openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sbs

s3-blob-store

by William Casarin
4.1.1 (see all)

☁️ Amazon S3 blob-store

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

s3-blob-store build status install size npm package version github license js semistandard style

Amazon S3 abstract-blob-store

blob-store-compatible

Installation

Install with npm

$ npm install s3-blob-store

Example

var aws = require('aws-sdk');
var s3blobs = require('s3-blob-store');

var client = new aws.S3({
  accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY,
  secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_KEY
});

var store = s3blobs({
  client: client,
  bucket: 'mybucket'
});

// write to s3
fs.createReadStream('/tmp/somefile.txt')
  .pipe(store.createWriteStream({ key: 'somefile.txt' }));

// read from s3
store.createReadStream({ key: 'somefile.txt' })
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream('/tmp/somefile.txt'));

// exists
store.exists({ key: 'somefile.txt' }, function (err, exists) {
  // ...
});

API

var s3 = require('s3-blob-store')(options)

options must be an object that has the following properties:

  • client: an require('aws-sdk').S3 instance
  • bucket: your bucket

s3.createWriteStream(opts, cb)

returns a writable stream that you can pipe data to.

opts should be an object that has options key (will be the filename in your bucket)

opts.params additional parameters to pass to S3

cb will be called with (err) if there is was an error

s3.createReadStream(opts)

opts should be { key: string (usually a hash or path + filename) }

opts.params additional parameters to pass to S3 opts.concurrency optional parameter for s3-download-stream opts.chunkSize optional parameter for s3-download-stream

returns a readable stream of data for the file in your bucket whose key matches

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 William Casarin

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial