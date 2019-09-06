openbase logo
s3-browser-direct-upload

by SwingDev
0.1.2 (see all)

s3-browser-direct-upload is a node.js library which gives you the ability to upload files to Amazon S3 easily straight from browser/mobile.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

90

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Logotype

Node Amazon S3 Browser Direct Upload

s3-browser-direct-upload is a node.js library which gives you the ability to upload files to Amazon S3 easily using:

  • browser/mobile-based straight-to-S3 uploads using POST
  • S3.upload method
  • S3.putObject method
  • works with v4 signature version

In addition you can limit allowed file extensions.

amazon s3 browser post
Image source:http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/UsingHTTPPOST.html

Install

npm install s3-browser-direct-upload

Usage examples

Create a client

var s3BrowserDirectUpload = require('s3-browser-direct-upload');

var s3clientOptions = {
  accessKeyId: 'accessKeyId', // required
  secretAccessKey: 'secretAccessKey', // required
  region: 'eu-central-1', // required
  signatureVersion: 'v4' // optional
};

var allowedTypes = ['jpg', 'png'];

var s3client = new s3BrowserDirectUpload(s3clientOptions, allowedTypes); // allowedTypes is optional

For more information check API documentation.

Upload using s3client.uploadPostForm (Browser-based uploads using POST)

var uploadPostFormOptions = {
  key: 'filename.ext', // required
  bucket: 'bucketName', // required
  extension: 'ext', // optional (pass if You want to check with allowed extensions or set ContentType)
  acl: 'public-read', // optional, default: 'public-read'
  expires: new Date('2018-01-01'), // optional (date object with expiration date for urls), default: +60 minutes
  algorithm: 'AWS4-HMAC-SHA256', // optional, default: 'AWS4-HMAC-SHA256'
  region: 'eu-central-1', // optional, default: s3client.region
  conditionMatching: [
    {"success_action_redirect": "http://google.com"},
    {"x-amz-meta-metadatafield": ""},
    ["starts-with", "$key", "user/betty/"],
    ["condition", "key", "pattern"]
  ] // optional
};

s3client.uploadPostForm(uploadPostFormOptions, function(err, params){
  console.log(params); // params contain all the data required to build browser-based form for direct upload (check API Documentation)
});

For more information check API documentation.

Upload using s3client.upload (S3#upload)

var fs = require('fs');

var uploadOptions = {
  data: fs.createReadStream('/path/to/a/file'), // required
  key: 'filename.ext', // required
  bucket: 'bucketName', // required
  extension: 'ext', // optional (pass if You want to check with allowed extensions or set ContentType)
  acl: 'public-read' // optional
};

s3client.upload(uploadOptions, function(err, url) {
  console.log(url); // url to uploaded data
});

For more information check API documentation.

Upload using s3client.put (S3#putObject)

var uploadOptions = {
  key: 'filename.ext', // required
  bucket: 'bucketName', // required
  extension: 'ext', // optional (pass if You want to check with allowed extensions or set ContentType)
  acl: 'public-read', // optional
  expires: new Date('2018-01-01') // optional (date object with expiration date for urls)
};

s3client.put(uploadOptions, function(err, data){
  console.log(data); // data contains public url and signed url
});

For more information check API documentation.

API Documentation

s3client constructor parameters

options (JSON or AWS.Config object):

  • accessKeyId (String, required)
  • secretAccessKey (String, required)
  • region (String, required)
  • signatureVersion (String, optional)
  • maxRetries (Integer, optional)
  • maxRedirects (Integer, optional)
  • systemClockOffset (Number, optional)
  • sslEnabled (Boolean, optional)
  • paramValidation (Boolean, optional)
  • computeChecksums (Boolean, optional)
  • convertResponseTypes (Boolean, optional)
  • s3ForcePathStyle (Boolean, optional)
  • s3BucketEndpoint (Boolean, optional)
  • httpOptions (JSON {proxy, agent, timeout, xhrAsync, xhrWithCredentials}, optional)
  • apiVersions (JSON {versions}, optional)
  • apiVersion (String/Date, optional)
  • sessionToken (AWS.Credentials, optional)
  • credentials (AWS.Credentials, optional)
  • credentialProvider (AWS.CredentialsProviderChain, optional)
  • logger (Logger object with #write,#log methods, optional)

arrayOfAllowedTypes (array of strings ex. ["jpg"])

s3client.uploadPostForm

options (JSON):

  • key (String, required)
  • bucket (String, required)
  • extension (String, optional)
  • expires (String/Date, optional, default: +60 minutes)
  • acl (String, optional, default: 'public-read')
  • contentLength (Integer, optional)
  • algorithm (String, optional, default: 'AWS4-HMAC-SHA256')
  • region (String, optional, default: s3client.region)
  • conditionMatching (Array, optional)

callback (err, params), returned params (JSON):

  • params:
    • key
    • acl
    • x-amz-algorithm
    • x-amz-credential
    • x-amz-date
    • policy
    • x-amz-signature
    • content-type
  • public_url
  • form_url
  • conditions

s3client.upload

options (JSON):

  • data (File, String, Buffer, ReadableStream, ..., required)
  • key (String, required)
  • bucket (String, required)
  • extension (String, optional)
  • expires (String/Date, optional)
  • acl (String, optional)
  • contentLength (Integer, optional)

callback (err, url), returned url (String)

s3client.put

options (JSON):

  • key (String, required)
  • bucket (String, required)
  • extension (String, optional)
  • expires (String/Date, optional)
  • acl (String, optional)

callback (err, urls), returned urls (JSON):

  • urls:
    • signed_url
    • public_url

License

MIT

Copyright Gabriel Oczkowski

