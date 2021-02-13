Recursive descent parser for S-expressions. It takes a string and
returns the value that corresponds to one complete expression, or an
Error.
Atoms are parsed to strings. String literals delimited by
" are parsed into
String objects to make them distinct from the other atoms. Escape sequences
\",
\\,
\n,
\r,
\t,
\f, and
\b are supported. Lists are parsed
to
Arrays. Note this means that the result is not a binary tree. This also
means there are no pairs or cons cells, and the expression
(a . b) is parsed
to
['a', '.', 'b'].
Supports
quote,
quasiquote,
unquote, and
unquote-splicing, with
',
`,
,, and
,@ respectively.
var parse = require('s-expression');
console.log(parse('a')); // 'a'
console.log(parse('(a b "c")')); // ['a', 'b', [String: 'c']]
console.log(parse("'(a `(b ,c))")); // ['quote', ['a', ['quasiquote', ['b', ['unquote', 'c']]]]]
The returned
Errors have two additional properties:
line and
col, which
give you the line number and character column of the parse error in your input.
Line means either LF or CRLF and column means one "character" as understood by
javascript, so if you try to parse emoji, it will count them as two characters.
There are four kinds of errors:
',
`,
,,
,@).
Contributions are welcome but please note that this project is meant to be a one-file parser without dependencies that is not too hard to understand.
This software is licensed under MIT, see
LICENSE.