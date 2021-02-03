openbase logo
s3-batch-upload

by mediamonks
1.5.0 (see all)

Super fast batched S3 folder uploads from CLI or API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

s3-batch-upload

Super fast batched S3 folder uploads from CLI or API.

Installation

yarn add s3-batch-upload

npm i -S s3-batch-upload

Basic Usage

CLI

# with config
s3-batch-upload -c ./config/configS3.json -b bucket-name -p ./files -r remote/path/in/bucket

# with env vars
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=AKIA...Q AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=jY...uJ s3-batch-upload -b bucket-name -p ./files -r remote/path/in/bucket -g "*.jpg -C 200 -d"

Usage: cli.js <command> [options]

Commands:
  cli.js upload  Upload files to s3                                                                            [default]

Required:
  -b, --bucket       The bucket to upload to.                                                        [string] [required]
  -p, --local-path   The path to the folder to upload.                                               [string] [required]
  -r, --remote-path  The remote path in the bucket to upload the files to.                           [string] [required]

Options:
  -d, --dry-run        Do a dry run, don't do any upload.                                     [boolean] [default: false]
  -C, --concurrency    The amount of simultaneous uploads, increase on faster internet connection.
                                                                                                 [number] [default: 100]
  -g, --glob           A glob on filename level to filter the files to upload                  [string] [default: "*.*"]
  --go, --glob-options  Options to pass to the glob module                                [string] [default: "undefined]
  -a, --cache-control  Cache control for uploaded files, can be string for single value or list of glob settings
                                                                                                  [string] [default: ""]
  -acl, --access-control-level  Sets the access control level for uploaded files
                                                                                                  [string] [default: "undefined"]
  -c, --config         The AWS config json path to load S3 credentials with loadFromPath.                       [string]
  -o, --overwrite      Overwrite remote files with the same name, or skip them.                [boolean] [default: true]
  -h, --help           Show help                                                                               [boolean]

Examples:
  cli.js -b bucket-name -p ./files  -r /data                    Upload files from a local folder to a s3 bucket path
  cli.js ... -a "max-age=300"                                  Set cache-control for all files
  cli.js ... -a '{ "**/*.json": "max-age=300", "**/*.*":       Upload files from a local folder to a s3 bucket path
  "max-age=3600" }'
  cli.js ... -g "*" --go.nodir true --go.dot true               Upload files from a local folder (including files with or without extension and .dot files)
  cli.js --no-overwrite ...                                     Skip uploading files which exist already on s3
  cli.js -d ...                                                 Dry run upload

for more information about AWS authentication, please visit
https://docs.aws.amazon.com/sdk-for-javascript/v2/developer-guide/setting-credentials-node.html

API

import Uploader from 's3-batch-upload';

const files = await new Uploader({
  config: './config/configS3.json', // can also use environment variables
  config: { // or you can use a object
    accessKeyId: "__EMPTY__",
    secretAccessKey: "__EMPTY__",
    region: "us-east-1"
  },
  bucket: 'bucket-name',
  localPath: './files',
  remotePath: 'remote/path/in/bucket',
  glob: '*.jpg', // default is '*.*'
  globOptions: { nodir: true, dot: true }, // optional, additional options to pass to "glob" module
  concurrency: '200', // default is 100
  dryRun: true, // default is false
  cacheControl: 'max-age=300', // can be a string, for all uploade resources
  cacheControl: { // or an object with globs as keys to match the input path
    '**/settings.json': 'max-age=60', // 1 mins for settings, specific matches should go first
    '**/*.json': 'max-age=300', // 5 mins for other jsons
    '**/*.*': 'max-age=3600', // 1 hour for everthing else
  },
  overwrite: false, // overwrite remote files with the same name, default is true
  accessControlLevel: 'bucket-owner-full-control' // optional, not passed if undefined. - available options - "private"|"public-read"|"public-read-write"|"authenticated-read"|"aws-exec-read"|"bucket-owner-read"|"bucket-owner-full-control"
}).upload();

// the files array contains a list of uploaded keys, which you can use to build up the S3 urls.
// e.g. "remote/path/in/bucket/demo.jpg"

S3 Authentication

As seem above, you can either use environment variables, or a config file.

When using a config file, add it to the .gitignore, because you don't want your credentials in your repo. Use the following template for the config file as stated in the AWS Docs:

{
  "accessKeyId": "<YOUR_ACCESS_KEY_ID>",
  "secretAccessKey": "<YOUR_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>",
  "region": "us-east-1"
}

When using environment variables, check the AWS docs.

Documentation

View the generated documentation.

Building

In order to build s3-batch-upload, ensure that you have Git and Node.js installed.

Clone a copy of the repo:

git clone https://github.com/mediamonks/s3-batch-upload.git

Change to the s3-batch-upload directory:

cd s3-batch-upload

Install dev dependencies:

yarn

Use one of the following main scripts:

yarn build            # build this project
yarn dev              # run compilers in watch mode, both for babel and typescript
yarn test             # run the unit tests incl coverage
yarn test:dev         # run the unit tests in watch mode
yarn lint             # run eslint and tslint on this project
yarn doc              # generate typedoc documentation

When installing this module, it adds a pre-commit hook, that runs lint and prettier commands before committing, so you can be sure that everything checks out.

Contribute

View CONTRIBUTING.md

Changelog

View CHANGELOG.md

Authors

View AUTHORS.md

LICENSE

MIT © MediaMonks

