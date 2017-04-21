Command line utility frontend to node-s3-client. Inspired by s3cmd and attempts to be a drop-in replacement.
put,
get,
del,
ls,
sync,
cp,
mv
sudo npm install -g s3-cli
s3-cli is compatible with s3cmd's config file, so if you already have that
configured, you're all set. Otherwise you can put this in
~/.s3cfg:
[default]
access_key = foo
secret_key = bar
You can also point it to another config file with e.g.
$ s3-cli --config /path/to/s3cmd.conf.
Uploads a file to S3. Assumes the target filename to be the same as the source filename (if none specified)
Example:
s3-cli put /path/to/file s3://bucket/key/on/s3
s3-cli put /path/to/source-file s3://bucket/target-file
Options:
--acl-public or
-P - Store objects with ACL allowing read for anyone.
--default-mime-type - Default MIME-type for stored objects. Application
default is
binary/octet-stream.
--no-guess-mime-type - Don't guess MIME-type and use the default type
instead.
--add-header=NAME:VALUE - Add a given HTTP header to the upload request. Can be
used multiple times. For instance set 'Expires' or 'Cache-Control' headers
(or both) using this options if you like.
--region=REGION-NAME - Specify the region (defaults to us-east-1)
Downloads a file from S3.
Example:
s3-cli get s3://bucket/key/on/s3 /path/to/file
Deletes an object or a directory on S3.
Example:
s3-cli del [--recursive] s3://bucket/key/on/s3/
Lists S3 objects.
Example:
s3-cli ls [--recursive] s3://mybucketname/this/is/the/key/
Example:
s3-cli sync [--delete-removed] /path/to/folder/ s3://bucket/key/on/s3/
Supports the same options as
put.
Example:
s3-cli sync [--delete-removed] s3://bucket/key/on/s3/ /path/to/folder/
Copy an object which is already on S3.
Example:
s3-cli cp s3://sourcebucket/source/key s3://destbucket/dest/key
Move an object which is already on S3.
Example:
s3-cli mv s3://sourcebucket/source/key s3://destbucket/dest/key