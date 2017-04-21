s3 cli

Command line utility frontend to node-s3-client. Inspired by s3cmd and attempts to be a drop-in replacement.

Features

Compatible with s3cmd's config file

Supports a subset of s3cmd's commands and parameters including put , get , del , ls , sync , cp , mv

When syncing directories, instead of uploading one file at a time, it uploads many files in parallel resulting in more bandwidth.

Uses multipart uploads for large files and uploads each part in parallel.

Retries on failure.

Install

sudo npm install -g s3-cli

Configuration

s3-cli is compatible with s3cmd's config file, so if you already have that configured, you're all set. Otherwise you can put this in ~/.s3cfg :

[default] access_key = foo secret_key = bar

You can also point it to another config file with e.g. $ s3-cli --config /path/to/s3cmd.conf .

Documentation

put

Uploads a file to S3. Assumes the target filename to be the same as the source filename (if none specified)

Example:

s3-cli put / path / to /file s3://bucket/key/ on /s3 s3-cli put / path / to /source-file s3://bucket/target-file

Options:

--acl-public or -P - Store objects with ACL allowing read for anyone.

or - Store objects with ACL allowing read for anyone. --default-mime-type - Default MIME-type for stored objects. Application default is binary/octet-stream .

- Default MIME-type for stored objects. Application default is . --no-guess-mime-type - Don't guess MIME-type and use the default type instead.

- Don't guess MIME-type and use the default type instead. --add-header=NAME:VALUE - Add a given HTTP header to the upload request. Can be used multiple times. For instance set 'Expires' or 'Cache-Control' headers (or both) using this options if you like.

- Add a given HTTP header to the upload request. Can be used multiple times. For instance set 'Expires' or 'Cache-Control' headers (or both) using this options if you like. --region=REGION-NAME - Specify the region (defaults to us-east-1)

get

Downloads a file from S3.

Example:

s3-cli get s3://bucket/key/ on /s3 / path / to /file

del

Deletes an object or a directory on S3.

Example:

s3-cli del [--recursive] s3 :

ls

Lists S3 objects.

Example:

s3-cli ls [--recursive] s3 :

sync

Sync a local directory to S3

Example:

s3-cli sync [-- delete -removed] /path/to/folder/ s3:

Supports the same options as put .

Sync a directory on S3 to disk

Example:

s3-cli sync [-- delete -removed] s3:

cp

Copy an object which is already on S3.

Example:

s3-cli cp s3://sourcebucket/ source /key s3://destbucket/dest/key

mv

Move an object which is already on S3.

Example: