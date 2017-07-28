sGrid is a Flexbox grid system built with Stylus CSS preprocessor. It is prepared to use with helper classes, like Bootstrap or Foundation does it, but also in a more semantic way by using special Stylus functions.
It has many integrations like Meteor, Grund and React.
This is a standard Npm package so you can use it standalone, but you can also use it with boilerplates for Grunt and React. Also with Meteor.
You should use it with Autoprefixer https://github.com/jenius/autoprefixer-stylus Package for Meteor is bundled with it. It is also configured in Grunt and React boilerplates.
You'll find more complex documentation and examples here: http://stylusgrid.com/.
Stylus code:
section
grid()
div
padding rem-calc(15)
cell(1, 4)
&.other-cell
cell(2, 4, 'bottom')
&.different-cell
cell(1, 3, g: 30px)
HTML code:
<section>
<div>Lorem ipsum</div>
<div>Lorem ipsum</div>
<div class="other-cell">Lorem ipsum</div>
<div>Lorem ipsum</div>
<div class="different-cell">Lorem ipsum</div>
</section>
HTML code:
<section class="s-grid-top">
<div class="s-grid-cell s-grid-cell-md-6">Lorem ipsum</div>
<div class="s-grid-cell s-grid-cell-md-6">Lorem ipsum</div>
<div class="s-grid-cell s-grid-cell-bottom s-grid-cell-md-12">Lorem ipsum</div>
<div class="s-grid-cell s-grid-cell-md-6">Lorem ipsum</div>
<div class="s-grid-cell s-grid-cell-center s-grid-cell-md-4 s-grid-cell-offset-md-4">Lorem ipsum</div>
</section>
You can overwrite the settings (from
s-grid-settings.styl file), just place your settings after
s-grid-settings import. Do something like this:
// main s-grid settings file:
@import 's-grid-settings'
// my new settings goes here:
base-font-size = 16 // base font size it is 16px by default it is used to calculate rem sizes
gutter = 20px // gutters size
columns = 12 // how many columns you need in your grid (usage with helper classes)
gridClassName = 's-grid' // main grid wraper class name (usage with helper classes)
cellClassName = 's-grid-cell' // main grid cell class name (usage with helper classes)
breakpoints = { // media queries breakpoints
sm: 0,
md: 640px,
lg: 1200px,
xlg: 1440px,
xxlg: 1920px
}
// s-grid imports:
@import 's-grid-functions'
@import 's-grid-classes'
// ...
// my app styles here..
// ...
Let me know if something is wrong with sGrid, its website or React, Grunt boilerplates. I'm sure that there is much more to do with it.
MIT
--compress flag is used - see issue #10 ... removed
0rem value