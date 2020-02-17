Amazon S3 abstract-blob-store

Installation

Install with npm

npm install s3-blob-store

Example

var aws = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); var s3blobs = require ( 's3-blob-store' ); var client = new aws.S3({ accessKeyId : process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY, secretAccessKey : process.env.S3_SECRET_KEY }); var store = s3blobs({ client : client, bucket : 'mybucket' }); fs.createReadStream( '/tmp/somefile.txt' ) .pipe(store.createWriteStream({ key : 'somefile.txt' })); store.createReadStream({ key : 'somefile.txt' }) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( '/tmp/somefile.txt' )); store.exists({ key : 'somefile.txt' }, function ( err, exists ) { });

API

var s3 = require('s3-blob-store')(options)

options must be an object that has the following properties:

client : an require('aws-sdk').S3 instance

: an instance bucket : your bucket

returns a writable stream that you can pipe data to.

opts should be an object that has options key (will be the filename in your bucket)

opts.params additional parameters to pass to S3

cb will be called with (err) if there is was an error

opts should be { key: string (usually a hash or path + filename) }

opts.params additional parameters to pass to S3 opts.concurrency optional parameter for s3-download-stream opts.chunkSize optional parameter for s3-download-stream

returns a readable stream of data for the file in your bucket whose key matches

License