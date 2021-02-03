Super fast batched S3 folder uploads from CLI or API.

Installation

yarn add s3-batch-upload

npm i -S s3-batch-upload

Basic Usage

CLI

s3-batch-upload -c ./config/configS3.json -b bucket-name -p ./files -r remote/path/ in /bucket AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=AKIA...Q AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=jY...uJ s3-batch-upload -b bucket-name -p ./files -r remote/path/ in /bucket -g "*.jpg -C 200 -d"

Usage : cli.js <command> [options] Commands: cli .js upload Upload files to s3 [default] Required: -b, --bucket The bucket to upload to. [string] [required] -p, -- local -path The path to the folder to upload. [string] [required] -r, --remote-path The remote path in the bucket to upload the files to. [string] [required] Options: - d , --dry- run Do a dry run , don't do any upload. [boolean] [default: false] -C, --concurrency The amount of simultaneous uploads, increase on faster internet connection. [number] [default: 100] - g , -- glob A glob on filename level to filter the files to upload [string] [default: "*.*" ] --go, -- glob -options Options to pass to the glob module [string] [default: "undefined] -a, --cache-control Cache control for uploaded files, can be string for single value or list of glob settings [string] [default: "" ] -acl, --access-control-level Sets the access control level for uploaded files [string] [default: "undefined" ] -c, --config The AWS config json path to load S3 credentials with loadFromPath. [string] -o, --overwrite Overwrite remote files with the same name, or skip them. [boolean] [default: true] - h , -- help Show help [boolean] Examples: cli .js -b bucket-name -p ./files -r /data Upload files from a local folder to a s3 bucket path cli .js ... -a "max-age=300" Set cache-control for all files cli .js ... -a '{ "**/*.json" : "max-age=300" , "**/*.*" : Upload files from a local folder to a s3 bucket path "max-age=3600" }' cli .js ... - g "*" --go.nodir true --go.dot true Upload files from a local folder (including files with or without extension and .dot files) cli .js -- no -overwrite ... Skip uploading files which exist already on s3 cli .js - d ... Dry run upload for more information about AWS authentication, please visit https:

API

import Uploader from 's3-batch-upload' ; const files = await new Uploader({ config : './config/configS3.json' , config : { accessKeyId : "__EMPTY__" , secretAccessKey : "__EMPTY__" , region : "us-east-1" }, bucket : 'bucket-name' , localPath : './files' , remotePath : 'remote/path/in/bucket' , glob : '*.jpg' , globOptions : { nodir : true , dot : true }, concurrency : '200' , dryRun : true , cacheControl : 'max-age=300' , cacheControl : { '**/settings.json' : 'max-age=60' , '**/*.json' : 'max-age=300' , '**/*.*' : 'max-age=3600' , }, overwrite : false , accessControlLevel : 'bucket-owner-full-control' }).upload();

S3 Authentication

As seem above, you can either use environment variables, or a config file.

When using a config file, add it to the .gitignore , because you don't want your credentials in your repo. Use the following template for the config file as stated in the AWS Docs:

{ "accessKeyId" : "<YOUR_ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , "secretAccessKey" : "<YOUR_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , "region" : "us-east-1" }

When using environment variables, check the AWS docs.

Documentation

View the generated documentation.

Building

In order to build s3-batch-upload, ensure that you have Git and Node.js installed.

Clone a copy of the repo:

git clone https://github.com/mediamonks/s3-batch-upload.git

Change to the s3-batch-upload directory:

cd s3-batch-upload

Install dev dependencies:

yarn

Use one of the following main scripts:

yarn build yarn dev yarn test yarn test :dev yarn lint yarn doc

When installing this module, it adds a pre-commit hook, that runs lint and prettier commands before committing, so you can be sure that everything checks out.

Contribute

View CONTRIBUTING.md

Changelog

View CHANGELOG.md

Authors

View AUTHORS.md

LICENSE

MIT © MediaMonks