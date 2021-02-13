openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
se

s-expression

by Friedemann Altrock
3.1.1 (see all)

javascript s-expression parser with quote support

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

821

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

S-expression parser

Recursive descent parser for S-expressions. It takes a string and returns the value that corresponds to one complete expression, or an Error.

Atoms are parsed to strings. String literals delimited by " are parsed into String objects to make them distinct from the other atoms. Escape sequences \", \\, \n, \r, \t, \f, and \b are supported. Lists are parsed to Arrays. Note this means that the result is not a binary tree. This also means there are no pairs or cons cells, and the expression (a . b) is parsed to ['a', '.', 'b'].

Supports quote, quasiquote, unquote, and unquote-splicing, with ', `, ,, and ,@ respectively.

Example

var parse = require('s-expression');

console.log(parse('a')); // 'a'
console.log(parse('(a b "c")')); // ['a', 'b', [String: 'c']]
console.log(parse("'(a `(b ,c))")); // ['quote', ['a', ['quasiquote', ['b', ['unquote', 'c']]]]]

Errors

The returned Errors have two additional properties: line and col, which give you the line number and character column of the parse error in your input. Line means either LF or CRLF and column means one "character" as understood by javascript, so if you try to parse emoji, it will count them as two characters.

There are four kinds of errors:

  1. An unterminated string literal.
  2. Not an atom or string after a quote (', `, ,, ,@).
  3. The input ends before the expression is complete.
  4. There is more input after the expression is complete.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome but please note that this project is meant to be a one-file parser without dependencies that is not too hard to understand.

License

This software is licensed under MIT, see LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial