Amazon S3 abstract-blob-store
Install with npm
$ npm install s3-blob-store
var aws = require('aws-sdk');
var s3blobs = require('s3-blob-store');
var client = new aws.S3({
accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY,
secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_KEY
});
var store = s3blobs({
client: client,
bucket: 'mybucket'
});
// write to s3
fs.createReadStream('/tmp/somefile.txt')
.pipe(store.createWriteStream({ key: 'somefile.txt' }));
// read from s3
store.createReadStream({ key: 'somefile.txt' })
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('/tmp/somefile.txt'));
// exists
store.exists({ key: 'somefile.txt' }, function (err, exists) {
// ...
});
var s3 = require('s3-blob-store')(options)
options must be an object that has the following properties:
client: an
require('aws-sdk').S3 instance
bucket: your bucket
s3.createWriteStream(opts, cb)
returns a writable stream that you can pipe data to.
opts should be an object that has options
key (will be the filename in
your bucket)
opts.params additional parameters to pass to S3
cb will be called with
(err) if there is was an error
s3.createReadStream(opts)
opts should be
{ key: string (usually a hash or path + filename) }
opts.params additional parameters to pass to S3
opts.concurrency optional parameter for s3-download-stream
opts.chunkSize optional parameter for s3-download-stream
returns a readable stream of data for the file in your bucket whose key matches
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 William Casarin
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.