set
recursive to
true at the same time as specifying a
Delimiter because
this will cause a request per directory. If you want all objects that share a
prefix, leave the
Delimiter option
null or
undefined.
Be sure that
s3Params.Prefix ends with a trailing slash (
/) unless you
are requesting the top-level listing, in which case
s3Params.Prefix should
be empty string.
The difference between using AWS SDK
listObjects and this one:
Returns an
EventEmitter with these properties:
progressAmount
objectsFound
dirsFound
And these events:
'error' (err)
'end' - emitted when done listing and no more 'data' events will be emitted.
'data' (data) - emitted when a batch of objects are found. This is
the same as the
data object in AWS SDK.
'progress' - emitted when
progressAmount,
objectsFound, and
dirsFound properties change.
And these methods:
abort() - call this to stop the find operation.
See http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#deleteObjects-property
s3Params are the same.
The difference between using AWS SDK
deleteObjects and this one:
Returns an
EventEmitter with these properties:
progressAmount
progressTotal
And these events:
'error' (err)
'end' - emitted when all objects are deleted.
'progress' - emitted when the
progressAmount or
progressTotal properties change.
'data' (data) - emitted when a request completes. There may be more.
Syncs an entire directory to S3.
params:
localDir - source path on local file system to sync to S3
s3Params
Prefix (required)
Bucket (required)
deleteRemoved - delete s3 objects with no corresponding local file.
default false
getS3Params - function which will be called for every file that
needs to be uploaded. You can use this to skip some files. See below.
defaultContentType: Unless you explicitly set the
ContentType
parameter in
s3Params, it will be automatically set for you based on the
file extension of
localFile. If the extension is unrecognized,
defaultContentType will be used instead. Defaults to
application/octet-stream.
followSymlinks - Set this to
false to ignore symlinks.
Defaults to
true.
function getS3Params(localFile, stat, callback) {
// call callback like this:
var err = new Error(...); // only if there is an error
var s3Params = { // if there is no error
ContentType: getMimeType(localFile), // just an example
};
// pass `null` for `s3Params` if you want to skip uploading this file.
callback(err, s3Params);
}
Returns an
EventEmitter with these properties:
progressAmount
progressTotal
progressMd5Amount
progressMd5Total
deleteAmount
deleteTotal
filesFound
objectsFound
doneFindingFiles
doneFindingObjects
doneMd5
And these events:
'error' (err)
'end' - emitted when all files are uploaded
'progress' - emitted when any of the above progress properties change.
'fileUploadStart' (localFilePath, s3Key) - emitted when a file begins
uploading.
'fileUploadEnd' (localFilePath, s3Key) - emitted when a file successfully
finishes uploading.
uploadDir works like this:
Prefix. S3 guarantees
returned objects to be in sorted order.
localDir.
deleteRemoved is set, deleting remote objects whose corresponding local
files are missing.
Syncs an entire directory from S3.
params:
localDir - destination directory on local file system to sync to
s3Params
Prefix (required)
Bucket (required)
deleteRemoved - delete local files with no corresponding s3 object. default
false
getS3Params - function which will be called for every object that
needs to be downloaded. You can use this to skip downloading some objects.
See below.
followSymlinks - Set this to
false to ignore symlinks.
Defaults to
true.
function getS3Params(localFile, s3Object, callback) {
// localFile is the destination path where the object will be written to
// s3Object is same as one element in the `Contents` array from here:
// http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#listObjects-property
// call callback like this:
var err = new Error(...); // only if there is an error
var s3Params = { // if there is no error
VersionId: "abcd", // just an example
};
// pass `null` for `s3Params` if you want to skip downloading this object.
callback(err, s3Params);
}
Returns an
EventEmitter with these properties:
progressAmount
progressTotal
progressMd5Amount
progressMd5Total
deleteAmount
deleteTotal
filesFound
objectsFound
doneFindingFiles
doneFindingObjects
doneMd5
And these events:
'error' (err)
'end' - emitted when all files are downloaded
'progress' - emitted when any of the progress properties above change
'fileDownloadStart' (localFilePath, s3Key) - emitted when a file begins
downloading.
'fileDownloadEnd' (localFilePath, s3Key) - emitted when a file successfully
finishes downloading.
downloadDir works like this:
Prefix. S3 guarantees
returned objects to be in sorted order.
localDir.
deleteRemoved is set, deleting local files whose corresponding objects
are missing.
Deletes an entire directory on S3.
s3Params:
Bucket
Prefix
MFA
Returns an
EventEmitter with these properties:
progressAmount
progressTotal
And these events:
'error' (err)
'end' - emitted when all objects are deleted.
'progress' - emitted when the
progressAmount or
progressTotal properties change.
deleteDir works like this:
See http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#copyObject-property
s3Params are the same. Don't forget that
CopySource must contain the
source bucket name as well as the source key name.
The difference between using AWS SDK
copyObject and this one:
Returns an
EventEmitter with these events:
'error' (err)
'end' (data)
See http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#copyObject-property
s3Params are the same. Don't forget that
CopySource must contain the
source bucket name as well as the source key name.
Under the hood, this uses
copyObject and then
deleteObjects only if the
copy succeeded.
Returns an
EventEmitter with these events:
'error' (err)
'copySuccess' (data)
'end' (data)
Using the AWS SDK, you can send a HEAD request, which will tell you if a file exists at
Key.
See http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#headObject-property
var client = require('s3-client').createClient({ /* options */ });
client.s3.headObject({
Bucket: 's3 bucket name',
Key: 'some/remote/file'
}, function(err, data) {
if (err) {
// file does not exist (err.statusCode == 404)
return;
}
// file exists
});
S3_KEY=<valid_s3_key> S3_SECRET=<valid_s3_secret> S3_BUCKET=<valid_s3_bucket> npm test
Tests upload and download large amounts of data to and from S3. The test timeout is set to 40 seconds because Internet connectivity waries wildly.