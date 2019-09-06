s3-browser-direct-upload is a node.js library which gives you the ability to upload files to Amazon S3 easily using:
In addition you can limit allowed file extensions.
npm install s3-browser-direct-upload
var s3BrowserDirectUpload = require('s3-browser-direct-upload');
var s3clientOptions = {
accessKeyId: 'accessKeyId', // required
secretAccessKey: 'secretAccessKey', // required
region: 'eu-central-1', // required
signatureVersion: 'v4' // optional
};
var allowedTypes = ['jpg', 'png'];
var s3client = new s3BrowserDirectUpload(s3clientOptions, allowedTypes); // allowedTypes is optional
var uploadPostFormOptions = {
key: 'filename.ext', // required
bucket: 'bucketName', // required
extension: 'ext', // optional (pass if You want to check with allowed extensions or set ContentType)
acl: 'public-read', // optional, default: 'public-read'
expires: new Date('2018-01-01'), // optional (date object with expiration date for urls), default: +60 minutes
algorithm: 'AWS4-HMAC-SHA256', // optional, default: 'AWS4-HMAC-SHA256'
region: 'eu-central-1', // optional, default: s3client.region
conditionMatching: [
{"success_action_redirect": "http://google.com"},
{"x-amz-meta-metadatafield": ""},
["starts-with", "$key", "user/betty/"],
["condition", "key", "pattern"]
] // optional
};
s3client.uploadPostForm(uploadPostFormOptions, function(err, params){
console.log(params); // params contain all the data required to build browser-based form for direct upload (check API Documentation)
});
var fs = require('fs');
var uploadOptions = {
data: fs.createReadStream('/path/to/a/file'), // required
key: 'filename.ext', // required
bucket: 'bucketName', // required
extension: 'ext', // optional (pass if You want to check with allowed extensions or set ContentType)
acl: 'public-read' // optional
};
s3client.upload(uploadOptions, function(err, url) {
console.log(url); // url to uploaded data
});
var uploadOptions = {
key: 'filename.ext', // required
bucket: 'bucketName', // required
extension: 'ext', // optional (pass if You want to check with allowed extensions or set ContentType)
acl: 'public-read', // optional
expires: new Date('2018-01-01') // optional (date object with expiration date for urls)
};
s3client.put(uploadOptions, function(err, data){
console.log(data); // data contains public url and signed url
});
options (JSON or AWS.Config object):
arrayOfAllowedTypes (array of strings ex. ["jpg"])
options (JSON):
callback (err, params), returned params (JSON):
options (JSON):
callback (err, url), returned url (String)
options (JSON):
callback (err, urls), returned urls (JSON):
MIT
Copyright Gabriel Oczkowski