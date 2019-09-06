Node Amazon S3 Browser Direct Upload

s3-browser-direct-upload is a node.js library which gives you the ability to upload files to Amazon S3 easily using:

browser/mobile-based straight-to-S3 uploads using POST

S3.upload method

S3.putObject method

works with v4 signature version

In addition you can limit allowed file extensions.



Image source:http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/UsingHTTPPOST.html

Install

npm install s3-browser-direct-upload

Usage examples

Create a client

var s3BrowserDirectUpload = require ( 's3-browser-direct-upload' ); var s3clientOptions = { accessKeyId : 'accessKeyId' , secretAccessKey : 'secretAccessKey' , region : 'eu-central-1' , signatureVersion : 'v4' }; var allowedTypes = [ 'jpg' , 'png' ]; var s3client = new s3BrowserDirectUpload(s3clientOptions, allowedTypes);

For more information check API documentation.

Upload using s3client.uploadPostForm (Browser-based uploads using POST)

var uploadPostFormOptions = { key: 'filename.ext' , // required bucket: 'bucketName' , // required extension : 'ext' , // optional (pass if You want to check with allowed extensions or set ContentType) acl: 'public-read' , // optional, default : 'public-read' expires: new Date ( '2018-01-01' ), // optional ( date object with expiration date for urls), default : + 60 minutes algorithm: 'AWS4-HMAC-SHA256' , // optional, default : 'AWS4-HMAC-SHA256' region: 'eu-central-1' , // optional, default : s3client.region conditionMatching: [ {"success_action_redirect": "http://google.com"}, {"x-amz-meta-metadatafield": ""}, ["starts-with", "$key", "user/betty/"], ["condition", "key", "pattern"] ] // optional }; s3client.uploadPostForm(uploadPostFormOptions, function (err, params){ console.log(params); // params contain all the data required to build browser-based form for direct upload ( check API Documentation) });

For more information check API documentation.

Upload using s3client.upload (S3#upload)

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var uploadOptions = { data : fs.createReadStream( '/path/to/a/file' ), key : 'filename.ext' , bucket : 'bucketName' , extension : 'ext' , acl : 'public-read' }; s3client.upload(uploadOptions, function ( err, url ) { console .log(url); });

For more information check API documentation.

Upload using s3client.put (S3#putObject)

var uploadOptions = { key: 'filename.ext' , // required bucket: 'bucketName' , // required extension : 'ext' , // optional (pass if You want to check with allowed extensions or set ContentType) acl: 'public-read' , // optional expires: new Date ( '2018-01-01' ) // optional ( date object with expiration date for urls) }; s3client.put(uploadOptions, function (err, data){ console.log(data); // data contains public url and signed url });

For more information check API documentation.

API Documentation

s3client constructor parameters

options (JSON or AWS.Config object):

accessKeyId (String, required)

secretAccessKey (String, required)

region (String, required)

signatureVersion (String, optional)

maxRetries (Integer, optional)

maxRedirects (Integer, optional)

systemClockOffset (Number, optional)

sslEnabled (Boolean, optional)

paramValidation (Boolean, optional)

computeChecksums (Boolean, optional)

convertResponseTypes (Boolean, optional)

s3ForcePathStyle (Boolean, optional)

s3BucketEndpoint (Boolean, optional)

httpOptions (JSON {proxy, agent, timeout, xhrAsync, xhrWithCredentials}, optional)

apiVersions (JSON {versions}, optional)

apiVersion (String/Date, optional)

sessionToken (AWS.Credentials, optional)

credentials (AWS.Credentials, optional)

credentialProvider (AWS.CredentialsProviderChain, optional)

logger (Logger object with #write,#log methods, optional)

arrayOfAllowedTypes (array of strings ex. ["jpg"])

options (JSON):

key (String, required)

bucket (String, required)

extension (String, optional)

expires (String/Date, optional, default: +60 minutes)

acl (String, optional, default: 'public-read')

contentLength (Integer, optional)

algorithm (String, optional, default: 'AWS4-HMAC-SHA256')

region (String, optional, default: s3client.region)

conditionMatching (Array, optional)

callback (err, params), returned params (JSON):

params: key acl x-amz-algorithm x-amz-credential x-amz-date policy x-amz-signature content-type

public_url

form_url

conditions

options (JSON):

data (File, String, Buffer, ReadableStream, ..., required)

key (String, required)

bucket (String, required)

extension (String, optional)

expires (String/Date, optional)

acl (String, optional)

contentLength (Integer, optional)

callback (err, url), returned url (String)

options (JSON):

key (String, required)

bucket (String, required)

extension (String, optional)

expires (String/Date, optional)

acl (String, optional)

callback (err, urls), returned urls (JSON):

urls: signed_url public_url



License

MIT

Copyright Gabriel Oczkowski