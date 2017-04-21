openbase logo
s3-cli

by Andrew Kelley
0.13.0 (see all)

command line utility to go along with node s3 module

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

s3 cli

Command line utility frontend to node-s3-client. Inspired by s3cmd and attempts to be a drop-in replacement.

Features

  • Compatible with s3cmd's config file
  • Supports a subset of s3cmd's commands and parameters
    • including put, get, del, ls, sync, cp, mv
  • When syncing directories, instead of uploading one file at a time, it uploads many files in parallel resulting in more bandwidth.
  • Uses multipart uploads for large files and uploads each part in parallel.
  • Retries on failure.

Install

sudo npm install -g s3-cli

Configuration

s3-cli is compatible with s3cmd's config file, so if you already have that configured, you're all set. Otherwise you can put this in ~/.s3cfg:

[default]
access_key = foo
secret_key = bar

You can also point it to another config file with e.g. $ s3-cli --config /path/to/s3cmd.conf.

Documentation

put

Uploads a file to S3. Assumes the target filename to be the same as the source filename (if none specified)

Example:

s3-cli put /path/to/file s3://bucket/key/on/s3
s3-cli put /path/to/source-file s3://bucket/target-file

Options:

  • --acl-public or -P - Store objects with ACL allowing read for anyone.
  • --default-mime-type - Default MIME-type for stored objects. Application default is binary/octet-stream.
  • --no-guess-mime-type - Don't guess MIME-type and use the default type instead.
  • --add-header=NAME:VALUE - Add a given HTTP header to the upload request. Can be used multiple times. For instance set 'Expires' or 'Cache-Control' headers (or both) using this options if you like.
  • --region=REGION-NAME - Specify the region (defaults to us-east-1)

get

Downloads a file from S3.

Example:

s3-cli get s3://bucket/key/on/s3 /path/to/file

del

Deletes an object or a directory on S3.

Example:

s3-cli del [--recursive] s3://bucket/key/on/s3/

ls

Lists S3 objects.

Example:

s3-cli ls [--recursive] s3://mybucketname/this/is/the/key/

sync

Sync a local directory to S3

Example:

s3-cli sync [--delete-removed] /path/to/folder/ s3://bucket/key/on/s3/

Supports the same options as put.

Sync a directory on S3 to disk

Example:

s3-cli sync [--delete-removed] s3://bucket/key/on/s3/ /path/to/folder/

cp

Copy an object which is already on S3.

Example:

s3-cli cp s3://sourcebucket/source/key s3://destbucket/dest/key

mv

Move an object which is already on S3.

Example:

s3-cli mv s3://sourcebucket/source/key s3://destbucket/dest/key

